UEFA Nations League Matchday 1 preview: Italy vs Belgium, England vs Spain among marquee matches
Thursday, September 24, 2026
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Stand-out fixtures, player spotlight and key statistics – your guide to UEFA Nations League Matchday 1.
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Italy meet Belgium, France visit Türkiye and England host Spain in some of the standout matches remaining on UEFA Nations League Matchday 1.
We put the spotlight on previous meetings, key storylines and players to watch.
What to look out for in every League A match
League A fixtures
Friday 25 September
A1 Italy vs Belgium
A1 Türkiye vs France
Saturday 26 September
A3 Czechia vs Croatia
A3 England vs Spain
All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.
Player spotlight
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nicolò Barella, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Alessandro Bastoni were also part of the Roberto Mancini squad that triumphed at EURO 2020. Young Inter forward Pio Esposito has scored five goals in nine Italy appearances.
Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia can make his second Belgium appearance, his first coming back in March 2023. Mika Godts was the second-highest scorer in the Dutch Eredivisie last term and completed a summer transfer to Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain.
Memorable match: Italy 2-2 Belgium (Nations League, 10/10/2024)
These sides produced a thriller when they met in the league phase of the previous edition, goals from Maxim De Cuyper and Leandro Trossard bringing Belgium back from 2-0 down.
The backdrop
- Roberto Mancini begins his second spell with Italy and Mark van Bommel debuts as Belgium head coach.
- Italy reached the quarter-finals of the previous edition, losing 5-4 on aggregate against Germany.
- Belgium recovered a two-goal deficit against Ukraine to preserve their League A status in March's promotion/relegation play-offs.
Player spotlight
Türkiye's Arda Güler has three assists and one goal in six league appearances for Real Madrid this term. Fenerbahçe forward Kerem Aktürkoğlu was one of seven players to score a hat-trick in the 2024/25 Nations League.
Ousmane Dembélé had four goal involvements in Paris' opening win in the Champions League; Michael Olise three as Bayern München beat Bodø/Glimt. France captain Kylian Mbappé opened his account against Inter after finishing as top scorer last season.
Memorable match: Türkiye 2-0 France (EURO 2020 qualifier, 08/07/2019)
Türkiye emerged victorious when they last hosted France, goals from Kaan Ayhan and Cengiz Ünder sending them to a home victory.
The backdrop
- Zinédine Zidane makes his debut as France coach. Zidane twice played Türkiye in his playing days and celebrated two 4-0 wins.
- Türkiye earned promotion to League A via an impressive play-off victory against Hungary.
- France finished third in the previous edition, winning the third-place match against Germany after falling to Spain in a 5-4 semi-final epic.
Player spotlight
Among the newcomers in Santi Denia's first squad are midfielders Roman Macek (Sparta Praha), Matěj Radosta (Teplice) and Lukáš Ambros (Anderlecht). Of Ambros, the head coach says: "He's so multi-functional, he can play in several positions."
Como midfielder Martin Baturina was named Player of the Match in the Italian side's Champions League debut – a 4-1 win over Leipzig. Luka Modrić made 50 appearances during Slaven Bilić's first spell in charge.
Memorable match: Czechia 2-2 Croatia (EURO 2016, 17/06/2016)
Czechia's chances of taking anything from this Group D meeting seemed slim after 75 minutes, but substitutes Milan Škoda and Tomáš Necid inspired them to a draw.
The backdrop
- Santi Denia and Slaven Bilić take charge of their first matches after their summer appointments. Bilić also served as Croatia's head coach between 2006 and 2012.
- These sides also met during the European Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, Croatia winning 5-1 at home before a goalless draw in Prague.
- The 2023 runners-up Croatia reached the quarter-finals in the previous edition, suffering a dramatic loss against France. Czechia won Group B1 to earn promotion to League A.
Player spotlight
England captain Harry Kane became the fastest player to 100 German Bundesliga goals on Friday while Jude Bellingham has started strongly under new Real Madrid coach José Mourinho, producing three goals and three assists in seven league appearances.
Spain's Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick in his first Champions League appearance for Paris Saint-Germain. New club-mate Fabián Ruiz is unbeaten across his 50 Spain appearances (W35 D15, excludes penalty shoot-outs).
Memorable match: Spain 2-1 England (EURO 2024 final, 14/07/2024)
Spain won a record-breaking fourth EURO thanks to Mikel Oyarzabal's late winner in Berlin. England had answered Nico Williams' opener through Cole Palmer midway through the second half.
The backdrop
- This pair have met ten times since the turn of the millennium. Spain lead the head-to-head with six wins to England's three.
- England return to League A after winning Group B2 in the previous edition.
- Spain were defeated finalists in 2025, losing a penalty shoot-out against Portugal in Munich.
What to look out for in League B
League B fixtures
Friday 25 September
B2 Georgia vs Northern Ireland (18:00)
B2 Hungary vs Ukraine
B4 Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
B4 Sweden vs Romania
Saturday 26 September
B1 Slovenia vs Scotland (15:00)
B1 North Macedonia vs Switzerland
All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.
The backdrop
- Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Israel, Poland, Scotland and Switzerland begin efforts to restore their League A status after relegation in the previous edition.
- Austria, Georgia, Republic of Ireland, Slovenia and Ukraine return for another League B campaign.
- Kosovo, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland, Romania and Sweden aim to continue on upward trajectories after winning promotion from League C.
Storylines and players to watch
- Viktor Gyökeres was the top scorer in the 2024/25 Nations League, scoring nine goals as undefeated Sweden won automatic promotion from Group C1. Will the Arsenal forward maintain his goalscoring pace in League B?
- Georgia and Villarreal forward Georges Mikautadze was not far behind Gyökeres with seven goals. Paris star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is also available to Willy Sagnol, giving opposition defences plenty to consider.
- Switzerland had the strongest World Cup campaign of any League B team, progressing to the quarter-finals. Attacking midfielder Johan Manzambi starred in that run, returning three goals and two assists in four outings. Manzambi opened his account with new club Aston Villa on Saturday.
What to look out for in League C
League C fixtures
Friday 25 September
C2 Armenia vs Latvia (18:00)
C2 Montenegro vs Cyprus
Saturday 26 September
C1 San Marino vs Finland (18:00)
C3 Faroe Islands vs Kazakhstan (18:00)
C4 Bulgaria vs Luxembourg (18:00)
C4 Iceland vs Estonia (18:00)
C1 Albania vs Belarus
C3 Slovakia vs Moldova
All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.
- Albania, Finland, Iceland, Kazakhstan, and Montenegro were relegated from League B in the previous edition. Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Latvia, Luxembourg and Slovakia competed in League C while San Marino and Moldova have stepped up from League D.
- Montenegro forward Nikola Krstović was one of seven players to score a hat-trick in the 2024/25 Nations League, hitting his treble against Türki̇ye in Group B4.
- Albania and Iceland suffered relegation despite winning seven points in League B last term (Albania directly, Iceland via the play-offs). Albania then beat League A side Serbia to second place in Group K in the European Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, finishing with a record of four wins, two draws and two losses.
- The Faroe Islands were similarly impressive in the European Qualifiers, winning four of eight Group L games including a memorable 2-1 home victory against Czechia.
- San Marino made history in the 2024/25 Nations League, celebrating the first and second competitive wins in their history.