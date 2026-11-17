The UEFA Nations League quarter-final line-up is complete after Erling Haaland's last-gasp penalty took Norway through at the expense of hosts Denmark.

Already top of their section, Portugal signed off from Group A4 with a victory in Wales, while Northern Ireland are celebrating elevation to the top tier.

Quarter-final line-up

The Netherlands, 7-0 victors over Greece on Friday, suffered a chastening evening in Berlin on Monday, going down 5-0 to rampant Germany. That left both sides on 11 points along with Greece, 1-0 victors over Serbia; Germany and the Netherlands advance courtesy of their three-way head-to-head records.

On Sunday, Belgium produced an overwhelming comeback to beat Italy and join France in booking places in the last eight, while England ended Spain's 43-match unbeaten run with a superb victory in Madrid.

Nations League highlights: Denmark 2-3 Norway

Norway came from 2-0 down to earn a place in the quarter-finals, Erling Haaland converting a penalty in added time to send his side through. Rasmus Højlund continued his lethal goalscoring form with a close-range opener after 11 minutes and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg doubled Denmark's lead with his head three minutes later.

Norway were not deterred, though, and Haaland prodded home into an open net before half-time to reduce arrears. Martin Ødegaard then drilled an equaliser past Mads Hermansen on 83 minutes, before Haaland hit his sixth of the campaign to seal second place in Group A4.

Nations League highlights: Wales 2-3 Portugal

Holders Portugal ended their Group A4 campaign with a thrilling comeback win in Cardiff. Bruno Fernandes' fine finish put the visitors ahead, with David Brooks sweeping in a neat leveller two minutes later. With half-time approaching, Sorba Thomas capped a swift counter by the hosts, only for Pedro Neto to side-foot in from close range soon after.

Ben Cabango's header brought the best out of Diogo Costa, before sub Carlos Forbs found the bottom corner with aplomb for Portugal, who held on for maximum points despite having Neto sent off for two bookings in quick succession late on.

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Northern Ireland gained automatic promotion to the top tier after a 1-1 draw with Hungary in Budapest; the hosts finished second in the section and enter the League A/B play-offs.

Viktor Gyökeres was unable to extend his Nations League record scoring run to nine games as his Sweden side ended their League B campaign with a 1-1 draw in Poland.

Troy Parrott scored two penalties, his fifth and sixth goals of the campaign helping the Republic of Ireland to beat ten-man Kosovo 3-0 and book passage to the League A/B play-offs.

Nations League highlights: Germany 5-0 Netherlands

Germany delivered a five-star performance on home soil to secure top spot in Group A2 as the Oranje finished second. The match was in the balance until four minutes before the break, when the lively Derry Scherhant found the net with a stunning finish.

The hosts started the second half in similar fashion, with Florian Wirtz rivalling Scherhant's strike with a beauty of his own. Nico Schlotterbeck glanced in a third before Wirtz added another from close range. Brajan Gruda rounded off a memorable night with a neat finish.

Nations League highlights: Greece 1-0 Serbia

Giorgos Masouras' second-half finish earned dominant Greece victory and denied Serbia a first point of the campaign. Djordje Petrović was outstanding for the visitors, turning away two Christos Tzolis shots and another by Lazaros Rota, and tipping Thanasis Androutsos' strike over the crossbar.

Greece stayed patient, though, and substitute Masouras settled the contest by sliding in to meet Vangelis Pavlidis' clever cross at the far post. Nikola Milenković almost equalised in the 90th minute with a looping header against the crossbar, but the hosts held on, although it wasn't enough to qualify for the quarter-finals.

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Danijel Šturm struck twice as Slovenia eased to a 3-0 win in North Macedonia to seal second spot in Group B1 behind Switzerland, whose experimental side overwhelmed Scotland 4-0.

Iceland sealed a return to League B with a 3-0 victory over Luxembourg as unbeaten Estonia were forced to settle for Group C4 runners-up and a place in the League B/C play-offs.

Áki Samuelsen struck the only goal as the Faroe Islands, who had drawn all five previous Group C3 outings, earned a place in the League B/C play-offs at the expense of opponents Moldova.

Highlights: Belgium 4-1 Italy

Pio Esposito capped a fearsome Italian start with a fine first-time finish for his tenth goal in 15 international games, but Maxim De Cuyper and Nathan Ngoy swiftly turned the game around with close-range finishes, before Jeremy Doku wove through a forest of defenders to make it 3-1 after just 26 minutes.

It would have been worse for the Azzurri had Gianluigi Donnarumma not pushed a fierce Kevin De Bruyne shot on to the post. Italy looked to seize back the momentum after the break, but Diego Moreira hit them again on the break, and Senne Lammens saved an Esposito penalty at the death.

Highlights: France 2-1 Türkiye

Zinédine Zidane returned to his roots for a workmanlike France win in Bordeaux as Les Bleus ensured their progression to the quarter-finals as Group A1 winners.

It took until the second half for them to open the scoring, with Bradley Barcola forcing a scrappy own goal from Türki̇ye defender Emirhan Topçu. Eli Junior Kroupi later linked up with Rayan Cherki for his first international strike. That sealed the points, with Abdülkerim Bardakcı’s late header not enough to salvage anything for the visitors.

Highlights: Spain 2-3 England

England held off a Spain fightback to top Group A3 with a fine win in Madrid, ending Spain's record 43-match unbeaten run. Harry Kane's well-taken first-half penalty, coupled with Ezri Konsa's powerful header and Ben White’s finish in the space of five second-half minutes, appeared to have put Thomas Tuchel's side in a comfortable position.

However, the visitors were reduced to ten men after Elliot Anderson brought down Lamine Yamal, with Mikel Oyarzabal converting the resulting penalty. Nico Williams set up a grandstand finish after collecting Yamal's pass, but England goalkeeper James Trafford's late heroics ensured the Three Lions held on for victory.

Highlights: Croatia 2-1 Czechia

Lovro Majer scored late to ensure Croatia completed the double over Czechia and ended their four-game losing run in the Nations League. The substitute curled past Antonín Kinský two minutes after Adam Hložek’s unlikely equaliser, condemning Czechia to a sixth straight League A defeat.

Hložek’s leveller had given Czechia hope they would not end this campaign without a point, as they weathered an intense Croatian storm. Slaven Bilić's side dominated throughout, their performance founded on Ivan Perišić’s opener inside 90 seconds.

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