UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

UEFA Nations League Matchday 2: What to look out for

Saturday, September 7, 2024

France host Belgium and the Netherlands welcome Germany in two of the most enticing encounters of UEFA Nations League Matchday 2.

Spain and France, winners of the past two UEFA Nations League titles, have work to do following underwhelming starts, while there is also the tantalising prospect of the Netherlands vs Germany in Amsterdam.

UEFA.com takes a look at some of the biggest storylines ahead of the second round of fixtures.

Full schedule

League A Matchday 2 fixtures

Sunday 8 September
A1 Croatia vs Poland
A1 Portugal vs Scotland
A4 Denmark vs Serbia (18:00)
A4 Switzerland vs Spain

Monday 9 September
A2 France vs Belgium
A2 Israel vs Italy

Tuesday 10 September
A3 Hungary vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
A3 Netherlands vs Germany

All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless stated.

No resting on laurels for Spain

A slow start to the league phase can be unforgiving. European champions Spain will hope their opening-day draw in Serbia does not come back to bite them, though Switzerland will hardly be an easy place to get up and running, with the Swiss still smarting following Thursday's defeat by Denmark. "In the first half [against Serbia], we lacked a bit of finesse, said coach Luis de la Fuente. "In the second half, we created a lot." Switzerland be warned.

Highlights: Serbia 0-0 Spain

Can France get their attacking groove back?

"The light went out," was Didier Deschamps' verdict after watching France slip to Friday evening's 3-1 home defeat by Italy, despite scoring a remarkable opener after just 13 seconds. It isn't clicking for Les Bleus in front of goal, and though the FIFA World Cup runners-up reached the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-finals, they mustered a solitary goal from open play in Germany. A trip to Belgium presents a challenge, yet also an opportunity to find a way.

Highlights: France 1-3 Italy

Netherlands and Germany meet again

A 3-0 home win over Germany was among the highlights of the Netherlands' run to the inaugural final in 2018/19, although the subsequent 2-2 draw in Gelsenkirchen proved no less memorable for the Oranje, two goals in the last five minutes ensuring top spot in the group. Ronald Koeman, also in charge for that campaign, oversaw a 5-2 win at home to Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday, while Julian Nagelsmann's side also scored five, albeit without any reply from Hungary. The teams also traded dramatic away wins in EURO 2020 qualifying, so expectations are high for this one.

Highlights: Germany 5-0 Hungary

Elsewhere on Matchday 2

  • Cristiano Ronaldo is set to line up against Scotland for the first time when Portugal host Steve Clarke's side on Sunday – can the veteran add another scalp to the 47 international teams has already registered against?
  • How do you follow up victory away to France? With another three points against Israel is the hope for Italy, whose new-look outfit will be eager to build momentum in Budapest and take a firm grip on Group A2.
  • England's bid for an immediate return to League A continues with a home game against Finland, opponents they last faced in 2001 when they were coached by Sven-Göran Eriksson. The Swede, who died last month, will be honoured before kick-off.

Further dates

Matchday 3/4: 10-15 October 2024
Matchday 5/6: 14-19 November 2024
Knockout round play-off draw: November 2024
Knockout round play-offs: 20-25 March 2025
League A quarter-finals: 20-25 March 2025
Final tournament: 4-8 June 2025

Download the official app
© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Selected for you

All the fixtures, results
Live 07/09/2024

All the fixtures, results

Check out all the league phase fixtures and results for the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League.
Overview: League A
Live 07/09/2024

Overview: League A

All the fixtures, results and how it works.
Overview: League B
Live 07/09/2024

Overview: League B

All the fixtures, how it works and what to look out for.
Overview: League C
Live 07/09/2024

Overview: League C

All the fixtures, results and how it works.
Overview: League D
Live 07/09/2024

Overview: League D

All the fixtures, results and how it works.
How to watch the Nations League
Live 06/09/2024

How to watch the Nations League

Check out how to watch the UEFA Nations League where you are.