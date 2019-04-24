UEFA Youth League finals tickets on sale

Tickets are on sale for the 2019 UEFA Youth League finals – your chance to see the stars of tomorrow following in the footsteps of the likes of Leroy Sané, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Lorenzo Pellegrini, all of whom have appeared in the annual Nyon showpiece.

Venue

Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon, Switzerland

Schedule

Semi-finals (Friday 26 April)

Hoffenheim v Porto (14:00)

Barcelona v Chelsea (18:00)

Final (Monday 29 April)

Hoffenheim/Porto v Barcelona/Chelsea (18:00)

Hoffenheim v Porto - SOLD OUT!

Barcelona v Chelsea - tickets still available

Details

Ticket price: 10 CHF (all profits will be donated to the UEFA Foundation for Children)

(all profits will be donated to the UEFA Foundation for Children) Each individual needs to possess a ticket and the ticket price is the same for everyone, regardless of age

Only cash payments are acceptable

Enquiries: email UYLFticketing@uefa.ch; phone +41 (0) 22 702 8513 (Monday to Friday, 13:00–17:00)

Where to buy tickets

23–25 April: Colovray Sports Centre, Route de Genève 37, Nyon (13:00–19:00)

The deadline for requests has now passed.

Useful information

All times CET