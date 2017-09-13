Manchester City among eight Wednesday winners
Wednesday 13 September 2017
Real Madrid opened their group campaign by setting a new UEFA Youth League record as Manchester City, Napoli, Porto, Monaco, Tottenham Hotspur, Maribor and Liverpool also won.
- Real Madrid open group campaign with competition record home win
- Maribor, Manchester City, Napoli, Porto, Monaco, Tottenham also win
- Group winners to last 16; runners-up meet domestic champions path winners in play-offs
- Domestic champions path ties start 26 September
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Group E
Liverpool 4-0 Sevilla
Maribor 1-0 Spartak Moskva
Group F
Feyenoord 0-2 Manchester City
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-2 Napoli
Group G
Porto 5-1 Beşiktaş
RB Leipzig 1-4 Monaco
Group H
Real Madrid 10-0 APOEL
Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Borussia Dortmund
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Group A
Manchester United 4-3 Basel
Benfica 5-1 CSKA Moskva
Group B
Bayern München 1-0 Anderlecht
Celtic 2-3 Paris Saint-Germain
Group C
Chelsea 5-0 Qarabağ
Roma 1-2 Atlético Madrid
Group D
Barcelona 1-0 Juventus
Olympiacos 2-2 Sporting CP