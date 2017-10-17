Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

Manchester City and Monaco stay perfect

Tuesday 17 October 2017

Manchester City and Monaco made it nine points out of nine, while Feyenoord and Liverpool scored four and a recalled Jadon Sancho helped Borussia Dortmund top Group H.

Feyenoord and Shakhtar mark Football People Action Weeks
Feyenoord and Shakhtar mark Football People Action Weeks ©Feyenoord
  • Monaco and Manchester City maintain perfect records after three games
  • Jadon Sancho scores in Dortmund win after recall from England FIFA U-17 World Cup duty
  • Madrid and Spurs trail Dortmund by two points in Group H after 1-1 draw
  • Liverpool win at Maribor takes them top of Group E, two clear of Spartak and Sevilla
  • Check out the standings

Group E
Spartak Moskva 1-1 Sevilla
Maribor 1-4 Liverpool

Group F
Manchester City 3-1 Napoli
Feyenoord 4-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Highlights: Monaco 3-0 Beşiktaş
Highlights: Monaco 3-0 Beşiktaş

Group G
RB Leipzig 0-2 Porto
Monaco 3-0 Beşiktaş

Group H
Real Madrid 1-1 Tottenham
APOEL 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

Wednesday fixtures
Group A: Benfica v Manchester United, CSKA Moskva v Basel
Group B: Bayern München v Celtic, Anderlecht v Paris Saint-Germain
Group C: Chelsea v Roma, Qarabağ v Atlético Madrid
Group D: Barcelona v Olympiacos, Juventus v Sporting CP

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 6 February 2018

Related Items

UEFA Youth League highlights
23/04/2018

LiveUEFA Youth League highlights

UEFA Youth League matches were streamed live on UEFA.com this season; check out the best of the action.
Where to watch the Youth League final
20/04/2018

LiveWhere to watch the Youth League final

The UEFA Youth League final between Chelsea and Barcelona will be screened around the world thanks to UEFA's broadcast partners and live-streamed in our MatchCentre in unsold markets.
UEFA Youth League highlights
23/04/2018

LiveUEFA Youth League highlights

UEFA Youth League matches were streamed live on UEFA.com this season; check out the best of the action.
Top