2022/23 Nations League: All the fixtures and results
Tuesday 14 June 2022
Check out all the fixtures, scorelines and full schedule for the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.
All the fixtures, dates and kick-off times for the league phase of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.
All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless stated
MATCHDAY 4
Sunday 12 June
A2 Spain 2-0 Czech Republic
A2 Switzerland 1-0 Portugal
B4 Norway 3-2 Sweden
B4 Slovenia 2-2 Serbia
C2 Northern Ireland 2-2 Cyprus
C2 Greece 2-0 Kosovo
C4 Georgia 0-0 Bulgaria
C4 North Macedonia 4-0 Gibraltar
D2 Malta 1-0 San Marino
Monday 13 June
A1 Denmark 2-0 Austria
A1 France 0-1 Croatia
B2 Iceland 2-2 Israel
B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Albania
C3 Kazakhstan 2-1 Slovakia
C3 Azerbaijan 2-0 Belarus
Tuesday 14 June
A3 England 0-4 Hungary
A3 Germany 5-2 Italy
A4 Netherlands 3-2 Wales
A4 Poland 0-1 Belgium
B1 Armenia 1-4 Scotland
B1 Ukraine 1-1 Republic of Ireland
B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-2 Finland
B3 Romania 0-3 Montenegro
C1 Luxembourg 2-2 Faroe Islands
C1 Türkiye 2-0 Lithuania
D1 Moldova 2-1 Andorra
D1 Liechtenstein 0-2 Latvia
Previous matchdays
MATCHDAY 1
Wednesday 1 June
A4 Poland 2-1 Wales
Thursday 2 June
A2 Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland
A2 Spain 1-1 Portugal
B2 Albania vs Russia (suspended until further notice)
B2 Israel 2-2 Iceland
B4 Serbia 0-1 Norway
B4 Slovenia 0-1 Sweden
C2 Cyprus 0-2 Kosovo
C2 Northern Ireland 0-1 Greece
C4 Georgia 4-0 Gibraltar
C4 Bulgaria 1-1 North Macedonia
D2 Estonia 2-0 San Marino
Friday 3 June
A1 Croatia 0-3 Austria
A1 France 1-2 Denmark
A4 Belgium 1-4 Netherlands
C3 Kazakhstan 2-0 Azerbaijan
C3 Belarus 0-1 Slovakia
D1 Latvia 3-0 Andorra
D1 Liechtenstein 0-2 Moldova
Saturday 4 June
A3 Hungary 1-0 England
A3 Italy 1-1 Germany
B1 Armenia 1-0 Republic of Ireland
B3 Finland 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
B3 Montenegro 2-0 Romania
C1 Lithuania 0-2 Luxembourg
C1 Türkiye 4-0 Faroe Islands
Wednesday 21 September
B1 Scotland vs Ukraine
MATCHDAY 2
Sunday 5 June
A2 Czech Republic 2-2 Spain
A2 Portugal 4-0 Switzerland
B4 Serbia 4-1 Slovenia
B4 Sweden 1-2 Norway
C2 Cyprus 0-0 Northern Ireland
C2 Kosovo 0-1 Greece
C4 Gibraltar 0-2 North Macedonia
C4 Bulgaria 2-5 Georgia
D2 San Marino 0-2 Malta
Monday 6 June
A1 Austria 1-2 Denmark
A1 Croatia 1-1 France
B2 Iceland 1-1 Albania
B2 Israel vs Russia (suspended until further notice)
C3 Belarus 0-0 Azerbaijan
C3 Slovakia 0-1 Kazakhstan
D1 Andorra 0-0 Moldova
D1 Latvia 1-0 Liechtenstein
Tuesday 7 June
A3 Germany 1-1 England
A3 Italy 2-1 Hungary
B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Romania
B3 Finland 2-0 Montenegro
C1 Faroe Islands 0-1 Luxembourg
C1 Lithuania 0-6 Türkiye
Wednesday 8 June
A4 Belgium 6-1 Poland
A4 Wales 1-2 Netherlands
B1 Republic of Ireland 0-1 Ukraine
B1 Scotland 2-0 Armenia
MATCHDAY 3
Thursday 9 June
A2 Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic
A2 Switzerland 0-1 Spain
B4 Norway 0-0 Slovenia
B4 Sweden 0-1 Serbia
C2 Greece 3-0 Cyprus
C2 Kosovo 3-2 Northern Ireland
C4 Gibraltar 1-1 Bulgaria
C4 North Macedonia 0-3 Georgia
D2 Malta 1-2 Estonia
Friday 10 June
A1 Austria 1-1 France
A1 Denmark 0-1 Croatia
B2 Albania 1-2 Israel
B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Iceland
C3 Azerbaijan 0-1 Slovakia
C3 Belarus 1-1 Kazakhstan
D1 Moldova 2-4 Latvia
D1 Andorra 2-1 Liechtenstein
Saturday 11 June
A3 England 0-0 Italy
A3 Hungary 1-1 Germany
A4 Netherlands 2-2 Poland
A4 Wales 1-1 Belgium
B1 Republic of Ireland 3-0 Scotland
B1 Ukraine 3-0 Armenia
B3 Montenegro 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
B3 Romania 1-0 Finland
C1 Faroe Islands 2-1 Lithuania
C1 Luxembourg 0-2 Türkiye
Matchdays to come
MATCHDAY 5
Thursday 22 September
A1 Croatia vs Denmark
A1 France vs Austria
A4 Belgium vs Wales
A4 Poland vs Netherlands
C1 Lithuania vs Faroe Islands
C1 Türkiye vs Luxembourg
C3 Kazakhstan vs Belarus (16:00)
C3 Slovakia vs Azerbaijan
D1 Latvia vs Moldova (18:00)
D1 Liechtenstein vs Andorra
Friday 23 September
A3 Germany vs Hungary
A3 Italy vs England
B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Montenegro
B3 Finland vs Romania
C4 Georgia vs North Macedonia (18:00)
C4 Bulgaria vs Gibraltar
D2 Estonia vs Malta (18:00)
Saturday 24 September
A2 Czech Republic vs Portugal
A2 Spain vs Switzerland
B1 Scotland vs Republic of Ireland
B1 Armenia vs Ukraine (15:00)
B2 Iceland vs Russia (suspended until further notice, 15:00)
B2 Israel vs Albania
B4 Slovenia vs Norway (18:00)
B4 Serbia vs Sweden
C2 Northern Ireland vs Kosovo (18:00)
C2 Cyprus vs Greece
MATCHDAY 6
Sunday 25 September
A1 Austria vs Croatia
A1 Denmark vs France
A4 Netherlands vs Belgium
A4 Wales vs Poland
C1 Faroe Islands vs Türkiye
C1 Luxembourg vs Lithuania
C3 Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan (18:00)
C3 Slovakia vs Belarus (18:00)
D1 Andorra vs Latvia (15:00)
D1 Moldova vs Liechtenstein (15:00)
Monday 26 September
A3 England vs Germany
A3 Hungary vs Italy
B3 Montenegro vs Finland
B3 Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
C4 Gibraltar vs Georgia
C4 North Macedonia vs Bulgaria
D2 San Marino vs Estonia
Tuesday 27 September
A2 Portugal vs Spain
A2 Switzerland vs Czech Republic
B1 Republic of Ireland vs Armenia
B1 Ukraine vs Scotland
B2 Albania vs Iceland
B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Israel
B4 Norway vs Serbia
B4 Sweden vs Slovenia
C2 Greece vs Northern Ireland
C2 Kosovo vs Cyprus
Key dates
Matchdays 1 & 2: 1–8 June 2022
Matchdays 3 & 4: 9–14 June 2022
Matchdays 5 & 6: 22–27 September 2022
Finals draw: tbc
Semi-finals: 14 & 15 June 2023
Final & third-place match: 18 June 2023
Play-outs: 21–23 & 24–26 March 2024