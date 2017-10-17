Manchester City and Monaco stay perfect
Tuesday 17 October 2017
Manchester City and Monaco made it nine points out of nine, while Feyenoord and Liverpool scored four and a recalled Jadon Sancho helped Borussia Dortmund top Group H.
- Monaco and Manchester City maintain perfect records after three games
- Jadon Sancho scores in Dortmund win after recall from England FIFA U-17 World Cup duty
- Madrid and Spurs trail Dortmund by two points in Group H after 1-1 draw
- Liverpool win at Maribor takes them top of Group E, two clear of Spartak and Sevilla
Group E
Spartak Moskva 1-1 Sevilla
Maribor 1-4 Liverpool
Group F
Manchester City 3-1 Napoli
Feyenoord 4-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Group G
RB Leipzig 0-2 Porto
Monaco 3-0 Beşiktaş
Group H
Real Madrid 1-1 Tottenham
APOEL 0-2 Borussia Dortmund
Wednesday fixtures
Group A: Benfica v Manchester United, CSKA Moskva v Basel
Group B: Bayern München v Celtic, Anderlecht v Paris Saint-Germain
Group C: Chelsea v Roma, Qarabağ v Atlético Madrid
Group D: Barcelona v Olympiacos, Juventus v Sporting CP