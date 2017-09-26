First for APOEL as City and Monaco win again
Tuesday 26 September 2017
APOEL savoured their first-ever UEFA Youth League victory at Tottenham Hotspur's expense on a day when Manchester City and Monaco made it six points out of six.
- Manchester City and Monaco register their second wins of the group stage
- Borussia Dortmund get the better of Real Madrid in an eight-goal thriller
- APOEL record their first UEFA Youth League victory at the 12th time of asking
- The second fixtures in Groups A to D take place on Wednesday
- Three domestic champions path first round first legs took place on Tuesday
Group E
Sevilla 1-0 Maribor
Spartak Moskva 2-1 Liverpool
Group F
Manchester City 3-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Napoli 2-2 Feynoord
Group G
Beşiktaş 1-1 Leipzig
Monaco 3-2 Porto
Group H
APOEL 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Borussia Dortmund 5-3 Real Madrid
Wednesday's games (KO CET)
Group A: CSKA Moskva v Manchester United (13:00), Basel v Benfica (16:00)
Group B: Anderlecht v Celtic (16:00), Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern München (16:00)
Group C: Qarabağ v Roma (12:00), Atlético Madrid v Chelsea (14:00)
Group D: Juventus v Olympiacos (15:00), Sporting CP v Barcelona (16:00)