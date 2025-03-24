Fastest Nations League goals: Bradley Barcola, Thorgan Hazard, Jamal Musiala

Early goals can change games, setting the tone for attacking exhibitions or inspiring a more cautious approach in the remainder of the contest. That jeopardy was clear in September when France fell to a 3-1 defeat against Italy after scoring the fastest goal in UEFA Nations League history.

UEFA.com reveals the fastest strikes in the competition.

Who are the fastest scorers in the Nations League history?

13 seconds: Bradley Barcola (France) vs Italy, 06/09/2024

37 seconds: Kieffer Moore (Wales) vs Montenegro, 09/09/2024

57 seconds: Haris Seferović (Switzerland) vs Portugal, 12/06/2022

59 seconds: Andrea Cambiaso (Italy) vs Belgium, 10/10/2024

1 minute 2 seconds: Arber Zeneli (Kosovo) vs Azerbaijan, 20/11/2018

1 minute 6 seconds: Thorgan Hazard (Belgium) vs Switzerland, 18/11/2018

1 minute 7 seconds: Daniel Bîrligea (Romania) vs Cyprus, 18/11/2024

1 minute 7 seconds: Orri Óskarsson (Iceland) vs Kosovo, 23/03/2025

1 minute 18 seconds: Jamal Musiala (Germany) vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, 16/11/2024

1 minute 19 seconds: Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye) vs Iceland, 09/09/2024



Andrea Cambiaso scored after 59 seconds for Italy against Belgium in the Nations League UEFA via Getty Images

It did not take long for Barcola to make his mark during his Nations League debut. Within 13 seconds, he had beaten Italy's Giovanni Di Lorenzo to a back pass and placed the ball in the far top corner to become the fastest scorer in the competition's history. "I wasn't ready yet, I hadn't even put on my glove," joked Azzurri goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, adding "conceding a goal so early was tough." Blushes were short-lived, though, as Italy roared back to win 3-1.

Wales striker Kieffer Moore – second on the list – had more cause to celebrate at full time, his sweeping finish on 37 seconds combining with Harry Wilson's stunning long-range strike to give Craig Bellamy his first win as Wales coach.