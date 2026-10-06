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Fastest Nations League goals: Artsiom Shumanski, Bradley Barcola, Thorgan Hazard, Lamine Yamal

Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Belarus's Artsiom Shumanski broke Bradley Barcola's UEFA Nations League record after striking within 11 seconds of kick-off against Finland.

Bradley Barcola celebrates scoring a 13th-second goal for France against Italy
Bradley Barcola celebrates scoring a 13th-second goal for France against Italy AFP via Getty Images

Early goals can change games, setting the tone for attacking exhibitions or inspiring a more cautious approach in the remainder of the contest. Belarus' Artsiom Shumanski set a new record for the UEFA Nations League when he struck what proved to be the winner against Finland inside 11 seconds.

UEFA.com reveals the fastest strikes in the competition.

Who are the fastest scorers in the Nations League history?

11 seconds: Artsiom Shumanski (Belarus) vs Finland, 06/10/2026
13 seconds: Bradley Barcola (France) vs Italy, 06/09/2024
37 seconds: Kieffer Moore (Wales) vs Montenegro, 09/09/2024
57 seconds: Haris Seferović (Switzerland) vs Portugal, 12/06/2022
59 seconds: Andrea Cambiaso (Italy) vs Belgium, 10/10/2024
1 minute 2 seconds: Arber Zeneli (Kosovo) vs Azerbaijan, 20/11/2018
1 minute 6 seconds: Thorgan Hazard (Belgium) vs Switzerland, 18/11/2018
1 minute 7 seconds: Daniel Bîrligea (Romania) vs Cyprus, 18/11/2024
1 minute 7 seconds: Orri Óskarsson (Iceland) vs Kosovo, 23/03/2025
1 min 11 seconds: Lamine Yamal (Spain) vs Croatia, 29/09/2026

Last updated: 7 October 2026

A long ball forward from the goalkeeper, a flick-on from team-mate German Barkovski, and a fortunate bounce off a defender invited Shumanski to finish brilliantly from the edge of the box against Finland inside 11 seconds. "We had been playing two-touch football in training with the guys and it went well," the 21-year-old said. "And we got to do it again during the game."

Within 13 seconds of his Nations League debut, Barcola had beaten Italy's Giovanni Di Lorenzo to a back pass and placed the ball in the top corner. "I wasn't ready yet; I hadn't even put on my gloves," joked Azzurri goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, adding "conceding a goal so early was tough." Blushes were short-lived, though, as Italy roared back to win 3-1.

Wales striker Kieffer Moore – third on the list – had more cause to celebrate at full time, his sweeping finish on 37 seconds combining with Harry Wilson's stunning long-range strike to give Craig Bellamy his first win as Wales coach. "When a ball falls for you that nicely, you've got to put it away," said Moore.

Wales celebrate Kieffer Moore's 37th-second goal in Montenegro
Wales celebrate Kieffer Moore's 37th-second goal in MontenegroUEFA via Getty Images

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday, October 6, 2026

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