Ivan Rakitić on Manchester City, Champions League dreams and love for Sevilla

Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitić will be looking to add another trophy to his vast collection when his Sevilla side face Manchester City in the UEFA Super Cup in Piraeus on Wednesday 16 August.

The 35-year-old has already won a UEFA Champions League, two UEFA Europa Leagues and a Super Cup in his impressive career, but is clearly hungry for even more success.

Speaking to UEFA.com, Rakitić discussed the difficulties of taking on Man City, Sevilla's ambitions in the Champions League and his strong connection with the club and city.

On the Super Cup

It's an incredible prospect. Man City were by far the best team last season, and it's going to be a very difficult game, but we're going to try to do our job. When you play against the big teams every detail counts; every pass, every throw-in and every corner. Any mistake can be punished, and they have players who can do that.

We have to try to perform perfectly even though it is early in the season. I'm convinced that we will get opportunities to score and to win the game. Anything is possible and anything can happen. Hopefully we can bring another trophy home to Seville.

On winning 2022/23 Europa League

With the teams we had to play, it could have easily been a Champions League knockout round. Then in the final we came up against one of the best coaches in the world and in the history of football [José Mourinho]. But the team has an incredible desire to compete and win this title. Ultimately we deserved to be champions.

There is a special kind of atmosphere when Sevilla play in the Europa League. We say it is 'our' competition and there are some who say there is a special connection. It's a beautiful thing.

On Sevilla's Champions League hopes

These are the matches that everyone wants to play in. There's always going to be pressure but we have to enjoy it, take advantage of the opportunity presented to us and go for it. Our main ambition is to fight to get through the group stage, even though we know how difficult it can be. We have an amazing team and I have no doubt that we're going to do really well in the Champions League.

On coach José Luis Mendilibar

He's a very straightforward and simple guy. When he came to the club he was full of energy and had a really clear idea of what he wanted from each of us. He managed to create a positive and healthy atmosphere among the coaching staff and the players.

He's achieved all of this in his own calm, simple way, and he has brought a sense of joy by following a certain path. A big part of our success is, of course, down to him and his staff.

On his connection with Sevilla

If someone had told me when I arrived in Seville that all this would have happened to me I would have said "no way, not even in a film". I have felt an incredible connection from the start; I met my wife on my first day here and have been able to bond with the fans and connect with the traditions. I love walking around the city with my girls and even got married in the cathedral.

I can't claim that I was born a Sevillian or a Sevilla fan, but I'll die one. I have found my place here, and everything happens for a reason.