UEFA Nations League Matchday 1 highlights and round-up: Cody Gakpo denies Jürgen Klopp's Germany, but holders Portugal start with win

Jürgen Klopp's reign as Germany coach began with a draw as his former Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo grabbed a last-gasp equaliser for Xavi Hernández's Netherlands, Jorge Jesus made a winning start at the Portugal helm and Erling Haaland struck twice as Norway won a thriller against Denmark.

We round up the Matchday 1 action.

Nations League highlights: Netherlands 1-1 Germany

Cody Gakpo struck in added time to save a point for the Netherlands and ensure an unbeaten start for both their new head coach Xavi Hernández and Klopp, as he took charge of Germany for the first time.

Felix Nmecha forced the ball in from close range following a blocked Karim Adeyemi effort to give Germany a first-half lead but both Adeyemi and Dutch substitute Mexx Meerdink then missed presentable chances before Gakpo's late intervention on the volley.

Nations League highlights: Serbia 1-2 Greece

Substitute Tasos Douvikas won it at the death with a header from a glorious Kostas Tsimikas cross, not long after Saša Lukić hit the post at the other end for Serbia.

The hosts took a fourth-minute lead, Dušan Tadić – returning from international retirement – delivering the assist for Andrija Živković. Vangelis Pavlidis hit the post in response, and Greece dominated thereafter, but it took until the 74th minute for Christos Tzolis to level, beating Vanja Milinković-Savić from a tight angle.

Nations League highlights: Norway 3-2 Denmark

Norway edged a five-goal thriller in Oslo, with Erling Haaland's 74th-minute strike proving decisive.

Oscar Bobb opened the scoring with a fine curling effort before Haaland doubled Norway's lead, latching onto Antonio Nusa's pass and sliding the ball home. Mikkel Damsgaard's expertly taken free-kick pulled one back before Rasmus Højlund nodded Denmark level on the hour. But Haaland struck again from a short-corner routine to restore Norway's lead and secure a 3-2 victory.

Nations League highlights: Portugal 1-0 Wales

João Félix's 22nd-minute strike gave Portugal victory in their opener in Lisbon.

Cristiano Ronaldo shot wide and Rúben Dias went close with a header for the holders before João Félix collected Nuno Mendes' pass and drilled in from outside the box. The Seleção dominated for long spells but promoted Wales almost equalised 16 minutes from time when Brennan Johnson lobbed deftly against the crossbar from an acute angle, with Rúben Dias' excellent block denying the visitors from the rebound.

Best of the rest

Nations League highlights: Kosovo 1-0 Republic of Ireland