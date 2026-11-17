UEFA Nations League Matchday 6 highlights: Erling Haaland takes Norway to last eight, Portugal win in Wales
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
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A last-gasp Erling Haaland penalty proved decisive for Norway while Portugal's league phase campaign ended with a UEFA Nations League win in Wales.
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The UEFA Nations League quarter-final line-up is complete after Erling Haaland's last-gasp penalty took Norway through at the expense of hosts Denmark.
Already top of their section, Portugal signed off from Group A4 with a victory in Wales, while Northern Ireland are celebrating elevation to the top tier.
The Netherlands, 7-0 victors over Greece on Friday, suffered a chastening evening in Berlin on Monday, going down 5-0 to rampant Germany. That left both sides on 11 points along with Greece, 1-0 victors over Serbia; Germany and the Netherlands advance courtesy of their three-way head-to-head records.
On Sunday, Belgium produced an overwhelming comeback to beat Italy and join France in booking places in the last eight, while England ended Spain's 43-match unbeaten run with a superb victory in Madrid.
Tuesday's results
A4 Denmark 2-3 Norway
A4 Wales 2-3 Portugal
B2 Hungary 1-1 Northern Ireland
B2 Ukraine 1-0 Georgia
B3 Israel 1-1 Austria
B3 Republic of Ireland 3-0 Kosovo
B4 Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 Romania
B4 Poland 1-1 Sweden
All 20:45 CET kick-offs
Denmark 2-3 Norway
Norway came from 2-0 down to earn a place in the quarter-finals, Erling Haaland converting a penalty in added time to send his side through. Rasmus Højlund continued his lethal goalscoring form with a close-range opener after 11 minutes and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg doubled Denmark's lead with his head three minutes later.
Norway were not deterred, though, and Haaland prodded home into an open net before half-time to reduce arrears. Martin Ødegaard then drilled an equaliser past Mads Hermansen on 83 minutes, before Haaland hit his sixth of the campaign to seal second place in Group A4.
Wales 2-3 Portugal
Holders Portugal ended their Group A4 campaign with a thrilling comeback win in Cardiff. Bruno Fernandes' fine finish put the visitors ahead, with David Brooks sweeping in a neat leveller two minutes later. With half-time approaching, Sorba Thomas capped a swift counter by the hosts, only for Pedro Neto to side-foot in from close range soon after.
Ben Cabango's header brought the best out of Diogo Costa, before sub Carlos Forbs found the bottom corner with aplomb for Portugal, who held on for maximum points despite having Neto sent off for two bookings in quick succession late on.
Best of the rest
- Northern Ireland gained automatic promotion to the top tier after a 1-1 draw with Hungary in Budapest; the hosts finished second in the section and enter the League A/B play-offs.
- Viktor Gyökeres was unable to extend his Nations League record scoring run to nine games as his Sweden side ended their League B campaign with a 1-1 draw in Poland.
- Troy Parrott scored two penalties, his fifth and sixth goals of the campaign helping the Republic of Ireland to beat ten-man Kosovo 3-0 and book passage to the League A/B play-offs.
Monday's results
A2 Germany 5-0 Netherlands, Greece 1-0 Serbia
B1 North Macedonia 0-3 Slovenia, Switzerland 4-0 Scotland
C3 Faroe Islands 1-0 Moldova, Kazakhstan 2-2 Slovakia
C4 Estonia 2-1 Bulgaria, Iceland 3-0 Luxembourg
D1 Gibraltar 1-1 Malta
D2 Lithuania 2-1 Liechtenstein
Germany 5-0 Netherlands
Germany delivered a five-star performance on home soil to secure top spot in Group A2 as the Oranje finished second. The match was in the balance until four minutes before the break, when the lively Derry Scherhant found the net with a stunning finish.
The hosts started the second half in similar fashion, with Florian Wirtz rivalling Scherhant's strike with a beauty of his own. Nico Schlotterbeck glanced in a third before Wirtz added another from close range. Brajan Gruda rounded off a memorable night with a neat finish.
Greece 1-0 Serbia
Giorgos Masouras' second-half finish earned dominant Greece victory and denied Serbia a first point of the campaign. Djordje Petrović was outstanding for the visitors, turning away two Christos Tzolis shots and another by Lazaros Rota, and tipping Thanasis Androutsos' strike over the crossbar.
Greece stayed patient, though, and substitute Masouras settled the contest by sliding in to meet Vangelis Pavlidis' clever cross at the far post. Nikola Milenković almost equalised in the 90th minute with a looping header against the crossbar, but the hosts held on, although it wasn't enough to qualify for the quarter-finals.
Best of the rest
- Danijel Šturm struck twice as Slovenia eased to a 3-0 win in North Macedonia to seal second spot in Group B1 behind Switzerland, whose experimental side overwhelmed Scotland 4-0.
- Iceland sealed a return to League B with a 3-0 victory over Luxembourg as unbeaten Estonia were forced to settle for Group C4 runners-up and a place in the League B/C play-offs.
- Áki Samuelsen struck the only goal as the Faroe Islands, who had drawn all five previous Group C3 outings, earned a place in the League B/C play-offs at the expense of opponents Moldova.
Sunday's results
A1 Belgium 4-1 Italy, France 2-1 Türkiye
A3 Spain 2-3 England, Croatia 2-1 Czechia
C1 Belarus 0-2 Albania, Finland 7-2 San Marino
C2 Cyprus 1-4 Montenegro, Latvia 0-0 Armenia
Belgium 4-1 Italy
Pio Esposito capped a fearsome Italian start with a fine first-time finish for his tenth goal in 15 international games, but Maxim De Cuyper and Nathan Ngoy swiftly turned the game around with close-range finishes, before Jeremy Doku wove through a forest of defenders to make it 3-1 after just 26 minutes.
It would have been worse for the Azzurri had Gianluigi Donnarumma not pushed a fierce Kevin De Bruyne shot on to the post. Italy looked to seize back the momentum after the break, but Diego Moreira hit them again on the break, and Senne Lammens saved an Esposito penalty at the death.
France 2-1 Türkiye
Zinédine Zidane returned to his roots for a workmanlike France win in Bordeaux as Les Bleus ensured their progression to the quarter-finals as Group A1 winners.
It took until the second half for them to open the scoring, with Bradley Barcola forcing a scrappy own goal from Türki̇ye defender Emirhan Topçu. Eli Junior Kroupi later linked up with Rayan Cherki for his first international strike. That sealed the points, with Abdülkerim Bardakcı’s late header not enough to salvage anything for the visitors.
Spain 2-3 England
England held off a Spain fightback to top Group A3 with a fine win in Madrid, ending Spain's record 43-match unbeaten run. Harry Kane's well-taken first-half penalty, coupled with Ezri Konsa's powerful header and Ben White’s finish in the space of five second-half minutes, appeared to have put Thomas Tuchel's side in a comfortable position.
However, the visitors were reduced to ten men after Elliot Anderson brought down Lamine Yamal, with Mikel Oyarzabal converting the resulting penalty. Nico Williams set up a grandstand finish after collecting Yamal's pass, but England goalkeeper James Trafford's late heroics ensured the Three Lions held on for victory.
Croatia 2-1 Czechia
Lovro Majer scored late to ensure Croatia completed the double over Czechia and ended their four-game losing run in the Nations League. The substitute curled past Antonín Kinský two minutes after Adam Hložek’s unlikely equaliser, condemning Czechia to a sixth straight League A defeat.
Hložek’s leveller had given Czechia hope they would not end this campaign without a point, as they weathered an intense Croatian storm. Slaven Bilić's side dominated throughout, their performance founded on Ivan Perišić’s opener inside 90 seconds.
Best of the rest
- Spain's 5-4 win against France in the 2024/25 semi-finals no longer stands alone as the highest-scoring match in Nations League history, following Finland's 7-2 defeat of San Marino.
- Rei Manaj scored one and set up the other as Albania won 2-0 against Belarus in the top-of-Group C2 clash, with victory giving them promotion to League B for the next campaign.
- Montenegro were already sure of an upgrade to League B ahead of tonight, but proceeded in style regardless, a 4-1 win in Cyprus giving them a final tally of 16 points from a possible 18.