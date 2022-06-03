2022/23 Nations League: All the fixtures and results
Friday 3 June 2022
Article summary
Check out all the fixtures, scorelines and full schedule for the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League, starting with a quadruple-header in June.
Article top media content
Article body
All the fixtures, dates and kick-off times for the league phase of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.
All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless statedGet the UEFA Nations League app!
MATCHDAY 1
Wednesday 1 June
Thursday 2 June
A2 Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland
A2 Spain 1-1 Portugal
B2 Albania vs Russia (suspended until further notice)
B2 Israel 2-2 Iceland
B4 Serbia 0-1 Norway
B4 Slovenia 0-1 Sweden
C2 Cyprus 0-2 Kosovo
C2 Northern Ireland 0-1 Greece
C4 Georgia 4-0 Gibraltar
C4 Bulgaria 1-1 North Macedonia
D2 Estonia 2-0 San Marino
Friday 3 June
A1 Croatia 0-3 Austria
A1 France 1-2 Denmark
A4 Belgium 1-4 Netherlands
C3 Kazakhstan 2-0 Azerbaijan
C3 Belarus 0-1 Slovakia
D1 Latvia 3-0 Andorra
D1 Liechtenstein 0-2 Moldova
Saturday 4 June
A3 Hungary vs England (18:00)
A3 Italy vs Germany
B1 Armenia vs Republic of Ireland (15:00)
B3 Finland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (18:00)
B3 Montenegro vs Romania
C1 Lithuania vs Luxembourg (18:00)
C1 Turkey vs Faroe Islands
Wednesday 21 September
B1 Scotland vs Ukraine
MATCHDAY 2
Sunday 5 June
A2 Czech Republic vs Spain
A2 Portugal vs Switzerland
B4 Serbia vs Slovenia
B4 Sweden vs Norway
C2 Cyprus vs Northern Ireland (18:00)
C2 Kosovo vs Greece
C4 Gibraltar vs North Macedonia (18:00)
C4 Bulgaria vs Georgia
D2 San Marino vs Malta (15:00)
Monday 6 June
A1 Austria vs Denmark
A1 Croatia vs France
B2 Iceland vs Albania
B2 Israel vs Russia (suspended until further notice)
C3 Belarus vs Azerbaijan
C3 Slovakia vs Kazakhstan
D1 Andorra vs Moldova
D1 Latvia vs Liechtenstein (18:00)
Tuesday 7 June
A3 Germany vs England
A3 Italy vs Hungary
B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania
B3 Finland vs Montenegro (18:00)
C1 Faroe Islands vs Luxembourg
C1 Lithuania vs Turkey
Wednesday 8 June
A4 Belgium vs Poland
A4 Wales vs Netherlands
B1 Republic of Ireland vs Ukraine
B1 Scotland vs Armenia
MATCHDAY 3
Thursday 9 June
A2 Portugal vs Czech Republic
A2 Switzerland vs Spain
B4 Norway vs Slovenia
B4 Sweden vs Serbia
C2 Greece vs Cyprus
C2 Kosovo vs Northern Ireland
C4 Gibraltar vs Bulgaria
C4 North Macedonia vs Georgia
D2 Malta vs Estonia
Friday 10 June
A1 Austria vs France
A1 Denmark vs Croatia
B2 Albania vs Israel
B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Iceland
C3 Azerbaijan vs Slovakia (18:00)
C3 Belarus vs Kazakhstan
D1 Moldova vs Latvia (18:00)
D1 Andorra vs Liechtenstein
Saturday 11 June
A3 England vs Italy
A3 Hungary vs Germany
A4 Netherlands vs Poland
A4 Wales vs Belgium
B1 Republic of Ireland vs Scotland (18:00)
B1 Ukraine vs Armenia (15:00)
B3 Montenegro vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
B3 Romania vs Finland
C1 Faroe Islands vs Lithuania (18:00)
C1 Luxembourg vs Turkey
MATCHDAY 4
Sunday 12 June
A2 Spain vs Czech Republic
A2 Switzerland vs Portugal
B4 Norway vs Sweden (18:00)
B4 Slovenia vs Serbia
C2 Northern Ireland vs Cyprus (15:00)
C2 Greece vs Kosovo
C4 Georgia vs Bulgaria (18:00)
C4 North Macedonia vs Gibraltar (18:00)
D2 Malta vs San Marino
Monday 13 June
A1 Denmark vs Austria
A1 France vs Croatia
B2 Iceland vs Israel
B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Albania
C3 Kazakhstan vs Slovakia (16:00)
C3 Azerbaijan vs Belarus (18:00)
Tuesday 14 June
A3 England vs Hungary
A3 Germany vs Italy
A4 Netherlands vs Wales
A4 Poland vs Belgium
B1 Armenia vs Scotland (18:00)
B1 Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland
B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Finland
B3 Romania vs Montenegro
C1 Luxembourg vs Faroe Islands
C1 Turkey vs Lithuania
D1 Moldova vs Andorra (18:00)
D1 Liechtenstein vs Latvia
MATCHDAY 5
Thursday 22 September
A1 Croatia vs Denmark
A1 France vs Austria
A4 Belgium vs Wales
A4 Poland vs Netherlands
C1 Lithuania vs Faroe Islands
C1 Turkey vs Luxembourg
C3 Kazakhstan vs Belarus (16:00)
C3 Slovakia vs Azerbaijan
D1 Latvia vs Moldova (18:00)
D1 Liechtenstein vs Andorra
Friday 23 September
A3 Germany vs Hungary
A3 Italy vs England
B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Montenegro
B3 Finland vs Romania
C4 Georgia vs North Macedonia (18:00)
C4 Bulgaria vs Gibraltar
D2 Estonia vs Malta (18:00)
Saturday 24 September
A2 Czech Republic vs Portugal
A2 Spain vs Switzerland
B1 Scotland vs Republic of Ireland
B1 Armenia vs Ukraine (15:00)
B2 Iceland vs Russia (suspended until further notice, 15:00)
B2 Israel vs Albania
B4 Slovenia vs Norway (18:00)
B4 Serbia vs Sweden
C2 Northern Ireland vs Kosovo (18:00)
C2 Cyprus vs Greece
MATCHDAY 6
Sunday 25 September
A1 Austria vs Croatia
A1 Denmark vs France
A4 Netherlands vs Belgium
A4 Wales vs Poland
C1 Faroe Islands vs Turkey
C1 Luxembourg vs Lithuania
C3 Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan (18:00)
C3 Slovakia vs Belarus (18:00)
D1 Andorra vs Latvia (15:00)
D1 Moldova vs Liechtenstein (15:00)
Monday 26 September
A3 England vs Germany
A3 Hungary vs Italy
B3 Montenegro vs Finland
B3 Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
C4 Gibraltar vs Georgia
C4 North Macedonia vs Bulgaria
D2 San Marino vs Estonia
Tuesday 27 September
A2 Portugal vs Spain
A2 Switzerland vs Czech Republic
B1 Republic of Ireland vs Armenia
B1 Ukraine vs Scotland
B2 Albania vs Iceland
B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Israel
B4 Norway vs Serbia
B4 Sweden vs Slovenia
C2 Greece vs Northern Ireland
C2 Kosovo vs Cyprus
Key dates
Matchdays 1 & 2: 1–8 June 2022
Matchdays 3 & 4: 9–14 June 2022
Matchdays 5 & 6: 22–27 September 2022
Finals draw: tbc
Semi-finals: 14 & 15 June 2023
Final & third-place match: 18 June 2023
Play-outs: 21–23 & 24–26 March 2024