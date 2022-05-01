UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Nations League: League C fixtures, how it works, what to look out for

Sunday 1 May 2022

Turkey, Northern Ireland, Greece, Slovakia and North Macedonia are among the 16 teams in League C of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League. See the schedule, dates and kick-off times.

Turkey are the top-ranked side in League C
Turkey are the top-ranked side in League C POOL/AFP via Getty Images

What to look out for on Matchday 1

League C kicks off with Georgia vs Gibraltar on Thursday 2 June, but perhaps the biggest opening-day fixture on Matchday 1 sees Northern Ireland take on 2004 European champions Greece. Elsewhere that day, a North Macedonia side that stunned Italy in the 2022 FIFA World Cup play-offs travel to Bulgaria.

Focus switches to Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan on Friday 3 June, before Turkey welcome the Faroe Islands to Istanbul on Saturday 4 June – only the second fixture between the sides, some 31 years after the first.

League C Matchday 1 fixtures

Thursday 2 June
C2 Cyprus vs Kosovo (18:00 CEST)
C2 Northern Ireland vs Greece (20:45)
C4 Georgia vs Gibraltar (18:00)
C4 Bulgaria vs North Macedonia (18:00)

Friday 3 June
C3 Kazakhstan vs Azerbaijan (16:00)
C3 Slovakia vs Belarus (20:45)

Saturday 4 June
C1 Lithuania vs Luxembourg (18:00)
C1 Turkey vs Faroe Islands (20:45)

How League C of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League works

League C contains 16 teams, drawn into four groups of four. Teams play all their group opponents home and away in June and September 2022, with the group winners promoted to League B for the 2024/25 edition.

Teams finishing fourth will enter the play-outs in March 2024, with the two teams defeated in those ties moving to League D.

League C groups

C1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands
C2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus
C3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan
C4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar

League C fixtures

*20:45 CEST unless otherwise stated

MATCHDAY 2

Sunday 5 June
C2 Cyprus vs Northern Ireland (18:00)
C2 Kosovo vs Greece
C4 Gibraltar vs North Macedonia (18:00)
C4 Bulgaria vs Georgia 

Monday 6 June
C3 Belarus vs Azerbaijan 
C3 Slovakia vs Kazakhstan 

Tuesday 7 June
C1 Faroe Islands vs Luxembourg 
C1 Lithuania vs Turkey 

MATCHDAY 3

Thursday 9 June
C2 Greece vs Cyprus
C2 Kosovo vs Northern Ireland
C4 Gibraltar vs Bulgaria 
C4 North Macedonia vs Georgia 

Friday 10 June
C3 Azerbaijan vs Slovakia (18:00)
C3 Belarus vs Kazakhstan

Saturday 11 June
C1 Faroe Islands vs Lithuania (18:00)
C1 Luxembourg vs Turkey


MATCHDAY 4

Sunday 12 June
C2 Northern Ireland vs Cyprus (15:00)
C2 Greece vs Kosovo
C4 Georgia vs Bulgaria (18:00)
C4 North Macedonia vs Gibraltar (18:00)

Monday 13 June
C3 Kazakhstan vs Slovakia (16:00)
C3 Azerbaijan vs Belarus (18:00)

Tuesday 14 June
C1 Luxembourg vs Faroe Islands 
C1 Turkey vs Lithuania 

MATCHDAY 5

Thursday 22 September
C1 Lithuania vs Faroe Islands 
C1 Turkey vs Luxembourg
C3 Kazakhstan vs Belarus (16:00)
C3 Slovakia vs Azerbaijan 

Friday 23 September
C4 Georgia vs North Macedonia (18:00)
C4 Bulgaria vs Gibraltar

Saturday 24 September
C2 Northern Ireland vs Kosovo (18:00)
C2 Cyprus vs Greece 

MATCHDAY 6

Sunday 25 September
C1 Faroe Islands vs Turkey 
C1 Luxembourg vs Lithuania
C3 Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan (18:00)
C3 Belarus vs Slovakia (18:00)

Monday 26 September
C4 Gibraltar vs Georgia 
C4 North Macedonia vs Bulgaria 

Tuesday 27 September
C2 Greece vs Northern Ireland 
C2 Kosovo vs Cyprus 

