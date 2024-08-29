UEFA Youth League UEFA Champions League path contenders

The 36 teams involved in the UEFA Youth League UEFA Champions League path are now set and they will discover their opponents when the fixtures for the senior competition are decided following Thursday's draw.

The UEFA Youth League has a new format for its 11th edition, adapting to the format change of the senior UEFA club competitions, meaning a larger entry than ever before in 2024/25.

UEFA Champions League draw: Thursday

As before, the contenders are split into two paths, the UEFA Champions League path and the Domestic Champions path, both of which are played through the rest of the year, before they come together for the knockout phase in 2025. Holders Olympiacos are in the knockout Domestic Champions path.

The UEFA Champions League path includes the 36 youth teams of the clubs that have qualified for the league phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League. The league stage will mirror the Champions League league phase but is limited to the first six matchdays, with the same matches played in both competitions (three at home and three away).

The top 22 clubs after the six matchdays progress to the round of 32. The clubs ranked 1 to 6 (Champions League path) will play against the clubs ranked 17 to 22. The clubs ranked 7 to 16 will face the ten clubs that qualify via the Domestic Champions path.

A further open draw will be held for the round of 16 onwards. The tournament will, as before, conclude with a final four (semi-finals and final) played at a neutral venue.

Who is in the UEFA Champions League path?

England: Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa

Spain: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Girona, Atlético de Madrid

Germany: Bayer Leverkusen, Stuttgart, Bayern München, Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund

Italy: Inter, AC Milan, Juventus, Atalanta, Bologna

France: Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco, Brest, LOSC Lille

Netherlands: PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord

Portugal: Sporting CP, Benfica

Belgium: Club Brugge

Scotland: Celtic

Austria: Sturm Graz, Salzburg

Serbia: Crvena Zvezda

Switzerland: Young Boys

Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk

Czechia: Sparta Praha

Croatia: GNK Dinamo

Slovakia: Slovan Bratislava

• Past champions involved in this path are joint-record two-time winners Barcelona plus Benfica, Real Madrid and Salzburg.

• Last season's beaten finalists AC Milan are involved along with past runners-up Paris Saint-Germain and Shakhtar Donetsk.

• Atlético, Barcelona, Bayern, Benfica, Manchester City, Paris and Real Madrid maintain their perfect record of having entered all 11 editions of this competition, which began in 2013/14 (the 2020/21 edition was cancelled).

• France and Germany now share the record for having the number of different entrants at 14 due to debuts for Brest (as well as Domestic Champions path contenders Auxerre) and Stuttgart.

• Along with Brest and Stuttgart, also making their competition debuts in this path are Aston Villa, Bologna, Girona and Sturm Graz.

Draw and match dates

UEFA Champions League path: league phase

Draw: 29 August, Monaco

Matchday 1: 17/18/19 September

Matchday 2: 1/2 October

Matchday 3: 22/23 October

Matchday 4: 5/6 November

Matchday 5: 26/27 November

Matchday 6: 10/11 December

Knockout phase

Round of 32 draw: 20 December, Nyon

Round of 32: 11/12 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 4/5 March

Quarter-finals: 1/2 April

Semi-finals: 25 April (single venue)

Final: 28 April (single venue)

