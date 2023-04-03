Spain vs Italy Nations League semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Spain and Italy meet in the second UEFA Nations League semi-final on Thursday 15 June.

Spain vs Italy at a glance When: Thursday 15 June (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: FC Twente Stadion, Enschede

What: UEFA Nations League semi-finals

Where to watch Spain vs Italy on TV

What do you need to know?

Spain ended Italy's world-record 37-game unbeaten run when the teams met in the last four of the 2021 Nations League finals. They were minutes away from missing out on a second consecutive semi-final appearance, but Álvaro Morata's late winner against Portugal secured top spot in Group A2 for La Roja, who have since replaced former boss Luis Enrique with ex-Under-19 and Under-21 coach Luis de la Fuente.

Spain vs Italy through the years

After failing to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, UEFA EURO 2020 winners Italy restored some pride by coming through a difficult group including Germany, England and Hungary to reach their second straight finals tournament. Having lost their opening EURO 2024 qualifier to the Three Lions, Roberto Mancini's team will be eager to prove they still belong among the European elite with victory in the Netherlands.

Possible line-ups

Reporters' views

View from the camps

Luis de la Fuente, Spain coach: "I feel happy for having the opportunity to face three great teams, in this case the first semi-final with Italy, who I consider to be, obviously, a great opponent. We value it very much, and we are very happy because we are going to be able to compete. We are on a par with all the best national teams in the world and we are very much looking forward to this competition."

Alberico Evani, Italy assistant coach: "Let's say that as a team with their style of play – the problems they can cause us – [Spain] was the worst draw. But, it's also great to have the opportunity to face them again. Even though they have changed coach, they won't change their philosophy because they were born with that style of play – they like to have the ball, which is hard to counteract and stop."

Form guide (most recent first)

Spain: LWLLDW

Italy: WLLWWW

Nations League finals fixtures Semi-finals

14 June: Netherlands vs Croatia (Rotterdam, 20:45 CET)

15 June: Spain vs Italy (Enschede, 20:45 CET) Match for third place

18 June (Enschede, 15:00 CET) Final

18 June (Rotterdam, 20:45 CET)

