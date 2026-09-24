UEFA Nations League Matchday 1 preview: Italy vs Belgium, England vs Spain among marquee matches

Player spotlight

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nicolò Barella, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Alessandro Bastoni were also part of the Roberto Mancini squad that triumphed at EURO 2020. Young Inter forward Pio Esposito has scored five goals in nine Italy appearances.

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia can make his second Belgium appearance, his first coming back in March 2023. Mika Godts was the second-highest scorer in the Dutch Eredivisie last term and completed a summer transfer to Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain.

Memorable match: Italy 2-2 Belgium (Nations League, 10/10/2024)



These sides produced a thriller when they met in the league phase of the previous edition, goals from Maxim De Cuyper and Leandro Trossard bringing Belgium back from 2-0 down.

Highlights: Italy 2-2 Belgium

The backdrop