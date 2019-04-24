Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

UEFA Youth League finals tickets on sale

Wednesday 24 April 2019

Tickets are on sale for April's finals in Nyon – your chance to see the stars of tomorrow.

Colovray Sports Centre ahead of the 2018 final between Chelsea and Barcelona
Colovray Sports Centre ahead of the 2018 final between Chelsea and Barcelona ©Getty Images

Tickets are on sale for the 2019 UEFA Youth League finals – your chance to see the stars of tomorrow following in the footsteps of the likes of Leroy Sané, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Lorenzo Pellegrini, all of whom have appeared in the annual Nyon showpiece.

Venue

Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon, Switzerland

Schedule

Semi-finals (Friday 26 April)
Hoffenheim v Porto (14:00)
Barcelona v Chelsea (18:00)

Final (Monday 29 April)
Hoffenheim/Porto v Barcelona/Chelsea (18:00)

Hoffenheim v Porto - SOLD OUT!
Barcelona v Chelsea - tickets still available

Details

  • Ticket price: 10 CHF (all profits will be donated to the UEFA Foundation for Children)
  • Each individual needs to possess a ticket and the ticket price is the same for everyone, regardless of age
  • Only cash payments are acceptable
  • Enquiries: email UYLFticketing@uefa.ch; phone +41 (0) 22 702 8513 (Monday to Friday, 13:00–17:00)

Where to buy tickets

23–25 April: Colovray Sports Centre, Route de Genève 37, Nyon (13:00–19:00)

Scout tickets

The deadline for requests has now passed.

Useful information

All times CET

