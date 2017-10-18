Domestic Champions path first round concludes
Wednesday 18 October 2017
Article summary
The UEFA Youth League Domestic Champions path first round has ended, with the likes of Ajax, Internazionale Milano and holders Salzburg one step closer to glory.
Article top media content
Article body
- Holders Salzburg see off Bordeaux to reach second round
- Krasnodar are biggest winners of first round, prevailing 11-2 on aggregate
- Molde only team to progress on penalties, at expense of Ireland's UCD
- Tournament ever-presents Ajax set up tie with Legia Warszawa
- Round two of Domestic Champions path begins on 1 November, ties now set
First round first legs
Tuesday
Shkëndija 1-1 Nitra (agg: 1-2)
Shakhtyor 3-0 Liepāja (agg: 4-2)
Legia Warszawa 0-0 Breidablik (agg: 3-1)
Salzburg 4-0 Bordeaux (agg: 5- 0)
Ajax 2-0 Hammarby (agg: 6-0)
Wednesday
Dynamo Kyiv 0-3 Internazionale Milano (agg: 2-5)
Esbjerg 2-1 KäPa (agg: 4-2)
Lokomotiva Zagreb 2-2 Dinamo 1948 (agg: 4-2)
Krasnodar 9-0 Kairat Almaty (agg: 11-2)
Budapest Honvéd 1-0 Sutjeska (agg: 3-2)
Sparta Praha 3-1 Dudelange (agg: 7-1)
Maccabi Haifa 0-1 Brodarac (agg: 1-2)
Vllaznia 2-4 Zimbru (agg: 3-7)
Željezničar 3-2 Ludogorets (agg: 4-3)
Saburtalo 1-1 Bursaspor (agg: 2-1)
Molde 2-1 UCD (agg: 3-3, Molde win 5-4 on pens)
Second round draw (ties 1 & 22 November)
Zimbru Chișinău (MDA) v Molde (NOR)
**Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) v Željezničar (BIH)
Internazionale Milano (ITA) v Esbjerg (DEN)
**Legia Warszawa (POL) v Ajax (NED)***
Brodarac (SRB) v Saburtalo (GEO)
*Shakhtyor Soligorsk (BLR) v Nitra (SVK)***
Krasnodar (RUS) v Budapest Honvéd (HUN)
Sparta Praha (CZE) v Salzburg (AUT, holders)***
*First leg 29 October
**First leg 31 October
***Second leg 21 November
What comes next?
Play-offs
In the draw on 11 December, the eight Domestic Champions path survivors will be drawn at home to the eight UEFA Champions League path runners-up in one-off ties to be played on 6/7 February to decide the eight remaining round of 16 berths. The other eight places will have been taken by the UEFA Champions League path group winners.
Knockout phase
Play-off draw: 11 December
Play-offs: 6/7 February
Knockout draw: 9 February
Round of 16: 20/21 February
Quarter-finals: 13/14 March
Semi-finals: 20 April (Nyon)
Final: 23 April (Nyon)