Paris 2-1 Aston Villa: European champions win back-to-back Super Cups with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué goals

Paris became only the third team ever to win back-to-back UEFA Super Cups as goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué were enough to defeat Europa League holders Aston Villa in Salzburg.

Key moments 20' Kvaratskhelia powers Paris ahead

44' Madjo strikes the post

45' Villa teenager volleys equaliser

51' Safonov saves well from McGinn

61' Doué curls Paris back into the lead

Match in brief: Paris edge impressive Villa

Despite coming under heavy pressure at times from a spirited Villa outfit, Paris displayed all their vast winning experience, tactical nous and individual quality to come through a tricky test in Austria and claim yet another trophy.

Match as it happened

On an evening where a solar eclipse had left much of Europe in temporary darkness, it was Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - so often Paris' hero last season - who lit up Stadion Salzburg after 20 minutes, the Georgian star collecting a Désiré Doué pass before cutting inside and smashing a trademark fierce effort beyond Marco Bizot to open the scoring.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates his fine opener Getty Images

Villa responded positively to going behind, with their teenage debutant Brian Madjo - at 17 years and 212 days the youngest player on record to start a Super Cup game - proving a real handful for the Paris defence.

The forward twice headed wide and hit the post from close range before his persistence finally paid off with a goal on the stroke of half-time as he steered a volley home from John McGinn's cross to further write his name in the history books as the youngest-ever Super Cup scorer.

Brian Madjo shows his joy after netting the equaliser AFP via Getty Images

It was a buoyant Villa who started the second period on the front foot, captain McGinn testing Matvei Safonov with a bending strike from just outside the box which was tipped away from danger.

But against the run of play Paris re-took the lead on 61 minutes, Doué latching onto substitute Ousmane Dembélé's pinpoint through ball and finishing with aplomb past Bizot.

Désiré Doué coolly netted Paris' second AFP via Getty Images

Unai Emery sent on attacking threats such as Tammy Abraham and Ross Barkley for Villa in an attempt to find another leveller, but they couldn't break down a stubborn Paris defence, and in the end Luis Enrique's charges were able to celebrate as they opened their new European campaign in style.

Player of the Match presented by PlayStation®: Desiré Doué (Paris)

Super Cup Player of the Match: Désiré Doué

"Scored and assisted. Provided key passes and an overall positive offensive contribution, which defined the match for Paris."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Reporters' views

Alex Clementson, Paris reporter

For the second season running, Paris start their campaign with a Super Cup victory. In doing so, they become just the third side in history to go back-to-back in this competition. It’s a running theme in the modern history of the club, and in this evening’s performance they demonstrated their trademark attacking verve and ever-growing defensive maturity. The perfect way for Luis Enrique’s side to embark on what could be another historic campaign.

Jonny Coffey, Aston Villa reporter

Villa fall just short but there was plenty to like about that performance – and a landmark moment for Madjo, now the youngest scorer in Super Cup history. With a return to the Champions League on the horizon, the Villans have caused plenty of problems for the holders.

Reaction

Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "We knew prior to the game it was going to be a tough one. But we were able to play as we did because my players showed just what they're made of. We may not be in the best physical condition, but once again it's a real demonstration of our DNA and our fans, who have helped us to win trophies and keep standards high."

Désiré Doué, Paris forward and Player of the Match: "Our mindset is to always win and to be as competitive as possible. We're very happy. Coming back from vacation, we know it's not easy, but we had things in place tonight. The main objective is to win everything this year."

Watch Paris Saint-Germain lift Super Cup trophy

Unai Emery, Villa coach: "I'm so, so happy, because we were missing some players, and there is still some work to do, but today showed we are getting close against a great team. The squad afterwards felt they could compete with Paris, and that's what is most important for me. I wanted this trophy, but given the way we played, the chances we made, and the quality of our individuals, I am very proud of the players."

Emiliano Buendía, Villa forward: "To lose is not a good feeling but I think we can feel very proud of the game we played. We competed very well; we had chances to get a better result, but they [Paris] are top players so they get their chances. They scored and won the game."

Reaction: McGinn 'pride' despite Aston Villa loss

Key stats

Milan (1989 and 1990) and Real Madrid (2016 and 2017) are the only teams other than Paris (2025 and 2026) to have won consecutive Super Cup titles.

Paris have lost only one of their last 14 UEFA matches vs English opposition (W10 D3), and are unbeaten in the most recent 11 (W8 D3).

They have been defeated in just two of their last 22 UEFA competition matches overall (W14 D6).

Luis Enrique has claimed his third Super Cup as a head coach, having won previously with Barcelona (2015) and Paris (2025). Only Carlo Ancelotti (5) and Pep Guardiola (4) have more than two as a coach.

European Cup/Champions League holders have won 31 of 51 UEFA Super Cups. The last Europa League winners to triumph were Atlético de Madrid in 2018.

Madjo broke Patrick Kluivert's previous record of 19 years 220 days to become the youngest Super Cup scorer by some distance.

Emery has now been defeated in all four Super Cups he has taken part in as a coach: in 2014, 2015, 2021 and 2026.

Line-ups

Paris: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes (Lucas Hernández 74); João Neves (Fabián Ruiz 75), Vitinha, Zaïre-Emery; Akliouche (Dembélé 46), Doué (Mayulu 87), Kvaratskhelia (Lucas Beraldo 88)

Aston Villa: Bizot; Cash, Lindelöf, Pau Torres (Mings 80), Maatsen; McGinn (Alysson 72), João Gomes (Barkley 80), Kamara (Bogarde 72), Hemmings; Buendía, Madjo (Abraham 72)