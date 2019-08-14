UEFA Super Cup records

European champions v …

• The European Cup/UEFA Champions League holders have won 24 of the 44 editions.

• The UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League winners have won eight of the 20 editions since the end of the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup: since Zenit in 2008 the only club to do so are Atlético Madrid in 2010, 2012 and 2018.

Most wins by nation

15 Spain (Barcelona 5, Real Madrid 4, Atlético Madrid 3, Valencia 2, Sevilla 1)

9 Italy (AC Milan 5, Juventus 2, Lazio 1, Parma 1)

8 England (Liverpool 4, Aston Villa 1, Chelsea 1, Manchester United 1, Nottingham Forest 1)

Milan lift the trophy in 2007 ©Bongarts

Most wins by club

5 AC Milan, Barcelona

4 Real Madrid, Liverpool

3 Atlético Madrid

2 Ajax, Anderlecht, Juventus, Valencia

In 2018 Atlético became the first team to win in their first three UEFA Super Cup appearances



Most wins by player

4= Dani Alves (Sevilla 2006, Barcelona 2009, 2011, 2015)

4= Paolo Maldini (AC Milan 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003)

Most wins by coach

3= Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan 2003, 2007, Real Madrid 2014)

3= Josep Guardiola (Barcelona 2009, 2011, Bayern München 2013)

Most participations by nation

27 Spain (Barcelona 9, Real Madrid 7, Sevilla 5, Atlético Madrid 3, Valencia 2, Real Zaragoza 1)

18 England (Liverpool 6, Manchester United 4, Chelsea 4, Nottingham Forest 2, Arsenal 1, Aston Villa 1)

13 Italy (AC Milan 7, Juventus 2, Internazionale Milano 1, Parma 1, Lazio 1, Sampdoria 1)

Most participations by club

9 Barcelona

7 AC Milan, Real Madrid

6 Liverpool

5 Sevilla

4 Bayern, Chelsea, Manchester United, Porto

3 Ajax, Atlético Madrid

Highest-scoring final*: 2015, Barcelona 5-4 Sevilla

Biggest winning margin*: 2006, Sevilla 3-0 Barcelona, and 2012, Atlético Madrid 4-1 Chelsea

Extra-time: 2019 is the eighth UEFA Super Cup to have gone to extra time

Penalty shoot-out: 2013 Bayern 5-4 Chelsea (was 2-2 after extra time), 2019 Liverpool 5-4 Chelsea (was 2-2 after extra time)



Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Barcelona 5-4 Sevilla

Fastest goal: Diego Costa (2018, Atlético Madrid v Real Madrid) 50 seconds

Hat-tricks: Radamel Falcao (2012, Atlético Madrid v Chelsea) and Terry McDermott (1977, Liverpool v Hamburg, second leg).

Own goal: Patrick Paauwe scored the only Super Cup own goal to date in Feyenoord's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in 2002.

Red cards: Five players have been sent off in UEFA Super Cup games (all ended up on the losing side) – Paul Scholes (2008, United), Rolando and Fredy Guarín (both 2011, Porto), Ramires (2013, Chelsea) and Thimothée Kolodziejczak (Sevilla, 2016).

Dani Alves has appeared in five UEFA Super Cups ©AFP/Getty Images

Appearances in most UEFA Super Cup editions

5 Dani Alves (Sevilla 2006, 2007, Barcelona 2009, 2011, 2015)

4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Alessandro Costacurta (AC Milan), Roberto Donadoni (AC Milan), Isco (Real Madrid), Toni Kroos (Bayern München, Real Madrid), Paolo Maldini (AC Milan), Pedro Rodríguz (Barcelona/Chelsea), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Daniele Massaro (AC Milan), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Luka Modrić (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Mauro Tassotti (AC Milan)

Appearances in most UEFA Super Cup matches**

8 Alessandro Costacurta (AC Milan), Roberto Donadoni (AC Milan)

7 Paolo Maldini (AC Milan), Daniele Massaro (AC Milan), Mauro Tassotti (AC Milan)

6 Franco Baresi (AC Milan), Arie Haan (Ajax, Anderlecht)

5 Dani Alves (Sevilla, Barcelona), Marcel Desailly (AC Milan, Chelsea), Albert Ferrer (Barcelona, Chelsea), Ronald Koeman (PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona), Attilio Lombardo (Sampdoria, Juventus, Lazio), Phil Neal (Liverpool)

Most UEFA Super Cup goals

3 Oleh Blokhin (Dynamo Kyiv), Radamel Falcao (Atlético Madrid), Arie Haan (Ajax, Anderlecht), Terry McDermott (Liverpool), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Gerd Müller (Bayern München), Rob Rensenbrink (Anderlecht), François Van der Elst (Anderlecht)

Miscellaneous

Five people have won the UEFA Super Cup as coach and player:

Carlo Ancelotti (1990; 2003, 2007, 2014)

Josep Guardiola (1992; 2009, 2011, 2013)

Diego Simeone (1999; 2012; 2018)

Luis Enrique (1997; 2015)

Zinédine Zidane (1996, 2002; 2016, 2017)

* one-legged editions only

** the UEFA Super Cup was in principle contested over two legs from 1973 until 1997. The 1972 edition between Ajax and Rangers (played in January 1973) was not official.

