UEFA Youth League finals tickets on sale
Wednesday 24 April 2019
Article summary
Tickets are on sale for April's finals in Nyon – your chance to see the stars of tomorrow.
Article top media content
Article body
Tickets are on sale for the 2019 UEFA Youth League finals – your chance to see the stars of tomorrow following in the footsteps of the likes of Leroy Sané, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Lorenzo Pellegrini, all of whom have appeared in the annual Nyon showpiece.
Venue
Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon, Switzerland
Schedule
Semi-finals (Friday 26 April)
Hoffenheim v Porto (14:00)
Barcelona v Chelsea (18:00)
Final (Monday 29 April)
Hoffenheim/Porto v Barcelona/Chelsea (18:00)
Hoffenheim v Porto - SOLD OUT!
Barcelona v Chelsea - tickets still available
Details
- Ticket price: 10 CHF (all profits will be donated to the UEFA Foundation for Children)
- Each individual needs to possess a ticket and the ticket price is the same for everyone, regardless of age
- Only cash payments are acceptable
- Enquiries: email UYLFticketing@uefa.ch; phone +41 (0) 22 702 8513 (Monday to Friday, 13:00–17:00)
Where to buy tickets
23–25 April: Colovray Sports Centre, Route de Genève 37, Nyon (13:00–19:00)
Scout tickets
The deadline for requests has now passed.
Useful information
- Ticketing terms and conditions: English/French
- Ticket refund policy: English/French
- Stadium regulations (in French)
- Prohibited items
- Privacy notification: English/French
All times CET