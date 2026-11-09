UEFA Nations League Matchday 5 preview: Harry Kane set for England landmark as Spain and Portugal protect perfect records

A new head coach in former midfielder Sergen Yalçin leads Türkiye's charge to get off the mark in Group A1. Yalçin, who most recently managed Beşiktaş, says he wants to build “not only the team of today, but also the team of the future.” Creative star Arda Güler will be key in both respects and the 21-year-old scored and provided an assist in Real Madrid's triumphant trip to Valencia at the weekend.

Two stunning Kevin De Bruyne goals helped Belgium beat Türki̇ye 3-0 in October and the 35-year-old is available to Mark van Bommel again after serving his suspension in the ensuing 4-1 defeat against France. That result did little to dampen Belgium positivity, with midfielder Roméo Lavia – himself banned on Matchday 5 – stressing the "enormous amount of positives" from Van Bommel's first four fixtures.