UEFA Nations League Matchday 1 highlights and round-up: Cody Gakpo denies Jürgen Klopp's Germany, but holders Portugal start with win
Thursday, September 24, 2026
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Germany were held by an added-time Netherlands equaliser, but Portugal and an Erling Haaland-inspired Norway made winning starts in League A as the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League kicked off.
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Jürgen Klopp's reign as Germany coach began with a draw as his former Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo grabbed a last-gasp equaliser for Xavi Hernández's Netherlands, Jorge Jesus made a winning start at the Portugal helm and Erling Haaland struck twice as Norway won a thriller against Denmark.
We round up the Matchday 1 action.
Thursday's results
A2 Netherlands 1-1 Germany, Serbia 1-2 Greece
A4 Norway 3-2 Denmark, Portugal 1-0 Wales
B3 Kosovo 1-0 Republic of Ireland, Austria 3-1 Israel
D1 Andorra 1-2 Malta
D2 Liechtenstein 0-2 Lithuania
Netherlands 1-1 Germany
Cody Gakpo struck in added time to save a point for the Netherlands and ensure an unbeaten start for both their new head coach Xavi Hernández and Klopp, as he took charge of Germany for the first time.
Felix Nmecha forced the ball in from close range following a blocked Karim Adeyemi effort to give Germany a first-half lead but both Adeyemi and Dutch substitute Mexx Meerdink then missed presentable chances before Gakpo's late intervention on the volley.
Serbia 1-2 Greece
Substitute Tasos Douvikas won it at the death with a header from a glorious Kostas Tsimikas cross, not long after Saša Lukić hit the post at the other end for Serbia.
The hosts took a fourth-minute lead, Dušan Tadić – returning from international retirement – delivering the assist for Andrija Živković. Vangelis Pavlidis hit the post in response, and Greece dominated thereafter, but it took until the 74th minute for Christos Tzolis to level, beating Vanja Milinković-Savić from a tight angle.
Norway 3-2 Denmark
Norway edged a five-goal thriller in Oslo, with Erling Haaland's 74th-minute strike proving decisive.
Oscar Bobb opened the scoring with a fine curling effort before Haaland doubled Norway's lead, latching onto Antonio Nusa's pass and sliding the ball home. Mikkel Damsgaard's expertly taken free-kick pulled one back before Rasmus Højlund nodded Denmark level on the hour. But Haaland struck again from a short-corner routine to restore Norway's lead and secure a 3-2 victory.
Portugal 1-0 Wales
João Félix's 22nd-minute strike gave Portugal victory in their opener in Lisbon.
Cristiano Ronaldo shot wide and Rúben Dias went close with a header for the holders before João Félix collected Nuno Mendes' pass and drilled in from outside the box. The Seleção dominated for long spells but promoted Wales almost equalised 16 minutes from time when Brennan Johnson lobbed deftly against the crossbar from an acute angle, with Rúben Dias' excellent block denying the visitors from the rebound.
Best of the rest
- Vedat Muriqi nodded the only goal in the 83rd minute to give Kosovo a winning start at home to Republic of Ireland.
- Austria struck in the 90th and 93rd minutes to overcome ten-man Israel 3-1.
- Lukas Michelbrink and Artūr Dolžnikov both scored wonderful efforts to give Lithuania a winning start, 2-0 away to Liechtenstein.
- Andorra's Guillaume Lopez scored the first goal of the 2026/27 Nations League season but Irvin Cardona's superb equaliser and a late Teddy Teuma winner gave Malta the points.
Remaining Matchday 1 fixtures
All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.
Friday 25 September
B2 Georgia vs Northern Ireland (18:00)
C2 Armenia vs Latvia (18:00)
A1 Italy vs Belgium
A1 Türkiye vs France
B2 Hungary vs Ukraine
B4 Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
B4 Sweden vs Romania
C2 Montenegro vs Cyprus
Saturday 26 September
B1 Slovenia vs Scotland (15:00)
C1 San Marino vs Finland (18:00)
C3 Faroe Islands vs Kazakhstan (18:00)
C4 Bulgaria vs Luxembourg (18:00)
C4 Iceland vs Estonia (18:00)
A3 Czechia vs Croatia
A3 England vs Spain
B1 North Macedonia vs Switzerland
C1 Albania vs Belarus
C3 Slovakia vs Moldova