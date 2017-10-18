Barcelona stay perfect, Bayern score six
Wednesday 18 October 2017
Barcelona maintained their 100% record with a 5-0 victory against Olympiacos, while Bayern scored six, Sporting won comfortably at Juventus and Benfica held Manchester United.
- Barcelona beat Olympiacos 5-0 to maintain perfect record
- Bayern score six, Sporting win at Juventus, Benfica hold United
- Check out the latest standings at the group stage midway point
Group A
Benfica 2-2 Manchester United
CSKA Moskva 2-3 Basel
Group B
Bayern München 6-2 Celtic
Anderlecht 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Group C
Chelsea 0-2 Roma
Qarabağ 1-5 Atlético Madrid
Group D
Barcelona 5-0 Olympiacos
Juventus 1-4 Sporting CP
Tuesday results
Group E: Spartak Moskva 1-1 Sevilla, Maribor 1-4 Liverpool
Group F: Manchester City 3-1 Napoli, Feyenoord 4-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Group G: RB Leipzig 0-2 Porto, Monaco 3-0 Beşiktaş
Group H: Real Madrid 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur, APOEL 0-2 Borussia Dortmund