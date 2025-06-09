Cristiano Ronaldo and Nuno Mendes on Portugal's UEFA Nations League triumph

Nuno Mendes and Cristiano Ronaldo were the heroes as Portugal twice came from behind against Spain to force the penalty shootout that led to victory in the Nations League final, the full-back powering in to answer Martín Zubimendi’s opener before Ronaldo showed a striker’s instinct to cancel out Spain’s second.

UEFA speaks to the young full-back, who earned Player of the Match and Player of the Finals honours on Sunday, and the Portugal captain as they celebrate their country’s second UEFA Nations League title.

As it happened: Portugal 2-2 Spain (5-3p)

Winners of the inaugural title in 2019, Portugal’s bid for a second title suffered an early blow as Spain took a 21st-minute lead through Zubimendi.

However, just as they had done in their turnaround semi-final victory over Germany, Roberto Martínez’s side responded quickly and decisively – Nuno Mendes bursting in to the box and driving in an excellent finish to make it 1-1 after 26 minutes.

“Those are moments that happen during a match, moments we train for in training sessions, moments we share in the group,” the 22-year-old said of his goal.

“Pedro [Neto] is a great player, and he saw me unmarked. Since I was close to the goal and on my stronger foot, I went for goal, and I managed to put the ball into the back of the net.

“It was an incredible moment. We were behind, and when I scored, it gave us a major boost, and we were able to show what this Portugal team is made of right until the end, and I think we deserved the win.”

Nuno Mendes brought Portugal level with a powerful, precise finish Getty Images

While the Portugal full-back is one of the many bright young talents helping inspire Seleção success, it was the most familiar of faces who came to Portugal’s rescue after Mikel Oyarzabal restored the Spanish lead before the half-time break.

Making a record 221st international appearance, 40-year-old Ronaldo showed that his goalscoring instincts remain sharp as ever when he volleyed in Nuno Mendes’ deflected cross in the 61st minute for his 138th international goal (also a record).

“I liked my performance a lot, as well as that of the team. My job is to help my team with goals, but also defending, creating spaces,” the Portugal captain told UEFA. "I’m feeling satisfied because I feel I had a very good [UEFA] Nations League campaign—but the most important thing was the team.”

Watch Ronaldo's crucial final equaliser

With neither side able to find a winner thereafter, Portugal sealed their Nations League triumph in the ensuing penalty shootout, Diogo Costa saving from Álvaro Morata before Rúben Neves dispatched the winner.

“Special. It brings [me] great joy,” Ronaldo said of the triumph.

“Winning with the national team is always something very special, especially in front of our fans, our country, our family and our children.

“Before the game, at the hotel, I said this generation deserved a major trophy and we were successful. We played against two great teams, but we showed that we are a young and very competitive team, and can play well against any team.”

Watch Ronaldo lift Nations League trophy for Portugal

Ronaldo also captained Portugal to their previous Nations League triumph in 2019 and success at UEFA EURO 2016, but it was a first taste of international glory for Nuno Mendes, though the left-back was only eight days removed from winning the Champions League with Paris at Munich Football Arena.

“A lot of feelings. [First] it was the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain — the first in the club’s history. I’m very proud to be one of the players that got to experience that,” he reflected.

“Today, [I won] my first title for Portugal. It’s very special to me, and to my teammates. It has been an incredible week, and I’m hoping for more weeks like this one this year.”

Nuno Mendes won his first international trophy barely a week after his Champions League success with Paris UEFA via Getty Images

He will savour the Nations League triumph for now, but Nuno Mendes has already set his sights on further international success, with Portugal set to begin their qualifying campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in September.

“This is only the beginning. This is the third title for Portugal, but I hope Portugal wins many more — and if I get to be in the team, it will be special,” he said.