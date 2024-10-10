UEFA Nations League Matchday 3 Friday round-up: Undav inspires Germany, ten-man Netherlands rescue draw

Deniz Undav scored twice as Germany won in Bosnia and Herzegovina while Netherlands rescued a draw against Hungary despite being reduced to ten men in the UEFA Nations League.

UEFA.com rounds up Friday's action.

Germany have won two and drawn one in Group A3 Getty Images

Undav scored twice as Germany won in Zenica, firing in the 30th-minute opener from Florian Wirtz's neat lay-off and poking in his second from Maximilian Mittelstädt's cross six minutes later.

In between, the visitors survived a scare when Ermedin Demirović – Undav and Mittelstädt's team-mate at Stuttgart – fired against the crossbar from a lightning counterattack. Sergej Barbarez's spirited side did give themselves hope through captain Edin Džeko's 70th-minute header, but Germany held on to move two points clear in the section.

Denzel Dumfries equalised for Netherlands with a fine header AFP via Getty Images

The visitors needed a late goal to rescue a point against a tenacious Hungary side in Budapest. Despite Netherlands controlling the majority of possession in the first half, Hungary struck first through a well-worked counterattack which ended with Roland Sallai finishing off Zsolt Nagy's inviting cross at the back post.

Netherlands' task was made tougher in the 79th minute when captain Virgil van Dijk was sent off for a second yellow card, but with seven minutes left Cody Gakpo curled in a free-kick from the right for Denzel Dumfries to head in and earn a draw.

Best of the rest

Brennan Johnson scored in a seventh consecutive game for club and country, the Tottenham winger scoring Wales' opening goal, but Iceland came from 2-0 down to draw in Group B4.

Slovakia also recovered from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 with Sweden in Group C1, David Strelec scoring a double.

Mykhailo Mudryk was the match winner for Ukraine in their 1-0 triumph against Georgia in Group B1, the winger's cool finish settling the contest on 35 minutes.

All Friday's results

A3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Germany, Hungary 1-1 Netherlands

B1 Czechia 2-0 Albania, Ukraine 1-0 Georgia

B4 Iceland 2-2 Wales, Türkiye 1-0 Montenegro

C1 Estonia 3-1 Azerbaijan, Slovakia 2-2 Sweden

Saturday's fixtures

A1 Croatia vs Scotland (18:00), Poland vs Portugal

A4 Serbia vs Switzerland, Spain vs Denmark

C2 Lithuania vs Kosovo (15:00), Cyprus vs Romania

C3 Bulgaria vs Luxembourg (18:00), Belarus vs Northern Ireland

All kick-offs 20:45 CET unless stated.

Thursday

Lorenzo Pellegrini's red card was a turning point as Belgium came from two goals down to draw in Rome. The hosts had a brilliant start, scoring after 59 seconds through Andrea Cambiaso, before adding a second as Mateo Retegui rolled in when Koen Casteels failed to hold.

But after the Azzurri were reduced to ten players, Belgium pulled one back almost straight away when Maxim De Cuyper bent in. Then, just after the hour mark, the visitors claimed a point as Leandro Trossard poked in a clever volley from a Wout Faes header.

Highlights: Italy 2-2 Belgium

France closed the gap on Italy in Group A2 thanks to a resounding victory. In the absence of Kylian Mbappé, it was Aurélien Tchouaméni who captained Les Bleus. However, it was his midfield partner, Eduardo Camavinga, who opened the scoring after only seven minutes as Israel goalkeeper Omri Glazer failed to keep out his effort.

Omri Gandelman levelled with a header but parity was short-lived with Christopher Nkunku quickly scoring his first goal for France from close range. Late strikes from Mattéo Guendouzi and Bradley Barcola then added a certain sheen to the result for Didier Deschamps' side.

Highlights: Israel 1-4 France

Ivan Jovanović's side seized control of the section and recorded a first-ever victory over England thanks to two second-half goals, including an added-time winner, by Vangelis Pavlidis.

Tasos Bakasetas was denied by a spectacular goal-line clearance from Levi Colwill in a first half during which Cole Palmer could have given England the lead. The visitors made the breakthrough shortly after half-time though as Pavlidis broke through the England defence before planting his finish under Jordan Pickford. Jude Bellingham thumped in a late equaliser for the Three Lions but there was still time for Pavlidis to have the final say in the 94th minute.

Highlights: England 1-2 Greece

Erling Haaland struck his 34th international goal in just 36 matches to become Norway's all-time leading goalscorer

Robbie Brady's 88th-minute winner gave Republic of Ireland their first points in Group B2 while Finland stay point-less

Eljif Elmas put the seal on a commanding win for North Macedonia in Latvia that took them three points clear in Group C4.

Haaland's Norway double

All Thursday's results

A2 Italy 2-2 Belgium, Israel 1-4 France

B2 England 1-2 Greece, Finland 1-2 Republic of Ireland

B3 Austria 4-0 Kazakhstan, Norway 3-0 Slovenia

C4 Faroe Islands 2-2 Armenia, Latvia 0-3 North Macedonia

D1 Gibraltar 1-0 San Marino

D2 Moldova 2-0 Andorra

