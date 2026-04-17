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Meet the UEFA Youth League finalists: Club Brugge vs Real Madrid

Friday, April 17, 2026

Club Brugge face Real Madrid in the Lausanne final on Monday.

Club Brugge and Real Madrid meet in the UEFA Youth League final
Club Brugge and Real Madrid meet in the UEFA Youth League final UEFA

Club Brugge play Real Madrid in the 2025/26 UEFA Youth League final in Lausanne on Monday.

In Friday's semi-finals, Club Brugge defeated Benfica 3-1 and Madrid beat Paris Saint-Germain on penalties. Stade de la Tuilière is hosting the finals due to renovation works at the regular Swiss venue, Colovray Stadium in Nyon.

Lausanne finals: Stade de la Tuilière

Semi-finals (Friday 17 April)

Benfica 1-3 Club Brugge 
Real Madrid 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain (Madrid win 5-4 on penalties)

Final (Monday 20 April)

Club Brugge vs Real Madrid (18:45 CET)

Lausanne final: Tickets on sale

Club Brugge

League phase: 1-0 h vs Monaco 2-0 a vs Atalanta, 3-0 a vs Bayern München, 2-0 h vs Barcelona, 1-2 a vs Sporting CP, 2-1 h vs Arsenal (3rd place)
Round of 32: 3-2 h vs Monaco
Round of 16: 1-0 a vs Žilina
Quarter-finals: 4-0 a vs Atlético de Madrid
Semi-finals: 3-1 n vs Benfica (played in Lausanne)
Top scorer: Yanis Musuayi 6
Previous best: Knockout play-offs (2019/20, 2021/22)

Previous finals matches (semi-finals onward):
Finals debut

  • The 14th different club to reach the final in the 12 editions, and the first from Belgium, after ending Benfica's perfect run of four wins in the semis.
  • The first Belgian club to reach a UEFA competition final since Action 21 Charleroi won the 2004/05 UEFA Futsal Cup.
Watch Youth League streams and highlights on UEFA.tv

Real Madrid

League phase: 3-2 h vs Marseille, 4-1 a vs Kairat Almaty, 1-0 h vs Juventus, 4-0 a vs Liverpool, 2-0 a vs Olympiacos, 0-4 h vs Manchester City (4th place)
Round of 32: 5-2 h vs Marseille
Round of 16: 1-0 h vs Chelsea
Quarter-finals: 2-1 h vs Sporting CP
Semi-finals: 1-1, 5-4pens n vs Paris Saint-Germain (played in Lausanne)

Top scorers: Jaime Barroso, Roberto Martín, Jacobo Ortega 3
Previous best: Winners (2019/20)

Previous finals matches (semi-finals onward):
2019/20: 2-1 vs Salzburg (semi-finals), 3-2 vs Benfica (final)
2016/17: 2-4 vs Benfica (semi-finals)
2015/16: 1-3 vs Paris Saint-Germain (semi-finals)
2013/14: 0-4 vs Benfica (semi-finals)

  • Have reached at least the round of 16 in all 12 editions and an unmatched nine quarter-finals, and in the course of this season became the first club to play 100 matches in this competition.
  • Can be only the third multiple winners after Barcelona (three) and Chelsea (two). Their victory in 2019/20 included their only previous meetings with Club Brugge, beating them 3-0 at home and drawing 2-2 away in the group stage.
2020 UEFA Youth League final highlights: Benfica 2-3 Real Madrid

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