Meet the UEFA Youth League finalists: Club Brugge vs Real Madrid
Friday, April 17, 2026
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Club Brugge face Real Madrid in the Lausanne final on Monday.
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Club Brugge play Real Madrid in the 2025/26 UEFA Youth League final in Lausanne on Monday.
In Friday's semi-finals, Club Brugge defeated Benfica 3-1 and Madrid beat Paris Saint-Germain on penalties. Stade de la Tuilière is hosting the finals due to renovation works at the regular Swiss venue, Colovray Stadium in Nyon.
Lausanne finals: Stade de la Tuilière
Semi-finals (Friday 17 April)
Benfica 1-3 Club Brugge
Real Madrid 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain (Madrid win 5-4 on penalties)
Final (Monday 20 April)
Club Brugge vs Real Madrid (18:45 CET)
Club Brugge
League phase: 1-0 h vs Monaco 2-0 a vs Atalanta, 3-0 a vs Bayern München, 2-0 h vs Barcelona, 1-2 a vs Sporting CP, 2-1 h vs Arsenal (3rd place)
Round of 32: 3-2 h vs Monaco
Round of 16: 1-0 a vs Žilina
Quarter-finals: 4-0 a vs Atlético de Madrid
Semi-finals: 3-1 n vs Benfica (played in Lausanne)
Top scorer: Yanis Musuayi 6
Previous best: Knockout play-offs (2019/20, 2021/22)
Previous finals matches (semi-finals onward):
Finals debut
- The 14th different club to reach the final in the 12 editions, and the first from Belgium, after ending Benfica's perfect run of four wins in the semis.
- The first Belgian club to reach a UEFA competition final since Action 21 Charleroi won the 2004/05 UEFA Futsal Cup.
Real Madrid
League phase: 3-2 h vs Marseille, 4-1 a vs Kairat Almaty, 1-0 h vs Juventus, 4-0 a vs Liverpool, 2-0 a vs Olympiacos, 0-4 h vs Manchester City (4th place)
Round of 32: 5-2 h vs Marseille
Round of 16: 1-0 h vs Chelsea
Quarter-finals: 2-1 h vs Sporting CP
Semi-finals: 1-1, 5-4pens n vs Paris Saint-Germain (played in Lausanne)
Top scorers: Jaime Barroso, Roberto Martín, Jacobo Ortega 3
Previous best: Winners (2019/20)
Previous finals matches (semi-finals onward):
2019/20: 2-1 vs Salzburg (semi-finals), 3-2 vs Benfica (final)
2016/17: 2-4 vs Benfica (semi-finals)
2015/16: 1-3 vs Paris Saint-Germain (semi-finals)
2013/14: 0-4 vs Benfica (semi-finals)
- Have reached at least the round of 16 in all 12 editions and an unmatched nine quarter-finals, and in the course of this season became the first club to play 100 matches in this competition.
- Can be only the third multiple winners after Barcelona (three) and Chelsea (two). Their victory in 2019/20 included their only previous meetings with Club Brugge, beating them 3-0 at home and drawing 2-2 away in the group stage.