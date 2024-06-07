2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship Team of the Tournament
Friday, June 7, 2024
Champions Italy provide five players the official Team of the Tournament, as selected by the UEFA Technical Observer panel.
The UEFA Technical Observer panel has confirmed the Team of the Tournament for the 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship in Cyprus.
Champions Italy provide five players, including Player of the Tournament Francesco Camarda, while among the two-strong contingent from runners-up Portugal is top scorer Rodrigo Mora.
Goalkeeper
Massimo Pessina (Italy)
Defenders
Emanuel Benjamin (Italy)
Kacper Potulski (Poland)
Noah Markmann (Denmark)
Cristian Cama (Italy)
Midfielders
Rodrigo Mora (Portugal)
Vasilije Kostov (Serbia)
Mattia Liberali (Italy)
Forwards
Geovany Quenda (Portugal)
Chido Obi (Denmark)
Francesco Camarda (Italy)
The analysis and insights of the technical observers will form the basis of a technical report from the tournament, which will be available later this year on uefatechnicalreports.com.