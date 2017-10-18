Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Barcelona stay perfect, Bayern score six

Wednesday 18 October 2017

Barcelona maintained their 100% record with a 5-0 victory against Olympiacos, while Bayern scored six, Sporting won comfortably at Juventus and Benfica held Manchester United.

Benfica and Manchester United drew 2-2 on Wednesday
Benfica and Manchester United drew 2-2 on Wednesday ©Getty Images

Group A
Benfica 2-2 Manchester United
CSKA Moskva 2-3 Basel

Group B
Bayern München 6-2 Celtic
Anderlecht 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Watch highlights: Chelsea 0-2 Roma
Watch highlights: Chelsea 0-2 Roma

Group C
Chelsea 0-2 Roma
Qarabağ 1-5 Atlético Madrid

Group D
Barcelona 5-0 Olympiacos
Juventus 1-4 Sporting CP

Tuesday results
Group E: Spartak Moskva 1-1 Sevilla, Maribor 1-4 Liverpool
Group F: Manchester City 3-1 Napoli, Feyenoord 4-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Group G: RB Leipzig 0-2 Porto, Monaco 3-0 Beşiktaş
Group H: Real Madrid 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur, APOEL 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

UEFA Youth League highlights
23/04/2018

LiveUEFA Youth League highlights

UEFA Youth League matches were streamed live on UEFA.com this season; check out the best of the action.
Where to watch the Youth League final
20/04/2018

LiveWhere to watch the Youth League final

The UEFA Youth League final between Chelsea and Barcelona will be screened around the world thanks to UEFA's broadcast partners and live-streamed in our MatchCentre in unsold markets.
Top