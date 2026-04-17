Meet the UEFA Youth League finalists: Club Brugge vs Real Madrid

Club Brugge play Real Madrid in the 2025/26 UEFA Youth League final in Lausanne on Monday.

In Friday's semi-finals, Club Brugge defeated Benfica 3-1 and Madrid beat Paris Saint-Germain on penalties. Stade de la Tuilière is hosting the finals due to renovation works at the regular Swiss venue, Colovray Stadium in Nyon.

Lausanne final: Tickets on sale

League phase: 1-0 h vs Monaco 2-0 a vs Atalanta, 3-0 a vs Bayern München, 2-0 h vs Barcelona, 1-2 a vs Sporting CP, 2-1 h vs Arsenal (3rd place)

Round of 32: 3-2 h vs Monaco

Round of 16: 1-0 a vs Žilina

Quarter-finals: 4-0 a vs Atlético de Madrid

Semi-finals: 3-1 n vs Benfica (played in Lausanne)

Top scorer: Yanis Musuayi 6

Previous best: Knockout play-offs (2019/20, 2021/22)

Previous finals matches (semi-finals onward):

Finals debut

The 14th different club to reach the final in the 12 editions, and the first from Belgium, after ending Benfica's perfect run of four wins in the semis.

The first Belgian club to reach a UEFA competition final since Action 21 Charleroi won the 2004/05 UEFA Futsal Cup.

Watch Youth League streams and highlights on UEFA.tv

League phase: 3-2 h vs Marseille, 4-1 a vs Kairat Almaty, 1-0 h vs Juventus, 4-0 a vs Liverpool, 2-0 a vs Olympiacos, 0-4 h vs Manchester City (4th place)

Round of 32: 5-2 h vs Marseille

Round of 16: 1-0 h vs Chelsea

Quarter-finals: 2-1 h vs Sporting CP

Semi-finals: 1-1, 5-4pens n vs Paris Saint-Germain (played in Lausanne)



Top scorers: Jaime Barroso, Roberto Martín, Jacobo Ortega 3

Previous best: Winners (2019/20)

Previous finals matches (semi-finals onward):

2019/20: 2-1 vs Salzburg (semi-finals), 3-2 vs Benfica (final)

2016/17: 2-4 vs Benfica (semi-finals)

2015/16: 1-3 vs Paris Saint-Germain (semi-finals)

2013/14: 0-4 vs Benfica (semi-finals)

Have reached at least the round of 16 in all 12 editions and an unmatched nine quarter-finals, and in the course of this season became the first club to play 100 matches in this competition.

Can be only the third multiple winners after Barcelona (three) and Chelsea (two). Their victory in 2019/20 included their only previous meetings with Club Brugge, beating them 3-0 at home and drawing 2-2 away in the group stage.