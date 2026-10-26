Harry Kane wins 2026 Men's Ballon d'Or

Bayern München striker Harry Kane has won the 2026 Men's Ballon d'Or, the first Englishman to win the award in 25 years.

The 33-year-old was named ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal. Kane, who also won the Men's Striker of the Year award, scored 73 goals for club and country across all competitions in the 2025/26 campaign, helping Bayern to retain their Bundesliga crown as part of a domestic treble.

The England captain finished as top scorer in the German top flight for the third season running and also racked up 14 UEFA Champions League goals as Bayern reached the semi-finals.

Other men's prizes awarded in London included Lamine Yamal as Men's Young Talent of the Year, Unai Simón as Men's Goalkeeper of the Year, Luis de la Fuente as Men's Coach of the Year and Paris Saint-Germain as Men's Club of the Year.

Men's Ballon d'Or top ten

1. Harry Kane (England, Bayern München)

2. Kylian Mbappé (France, Real Madrid)

3. Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

4. Rodri (Spain, Manchester City/Barcelona)

5. Lionel Messi (Argentina, Inter Miami)

6. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia, Paris Saint-Germain)

7. Ousmane Dembélé (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

8. Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)

9. Michael Olise (France, Bayern München)

10. Fabián Ruiz (Spain, Paris Saint-Germain)

Full Men's Ballon d'Or rankings

All the 2026 award winners Men's Ballon d'Or: Harry Kane (England, Bayern München)

Women's Ballon d'Or: Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona/London City Lionesses)

Men's Young Talent of the Year: Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Women's Young Talent of the Year: Vicky López (Spain, Barcelona)

Men's Goalkeeper of the Year: Unai Simón (Spain, Athletic Club)

Women's Goalkeeper of the Year: Cata Coll (Spain, Barcelona)

Men's Coach of the Year: Luis de la Fuente (Spain, Spain national team)

Women's Coach of the Year: Pere Romeu (Spain, Barcelona)

Men's Club of the Year: Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Women's Club of the Year: Barcelona (Spain)

Men's Striker of the Year: Harry Kane (England, Bayern München)

Women's Striker of the Year: Charlyn Corral (Mexico, Pachuca)

Sócrates Award, presented by L’Équipe and Peace and Sport for solidarity initiatives and societal causes supported by a committed champion: Bukayo Saka

The Ballon d'Or®, the most prestigious and distinguished award in the world of football, created by France Football in 1956, celebrated its 70th anniversary by holding this year's ceremony in London, England, on Monday 26 October for the first time.

Presented annually by France Football (owned by L'Équipe Group), the award has been co-organised with UEFA since 2024, and this symbolic choice of venue paid tribute to English footballer Sir Stanley Matthews, the award's inaugural winner 70 years ago.