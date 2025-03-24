Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Fastest Nations League goals: Bradley Barcola, Thorgan Hazard, Jamal Musiala

Monday, March 24, 2025

Bradley Barcola is the fastest scorer in UEFA Nations League history after netting within 13 seconds against Italy.

Bradley Barcola celebrates after scoring the fastest goal in Nations League history
Bradley Barcola celebrates after scoring the fastest goal in Nations League history UEFA via Getty Images

Early goals can change games, setting the tone for attacking exhibitions or inspiring a more cautious approach in the remainder of the contest. That jeopardy was clear in September when France fell to a 3-1 defeat against Italy after scoring the fastest goal in UEFA Nations League history.

UEFA.com reveals the fastest strikes in the competition.

Who are the fastest scorers in the Nations League history?

13 seconds: Bradley Barcola (France) vs Italy, 06/09/2024
37 seconds: Kieffer Moore (Wales) vs Montenegro, 09/09/2024
57 seconds: Haris Seferović (Switzerland) vs Portugal, 12/06/2022
59 seconds: Andrea Cambiaso (Italy) vs Belgium, 10/10/2024
1 minute 2 seconds: Arber Zeneli (Kosovo) vs Azerbaijan, 20/11/2018
1 minute 6 seconds: Thorgan Hazard (Belgium) vs Switzerland, 18/11/2018
1 minute 7 seconds: Daniel Bîrligea (Romania) vs Cyprus, 18/11/2024
1 minute 7 seconds: Orri Óskarsson (Iceland) vs Kosovo, 23/03/2025
1 minute 18 seconds: Jamal Musiala (Germany) vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, 16/11/2024
1 minute 19 seconds: Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye) vs Iceland, 09/09/2024

Andrea Cambiaso scored after 59 seconds for Italy against Belgium in the Nations League
Andrea Cambiaso scored after 59 seconds for Italy against Belgium in the Nations LeagueUEFA via Getty Images

It did not take long for Barcola to make his mark during his Nations League debut. Within 13 seconds, he had beaten Italy's Giovanni Di Lorenzo to a back pass and placed the ball in the far top corner to become the fastest scorer in the competition's history. "I wasn't ready yet, I hadn't even put on my glove," joked Azzurri goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, adding "conceding a goal so early was tough." Blushes were short-lived, though, as Italy roared back to win 3-1.

Wales striker Kieffer Moore – second on the list – had more cause to celebrate at full time, his sweeping finish on 37 seconds combining with Harry Wilson's stunning long-range strike to give Craig Bellamy his first win as Wales coach.

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday, March 24, 2025

Selected for you

Oldest Nations League scorers
Live 24/03/2025

Oldest Nations League scorers

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the oldest scorer in the Nations League.
Youngest Nations League scorers
Live 24/03/2025

Youngest Nations League scorers

Konstantinos Karetsas is the youngest player to score in UEFA Nations League history.
Nations League all-time top scorers
Live 24/03/2025

Nations League all-time top scorers

Erling Haaland is the all-time top scorer in the UEFA Nations League and one of 18 players to net hat-tricks.
Oldest Nations League players
Live 24/03/2025

Oldest Nations League players

Gibraltar's Lee Casciaro is the oldest player to feature in the Nations League.
Youngest Nations League players
Live 24/03/2025

Youngest Nations League players

Estonia's Patrik Kristal made his Nations League debut at 16 in September while Spain's Gavi is the youngest to play in the final.