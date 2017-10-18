Domestic Champions path first round concludes

Holders Salzburg see off Bordeaux to reach second round

Krasnodar are biggest winners of first round, prevailing 11-2 on aggregate

Molde only team to progress on penalties, at expense of Ireland's UCD

Tournament ever-presents Ajax set up tie with Legia Warszawa



Round two of Domestic Champions path begins on 1 November, ties now set



First round first legs

Tuesday

Shkëndija 1-1 Nitra (agg: 1-2)

Shakhtyor 3-0 Liepāja (agg: 4-2)

Legia Warszawa 0-0 Breidablik (agg: 3-1)

Salzburg 4-0 Bordeaux (agg: 5- 0)

Ajax 2-0 Hammarby (agg: 6-0)

Who will lift the trophy this season? ©Sportsfile

Wednesday

Dynamo Kyiv 0-3 Internazionale Milano (agg: 2-5)

Esbjerg 2-1 KäPa (agg: 4-2)

Lokomotiva Zagreb 2-2 Dinamo 1948 (agg: 4-2)

Krasnodar 9-0 Kairat Almaty (agg: 11-2)

Budapest Honvéd 1-0 Sutjeska (agg: 3-2)

Sparta Praha 3-1 Dudelange (agg: 7-1)

Maccabi Haifa 0-1 Brodarac (agg: 1-2)

Vllaznia 2-4 Zimbru (agg: 3-7)

Željezničar 3-2 Ludogorets (agg: 4-3)

Saburtalo 1-1 Bursaspor (agg: 2-1)

Molde 2-1 UCD (agg: 3-3, Molde win 5-4 on pens)

Second round draw (ties 1 & 22 November)

Zimbru Chișinău (MDA) v Molde (NOR)

**Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) v Željezničar (BIH)

Internazionale Milano (ITA) v Esbjerg (DEN)

**Legia Warszawa (POL) v Ajax (NED)***

Brodarac (SRB) v Saburtalo (GEO)

*Shakhtyor Soligorsk (BLR) v Nitra (SVK)***

Krasnodar (RUS) v Budapest Honvéd (HUN)

Sparta Praha (CZE) v Salzburg (AUT, holders)***

*First leg 29 October

**First leg 31 October

***Second leg 21 November

What comes next?

Play-offs

In the draw on 11 December, the eight Domestic Champions path survivors will be drawn at home to the eight UEFA Champions League path runners-up in one-off ties to be played on 6/7 February to decide the eight remaining round of 16 berths. The other eight places will have been taken by the UEFA Champions League path group winners.

Knockout phase

Play-off draw: 11 December

Play-offs: 6/7 February

Knockout draw: 9 February

Round of 16: 20/21 February

Quarter-finals: 13/14 March

Semi-finals: 20 April (Nyon)

Final: 23 April (Nyon)