UEFA Nations League Matchday 4 highlights: Portugal first into quarter-finals, Højlund decisive for Denmark

Gonçalo Ramos scored a 79th-minute winner as Portugal overcame Norway 2-1 to seal their place in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals. Elsewhere, Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee played pivotal roles as Denmark and the Netherlands also picked up valuable victories.

We round up Sunday's action as Matchday 4 kicked off.

Nations League highlights: Greece 0-0 Germany

A week after their first-ever win against Germany, Greece held off ample pressure to remain unbeaten by drawing in Thessaloniki.

The hosts went close first when Giorgos Masouras' header was pushed away by Jonas Urbig, but Jürgen Klopp's side produced the other 15 attempts during the first half, forcing Kostas Tzolakis to parry David Raum's fierce drive. Neither goalkeeper was troubled during the second period, though Philipp Treu lifted a late half-volley over the target from close range for the visitors.

Nations League highlights: Netherlands 2-1 Serbia

The Netherlands remain unbeaten under Xavi Hernández after Joshua Zirkzee's goal gave them a 2-1 win over Serbia in Eindhoven.

The hosts dominated the opening half-hour and went ahead when Teun Koopmeiners' free-kick flashed through a ruck of bodies and in. Mihajlo Cvetković's header ensured that the Oranje have both scored and conceded in all of their fixtures so far, before Zirkzee settled the game from close range with 19 minutes remaining to leave his side with two wins and two draws in the section.

Nations League highlights: Portugal 2-1 Norway

The Seleção sealed a spot in the quarter-finals thanks to a comeback victory against a spirited Norway side.

Kristoffer Ajer put the visitors ahead in spectacular fashion via a sumptuous half-volley, but Portugal levelled just two minutes later when João Cancelo powered home in style. The hosts then edged in front late on as Gonçalo Ramos added the finish to João Félix's clever lay-off, and the two-time Nations League champions held on to extend their winning Group A4 start despite having Francisco Conceição dismissed for a second bookable offence in the closing stages.

Nations League highlights: Wales 0-1 Denmark

Rasmus Højlund's composed penalty secured Denmark's second win of the campaign and extended their unbeaten run against Wales to five matches.

The home side started brightly, controlling possession and threatening through Brennan Johnson and Lewis Koumas, but Denmark grew into the game, with Gustav Isaksen and Oliver Provstgaard going close before half-time. Danny Ward then produced two outstanding saves in quick succession to deny Højlund and Isaksen, before his misplaced pass led to the spot kick, with Højlund making no mistake to score his third goal in his last four Nations League matches.

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Christoph Lang is hugged after his goal for Austria AFP via Getty Images