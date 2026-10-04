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UEFA Nations League Matchday 4 highlights: Portugal first into quarter-finals, Højlund decisive for Denmark

Sunday, October 4, 2026

Portugal overcame Norway to book their place in the UEFA Nations League last eight, while there were crucial victories for Denmark and the Netherlands.

Gonçalo Ramos celebrates his winner for Portugal
Gonçalo Ramos celebrates his winner for Portugal AFP via Getty Images

Gonçalo Ramos scored a 79th-minute winner as Portugal overcame Norway 2-1 to seal their place in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals. Elsewhere, Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee played pivotal roles as Denmark and the Netherlands also picked up valuable victories.

We round up Sunday's action as Matchday 4 kicked off.

Sunday's results

A2 Greece 0-0 Germany, Netherlands 2-1 Serbia
A4 Portugal 2-1 NorwayWales 0-1 Denmark
B3 Kosovo 1-1 Austria, Republic of Ireland 1-1 Israel
D1 Malta 1-0 Andorra
D2 Azerbaijan 1-0 Lithuania 

Greece 0-0 Germany

Greece and Germany drew in Thessaloniki
Greece and Germany drew in ThessalonikiAFP via Getty Images

A week after their first-ever win against Germany, Greece held off ample pressure to remain unbeaten by drawing in Thessaloniki.

The hosts went close first when Giorgos Masouras' header was pushed away by Jonas Urbig, but Jürgen Klopp's side produced the other 15 attempts during the first half, forcing Kostas Tzolakis to parry David Raum's fierce drive. Neither goalkeeper was troubled during the second period, though Philipp Treu lifted a late half-volley over the target from close range for the visitors.

Netherlands 2-1 Serbia

Nations League highlights: Netherlands 2-1 Serbia

The Netherlands remain unbeaten under Xavi Hernández after Joshua Zirkzee's goal gave them a 2-1 win over Serbia in Eindhoven.

The hosts dominated the opening half-hour and went ahead when Teun Koopmeiners' free-kick flashed through a ruck of bodies and in. Mihajlo Cvetković's header ensured that the Oranje have both scored and conceded in all of their fixtures so far, before Zirkzee settled the game from close range with 19 minutes remaining to leave his side with two wins and two draws in the section.

Portugal 2-1 Norway

Watch João Cancelo's unstoppable Portugal drive

The Seleção sealed a spot in the quarter-finals thanks to a comeback victory against a spirited Norway side.

Kristoffer Ajer put the visitors ahead in spectacular fashion via a sumptuous half-volley, but Portugal levelled just two minutes later when João Cancelo powered home in style. The hosts then edged in front late on as Gonçalo Ramos added the finish to João Félix's clever lay-off, and the two-time Nations League champions held on to extend their winning Group A4 start despite having Francisco Conceição dismissed for a second bookable offence in the closing stages.

Wales 0-1 Denmark

Nations League highlights: Wales 0-1 Denmark

Rasmus Højlund's composed penalty secured Denmark's second win of the campaign and extended their unbeaten run against Wales to five matches.

The home side started brightly, controlling possession and threatening through Brennan Johnson and Lewis Koumas, but Denmark grew into the game, with Gustav Isaksen and Oliver Provstgaard going close before half-time. Danny Ward then produced two outstanding saves in quick succession to deny Højlund and Isaksen, before his misplaced pass led to the spot kick, with Højlund making no mistake to score his third goal in his last four Nations League matches.

Best of the rest

Christoph Lang is hugged after his goal for Austria
Christoph Lang is hugged after his goal for AustriaAFP via Getty Images
  • Austria maintained their place at the top of Group B3 with a 1-1 draw in Kosovo. Two substitutes made the key impacts, Fisnik Asllani sweeping the hosts into a 70th-minute lead only for Christoph Lang to head in a late equaliser.
  • Troy Parrott made it four goals in three games – all in the first half – for the Republic of Ireland as they drew 1-1 with Israel.
  • Azerbaijan are the only unbeaten side, and the new leaders, in Group D2 after beating Lithuania 1-0 – Sabah's Abdulakh Khaibulaev scoring his first international goal to settle the contest – while Malta moved five points clear in Group D1 after edging Andorra 1-0.

Matchday 4 fixtures

All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.

Monday 5 October
C2 Cyprus vs Latvia (18:00)
A1 France vs Belgium
A1 Italy vs Türkiye
B2 Northern Ireland vs Georgia
B2 Ukraine vs Hungary
B4 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland
B4 Romania vs Sweden
C2 Montenegro vs Armenia

Tuesday 6 October
C3 Kazakhstan vs Faroe Islands (16:00)
A3 Croatia vs Spain
A3 England vs Czechia
B1 Scotland vs Slovenia
B1 Switzerland vs North Macedonia
C1 Albania vs San Marino
C1 Belarus vs Finland
C3 Moldova vs Slovakia
C4 Estonia vs Iceland
C4 Luxembourg vs Bulgaria

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Sunday, October 4, 2026

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