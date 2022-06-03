UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2022/23 Nations League: All the fixtures and results

Friday 3 June 2022

Check out all the fixtures, scorelines and full schedule for the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League, starting with a quadruple-header in June.

Kasper Schmeichel celebrates Denmark's victory in France with defender Rasmus Kristensen
Kasper Schmeichel celebrates Denmark's victory in France with defender Rasmus Kristensen AFP via Getty Images

All the fixtures, dates and kick-off times for the league phase of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.

All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless stated

MATCHDAY 1

Wednesday 1 June

A4 Poland 2-1 Wales

Highlights: Spain 1-1 Portugal

Thursday 2 June
A2 Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland 
A2 Spain 1-1 Portugal
B2 Albania vs Russia (suspended until further notice)
B2 Israel 2-2 Iceland
B4 Serbia 0-1 Norway
B4 Slovenia 0-1 Sweden
﻿C2 Cyprus 0-2 Kosovo 
C2 Northern Ireland 0-1 Greece
C4 Georgia 4-0 Gibraltar
﻿C4 Bulgaria 1-1 North Macedonia 
D2 Estonia 2-0 San Marino 

Friday 3 June
A1 Croatia 0-3 Austria 
A1 France 1-2 Denmark
A4 Belgium 1-4 Netherlands 
C3 Kazakhstan 2-0 Azerbaijan 
C3 Belarus 0-1 Slovakia
D1 Latvia 3-0 Andorra
D1 Liechtenstein 0-2 Moldova

Saturday 4 June
A3 Hungary vs England (18:00)
A3 Italy vs Germany
B1 Armenia vs Republic of Ireland (15:00)
B3 Finland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (18:00)
B3 Montenegro vs Romania
C1 Lithuania vs Luxembourg (18:00)
C1 Turkey vs Faroe Islands

Wednesday 21 September
B1 Scotland vs Ukraine

MATCHDAY 2

League B line-up
Sunday 5 June
A2 Czech Republic vs Spain 
A2 Portugal vs Switzerland
B4 Serbia vs Slovenia 
B4 Sweden vs Norway 
C2 Cyprus vs Northern Ireland (18:00)
C2 Kosovo vs Greece
C4 Gibraltar vs North Macedonia (18:00)
C4 Bulgaria vs Georgia 
D2 San Marino vs Malta (15:00)﻿

Monday 6 June
A1 Austria vs Denmark 
A1 Croatia vs France
B2 Iceland vs Albania 
B2 Israel vs Russia (suspended until further notice
C3 Belarus vs Azerbaijan 
C3 Slovakia vs Kazakhstan 
D1 Andorra vs Moldova
D1 Latvia vs Liechtenstein (18:00)

Tuesday 7 June
A3 Germany vs England 
A3 Italy vs Hungary
B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania 
B3 Finland vs Montenegro (18:00)
C1 Faroe Islands vs Luxembourg 
C1 Lithuania vs Turkey 

Wednesday 8 June
A4 Belgium vs Poland
A4 Wales vs Netherlands
B1 Republic of Ireland vs Ukraine
B1 Scotland vs Armenia

MATCHDAY 3

League C line-up
Thursday 9 June
A2 Portugal vs Czech Republic 
A2 Switzerland vs Spain
B4 Norway vs Slovenia 
B4 Sweden vs Serbia 
C2 Greece vs Cyprus
C2 Kosovo vs Northern Ireland
C4 Gibraltar vs Bulgaria 
C4 North Macedonia vs Georgia 
D2 Malta vs Estonia

Friday 10 June
A1 Austria vs France 
A1 Denmark vs Croatia
B2 Albania vs Israel 
B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Iceland
C3 Azerbaijan vs Slovakia (18:00)
C3 Belarus vs Kazakhstan
D1 Moldova vs Latvia (18:00)
D1 Andorra vs Liechtenstein

Saturday 11 June
A3 England vs Italy 
A3 Hungary vs Germany
A4 Netherlands vs Poland 
A4 Wales vs Belgium 
B1 Republic of Ireland vs Scotland (18:00)
B1 Ukraine vs Armenia (15:00)
B3 Montenegro vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
B3 Romania vs Finland
C1 Faroe Islands vs Lithuania (18:00)
C1 Luxembourg vs Turkey

MATCHDAY 4

League D line-up
Sunday 12 June
A2 Spain vs Czech Republic
A2 Switzerland vs Portugal
B4 Norway vs Sweden (18:00)
B4 Slovenia vs Serbia 
C2 Northern Ireland vs Cyprus (15:00)
C2 Greece vs Kosovo
C4 Georgia vs Bulgaria (18:00)
C4 North Macedonia vs Gibraltar (18:00)
D2 Malta vs San Marino

Monday 13 June
A1 Denmark vs Austria 
A1 France vs Croatia
B2 Iceland vs Israel 
B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Albania
C3 Kazakhstan vs Slovakia (16:00)
C3 Azerbaijan vs Belarus (18:00)﻿

Tuesday 14 June
A3 England vs Hungary 
A3 Germany vs Italy
A4 Netherlands vs Wales 
A4 Poland vs Belgium 
B1 Armenia vs Scotland (18:00)
B1 Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland 
B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Finland 
B3 Romania vs Montenegro
C1 Luxembourg vs Faroe Islands 
C1 Turkey vs Lithuania 
D1 Moldova vs Andorra (18:00)
D1 Liechtenstein vs Latvia

MATCHDAY 5

EURO 2016 highlights: Wales 3-1 Belgium

Thursday 22 September
A1 Croatia vs Denmark 
A1 France vs Austria
A4 Belgium vs Wales 
A4 Poland vs Netherlands 
C1 Lithuania vs Faroe Islands 
C1 Turkey vs Luxembourg
C3 Kazakhstan vs Belarus (16:00)
C3 Slovakia vs Azerbaijan 
D1 Latvia vs Moldova﻿ (18:00)
D1 Liechtenstein vs Andorra

Friday 23 September
A3 Germany vs Hungary 
A3 Italy vs England
B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Montenegro 
B3 Finland vs Romania
C4 Georgia vs North Macedonia (18:00)
C4 Bulgaria vs Gibraltar
D2 Estonia vs Malta﻿ (18:00)

Saturday 24 September
A2 Czech Republic vs Portugal 
A2 Spain vs Switzerland
B1 Scotland vs Republic of Ireland
B1 Armenia vs Ukraine (15:00)
B2 Iceland vs Russia (suspended until further notice, 15:00)
B2 Israel vs Albania 
B4 Slovenia vs Norway (18:00)
B4 Serbia vs Sweden
C2 Northern Ireland vs Kosovo (18:00)
C2 Cyprus vs Greece 

MATCHDAY 6

England vs Germany down the years

Sunday 25 September
A1 Austria vs Croatia 
A1 Denmark vs France
A4 Netherlands vs Belgium 
A4 Wales vs Poland 
C1 Faroe Islands vs Turkey 
C1 Luxembourg vs Lithuania
C3 Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan (18:00)
C3 Slovakia vs Belarus (18:00)
D1 Andorra vs Latvia﻿ (15:00)
D1 Moldova vs Liechtenstein (15:00)

Monday 26 September
A3 England vs Germany 
A3 Hungary vs Italy
B3 Montenegro vs Finland 
B3 Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
C4 Gibraltar vs Georgia 
C4 North Macedonia vs Bulgaria 
D2 San Marino vs Estonia

Tuesday 27 September
A2 Portugal vs Spain 
A2 Switzerland vs Czech Republic
B1 Republic of Ireland vs Armenia 
B1 Ukraine vs Scotland
B2 Albania vs Iceland 
B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Israel 
B4 Norway vs Serbia 
B4 Sweden vs Slovenia
C2 Greece vs Northern Ireland 
C2 Kosovo vs Cyprus 

Key dates

Matchdays 1 & 2: 1–8 June 2022
Matchdays 3 & 4: 9–14 June 2022
Matchdays 5 & 6: 22–27 September 2022
Finals draw: tbc
Semi-finals: 14 & 15 June 2023
Final & third-place match: 18 June 2023
Play-outs: 21–23 & 24–26 March 2024

How the 2022/23 Nations League works
