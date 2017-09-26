Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

First for APOEL as City and Monaco win again

Tuesday 26 September 2017

APOEL savoured their first-ever UEFA Youth League victory at Tottenham Hotspur's expense on a day when Manchester City and Monaco made it six points out of six.

APOEL's Giorgos Papadopoulos (left) fends off Tottenham forward Kazaiah Sterling
APOEL's Giorgos Papadopoulos (left) fends off Tottenham forward Kazaiah Sterling ©Getty Images

Group E
Sevilla 1-0 Maribor
Spartak Moskva 2-1 Liverpool

Group F
Manchester City 3-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Napoli 2-2 Feynoord

Aleksandr Rudenko scored twice against Liverpool
Aleksandr Rudenko scored twice against Liverpool©Antonina Rymsha

Group G
Beşiktaş 1-1 Leipzig
Monaco 3-2 Porto

Group H
APOEL 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Borussia Dortmund 5-3 Real Madrid

Wednesday's games (KO CET)
Group A: CSKA Moskva v Manchester United (13:00), Basel v Benfica (16:00)
Group B: Anderlecht v Celtic (16:00), Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern München (16:00)
Group C: Qarabağ v Roma (12:00), Atlético Madrid v Chelsea (14:00)
Group D: Juventus v Olympiacos (15:00), Sporting CP v Barcelona (16:00)

