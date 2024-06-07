2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship Team of the Tournament

The UEFA Technical Observer panel has confirmed the Team of the Tournament for the 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship in Cyprus.

Champions Italy provide five players, including Player of the Tournament Francesco Camarda, while among the two-strong contingent from runners-up Portugal is top scorer Rodrigo Mora.

Goalkeeper

Massimo Pessina (Italy)

Defenders

Emanuel Benjamin (Italy)

Kacper Potulski (Poland)

Noah Markmann (Denmark)

Cristian Cama (Italy)

Midfielders

Rodrigo Mora (Portugal)

Vasilije Kostov (Serbia)

Mattia Liberali (Italy)

Forwards

Geovany Quenda (Portugal)

Chido Obi (Denmark)

Francesco Camarda (Italy)

The analysis and insights of the technical observers will form the basis of a technical report from the tournament, which will be available later this year on uefatechnicalreports.com.