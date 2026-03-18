UEFA Youth League quarter-finals: Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Benfica, Club Brugge through to Lausanne

Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Benfica and Club Brugge are through from the UEFA Youth League quarter-finals.

The one-off ties decided the four teams advancing to the knockout finals in Lausanne on 17 and 20 April. Paris won 1-0 at Villarreal on Tuesday and now take on Real Madrid, who came from behind to defeat Sporting CP 2-1 today.

In Tuesday's other match, Club Brugge reached the finals for the first time after earning a 4-0 victory at Atlético de Madrid with three goals in the opening 27 minutes. Benfica will face the Belgian side having also won away, 3-2 at Inter in the final last-eight tie.

Where to watch the Youth League: TV/streams

Wednesday 18 March

Real Madrid 2-1 Sporting CP

Madrid, in a record ninth quarter-final, were on top for most of the first half but could find no way past Sporting goalkeeper Miguel Gouveia. And in the 43rd minute Flávio Gonçalves, who on Tuesday night was an unused substitute as Sporting knocked Bodø/Glimt out of the UEFA Champions League, intercepted a Madrid defensive pass and advanced on goal before beating Illia Voloshyn.

Just after half-time Alexis Ciria volleyed against the post for Madrid but it was 1-1 in the 51st minute when Carlos Díez played through Jacobo Ortega to score from an acute angle. Before the hour a header from Sporting's Gabriel Silva hit the inside of the post and Madrid's Roberto Martín then scored what proved to be the winner with a cute first-time finish from just inside the box. The Spanish side are now into a fifth semi-final, equalling Barcelona's mark along with Benfica.

Inter 2-3 Benfica

Benfica were missing suspended top scorer Gonçalo Moreira but began brightly and went ahead in the 26th minute when Daniel Banjaqui's curling cross was headed in by Federico Coletta, a squad-mate of Inter's Mattia Mosconi and Lamine Ballo when Italy won the 2024 UEFA Under-17 EURO. It was 2-0 after 58 minutes, Tiago Freitas rising to nod in Jaden Umeh's high cross; that took Benfica to 37 goals for the campaign, overtaking the competition record set by Chelsea in 2014/15.

Inter almost immediately sent on Aymen Zouin and with his first touch he pulled one back, receiving Mosconi's pass and creating room to shoot in with his left foot. With 13 minutes left Benfica substitute Francisco Silva joined Moreira on nine goals for the campaign, tapping in after Banjaqui had crossed. Another Inter sub, Anas El Mahboubi, rose to turn in an 88th-minute Mattia Marello free-kick, but Benfica held on to make their fifth semi-final having won all the previous four.

Tuesday 17 March

Atlético de Madrid 0-4 Club Brugge

UEFA Youth League quarter-final highlights: Atleti 0-4 Club Brugge

Club Brugge led through Yanis Musuayi in the fifth minute when he headed in Lucas Delorge's corner. Midway through the first half Tian Koren turned in Tobias Jensen's low cross and shortly afterwards Musuayi made it 3-0 as he won the ball on the left, cut inside and shot in from a tight angle.

Atleti, who had won only one of their five past quarter-finals, pushed in the second half and hit the post through Miguel Gil. However, the captain was later sent off for a second booking, with visiting substitute Jesse Bisiwu scoring the fourth from the resulting free-kick. Club Brugge now emulate Anderlecht, who won Belgium's only previous quarter-final appearances in 2014/15 and 2015/16.

Villarreal 0-1 Paris Saint-Germain

UEFA Youth League quarter-final highlights: Villarreal 0-1 Paris

Paris went ahead on 26 minutes as Pierre Mounguengue played the ball into the box for Elijah Ly to cut back and shot in. Iker Adelantado hit the post for first-time quarter-finalists Villarreal, who also went close just after the break when Hugo López was played through but denied by Paris goalkeeper Martin James.

Just before the hour Villarreal were awarded a penalty when Hugo López was tripped; he stepped up himself but James dived to tip the ball away. With ten minutes to go Joselillo Gaitán struck the top of the crossbar with James out of position and later Babacar Welle Tendeng went close but Paris held on to reach the semi-finals for the second time, a decade on from finishing runners-up (after defeating Madrid in the last four).

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