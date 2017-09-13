Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Manchester City among eight Wednesday winners

Wednesday 13 September 2017

Real Madrid opened their group campaign by setting a new UEFA Youth League record as Manchester City, Napoli, Porto, Monaco, Tottenham Hotspur, Maribor and Liverpool also won.

Manchester City celebrate one of their two goals against Feyenoord
Manchester City celebrate one of their two goals against Feyenoord ©Getty Images

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Group E
Liverpool 4-0 Sevilla 
Maribor 1-0 Spartak Moskva

Group F
Feyenoord 0-2 Manchester City 
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-2 Napoli

Highlights: Tottenham 4-0 Dortmund

Group G
Porto 5-1 Beşiktaş
RB Leipzig 1-4 Monaco

Group H
Real Madrid 10-0 APOEL
Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Borussia Dortmund

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Highlights: Liverpool 4-0 Sevilla

Group A
Manchester United 4-3 Basel
Benfica 5-1 CSKA Moskva

Group B
Bayern München 1-0 Anderlecht
Celtic 2-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Group C
Chelsea 5-0 Qarabağ
Roma 1-2 Atlético Madrid

Group D
Barcelona 1-0 Juventus
Olympiacos 2-2 Sporting CP

 

