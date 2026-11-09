UEFA Nations League Matchday 5 preview: Harry Kane set for England landmark as Spain and Portugal protect perfect records
Monday, November 9, 2026
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Harry Kane, Kevin De Bruyne, Michael Olise and Viktor Gyökeres are among the players to watch on UEFA Nations League Matchday 5.
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Spain and Portugal will have their perfect records tested as Harry Kane eyes an England landmark and Viktor Gyökeres aims to further extend his record scoring streak on Matchday 5.
We pick out the key storylines and players to watch.
What to look out for in every League A match
League A fixtures
Thursday 12 November
A1 Türkiye vs Belgium (18:00)
A1 Italy vs France
A3 Czechia vs Spain
A3 England vs Croatia
Friday 13 November
A2 Netherlands vs Greece
A2 Serbia vs Germany
Saturday 14 November
A4 Norway vs Wales (18:00)
A4 Portugal vs Denmark
All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.
A new head coach in former midfielder Sergen Yalçin leads Türkiye's charge to get off the mark in Group A1. Yalçin, who most recently managed Beşiktaş, says he wants to build “not only the team of today, but also the team of the future.” Creative star Arda Güler will be key in both respects and the 21-year-old scored and provided an assist in Real Madrid's triumphant trip to Valencia at the weekend.
Two stunning Kevin De Bruyne goals helped Belgium beat Türki̇ye 3-0 in October and the 35-year-old is available to Mark van Bommel again after serving his suspension in the ensuing 4-1 defeat against France. That result did little to dampen Belgium positivity, with midfielder Roméo Lavia – himself banned on Matchday 5 – stressing the "enormous amount of positives" from Van Bommel's first four fixtures.
Italy are the only team to deny Zinédine Zidane's France thus far, Alessandro Bastoni replying to a Michael Olise strike in October's Saint-Denis showdown. Further confidence was built in the 3-1 victory against Türki̇ye that followed, Pio Esposito on target to bring his Italy total to seven goals in his first 13 appearances.
The irresistible attacking power of Zidane's France was on full show in their last Nations League outing, a 76th-minute deficit turning to a 4-1 victory against Belgium thanks to Désiré Doué, Rayan Cherki and two-goal Olise. The Bayern star leads Les Bleus with four goals and is level with Doué on two assists.
Czechia await their first points under Santi Denia but performances gave cause for optimism in the first window. Spain boss Luis De La Fuente noted how "we suffered tonight, and I'd say that we're not so used to that" after defeating his former colleague 3-1 in October while Denia himself added: "We are in the perfect moment to grow as a national team group."
Spain are undefeated in Group A3 and across their last 43 competitive matches (W36 D7, excludes penalty shoot-outs) overall. Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, expected to miss this match through injury, leads La Roja with four goals this campaign but Arsenal's Mikel Merino has had plenty of marquee moments too – a game-turning double against Croatia included in his three goals.
Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane will surpass Peter Shilton as England's all-time men's appearance leader if he plays against Croatia, whom the Three Lions defeated 7-0 in October. As well as Kane, who leads the race for top scorer, there is also Jude Bellingham's magic to consider – see his audacious finish at AEK Athens last week. The Real Madrid midfielder is joined by younger brother Jobe in the England squad for the first time.
Luka Modrić became the oldest scorer in Nations League history in September as Slaven Bilić kicked off his second spell in charge of the national team. Eyeing defensive improvement against England, Bilić reminds of Croatia's talent at the centre-back position, describing Joško Gvardiol and Luka Vušković as "a centre-back pair for ten years".
Two-goal Mexx Meerdink impressed in September and October though Xavi Hernández has a wider range of striking options at his disposal this time with the return from injury of Donyell Malen and Brian Brobbey. Roma forward Malen has scored 14 goals in 12 appearances this season, including four in the Champions League, leaving Xavi with a happy headache as he picks his team to face Greece.
Sticking to the theme of strikers, Greece forward Tasos Douvikas is a week removed from his hat-trick in Como's record-equalling Champions League win at Lens. Douvikas is one of several attacking talents Ivan Jovanović can call upon as Greece build on an undefeated record in Group A2, which includes a 2-2 draw against Netherlands in Thessaloniki.
Aleksandar Mitrović is back from injury, equipping Serbia with the one of the all-time highest scorers in this competition and providing encouragement as Veljko Paunović's charges aim for their first points. They were not far off against Netherlands in their last outing – a 2-1 away defeat – and performed well. Captain Dušan Tadić said: "It was very nice to see how we managed things as a team."
Germany's only win so far under Jürgen Klopp came against Serbia in October, Florian Wirtz starring in a 2-0 victory brimming with characteristic Klopp intensity. "We started like maniacs," the Germany coach said. "Counter-pressing was through the roof, we were playing football in tight spaces."
Erling Haaland moved further clear as the Nations League's all-time top scorer with three goals in the first window, taking his overall tally to a typically prolific 22 in 20 games. Creator-in-chief Martin Ødegaard was tied with Jude Bellingham for the most assists (four) after four matches.
Wales made history when these sides met in Cardiff in October, goals from Daniel James and Neco Williams inspiring their first-ever League A win. Wales coach Craig Bellamy highlighted an "identity meeting" in the makings of that strong performance and is boosted by the return of playmaker Harry Wilson for these November fixtures.
A new era has well and truly dawned for confirmed quarter-finalists Portugal following the international retirement of Cristiano Ronaldo. Key to their attacking play under Jorge Jesus are Gonçalo Ramos and João Félix, who each count three goals through four matches and were on target in October’s 4-2 win in Copenhagen.
Denmark moved to six points with a victory in Wales on Matchday 4 thanks to match winner Rasmus Højlund, who scored three of their seven goals from Matchday 1 to 4. "He's been outstanding for a long time for us," coach Brian Riemer said of his No9. The Denmark coach ranks Portugal as outstanding too, saying after Matchday 3: "They did a great job here at Parken and showed that they are world class."
What to look out for in League B
League B fixtures
Friday 13 November
B1 Scotland vs North Macedonia
B1 Slovenia vs Switzerland
Saturday 14 November
B3 Kosovo vs Israel (15:00)
B2 Georgia vs Hungary (18:00)
B2 Northern Ireland vs Ukraine
B3 Austria vs Republic of Ireland
B4 Romania vs Poland
B4 Sweden vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.
Storylines and players to watch
- Switzerland are the only team with a perfect four wins from four in League B. Standout attacking contributions have come from Zeki Amdouni (three goals, one assist) and Dan Ndoye (two goals, three assists) while the defence has conceded only one goal.
- Northern Ireland are the only team yet to concede in the 2026/27 Nations League, Pierce Charles' penalty save from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on Matchday 1 helping them achieve that record.
- Robert Lewandowski became the fifth-oldest scorer in Nations League history when he scored a hat-trick against Romania on Matchday 3.
- Viktor Gyökeres aims to extend his Nations League record seven-game scoring streak as Sweden host Bosnia and Herzegovina.
- Four of the Republic of Ireland's six goals have been scored by Troy Parrott, including a memorable solo effort against Austria on Matchday 3.
What to look out for in League C
League C fixtures
Thursday 12 November
C2 Armenia vs Cyprus (18:00)
C1 Albania vs Finland
C1 San Marino vs Belarus
C2 Montenegro vs Latvia
Friday 13 November
C3 Moldova vs Kazakhstan (18:00)
C3 Slovakia vs Faroe Islands
C4 Bulgaria vs Iceland
C4 Luxembourg vs Estonia
All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.
- Finland have the highest possession share of any team in the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League (63.3%). Leo Walta is the top scorer in League C with four goals.
- Faroe Islands have drawn all four of their matches so far. They are the only team who Slovakia have failed to beat, the pair drawing 1-1 in Tórshavn on Matchday 3.
- Slovakia defender Milan Škriniar (374) completed more passes than any other player between Matchdays 1 and 4.
What to look out for in League D
League D fixtures
Friday 13 November
D1 Andorra vs Gibraltar
D2 Liechtenstein vs Azerbaijan
All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.
- Andorra and Gibraltar played out a goalless draw when they met in September. Both sides are chasing their first win.
- The Baku meeting between Azerbaijan and Liechtenstein also finished goalless. Leaders in Group D2, Azerbaijan have kept two clean sheets in three matches.