Living and breathing football: Fans flock to Under-17 EURO in Albania

When Albania faced Portugal at the 2025 UEFA European Under-17 Championship, a crowd of 8,600 fans heightened the sense of occasion and put the opening game among the ten highest-attended matches in the tournament's history.

The atmosphere was one to remember inside and outside Tirana's Arena Kombëtare, which opened in 2019 and has quickly become a focal point of the city. For the 2025 U17 EURO it proved a sign of things to come, with large vocal crowds becoming a notable feature of the tournament.

'A very beautiful feeling'

"The red and black fans helped us a lot, especially in the first half," said Albania U17 captain Kris Gecaj, explaining how supporters gave the side "courage" as they became the first players ever to represent their nation at the finals. "It gave us motivation to play. We really liked playing in front of them."

Prolific forward Gabriel Kulla agreed, saying: "Playing in that stadium was a very beautiful feeling. Seeing so many fans cheering for us was special."

As well as Albania's captivating capital, the tournament has headed to picturesque settings in the ancient cities of Durrës, Elbasan and Rrogozhinë. Before Matchday 2 had finished, the venues had already attracted three of the largest ten crowds ever at the finals for group stage games not involving the host nation.

EURO 2024: Game changer, story maker Funding from the Albanian Football Association (FSHF) and UEFA's HatTrick programme, which redistributes each men's EURO's net revenue back into developing the game, provided the catalyst for private sector investment in the Arena Kombëtare. The FSHF plans to use future EURO 2024 income to build or renovate 100 pitches, stadiums and training centres across the nation. Read more stories that show EURO's power to change lives and communities for the better, on and off the pitch.

Passion and positivity

"I wouldn't say I'm surprised, because we Albanians love football and we always follow the game with passion," says Armand Duka, president of the Albanian Football Association (FSHF).

"But I'm certainly pleased with the strong attendances in every city. It's been great to see so many young fans and families enjoying the matches and showing real enthusiasm for the tournament.

"Albanians live and breathe football, so it was natural to see vibrant crowds, positive energy and a great sense of celebration both inside the stadiums and in the areas around them."

Inspiring the next generation

Endi Tufa, a sports journalist for national TV channel Top, has been impressed. "The atmosphere has been really amazing," says Tufa. "You feel it everywhere in the cities – especially at the schools, whose youngsters have filled the stadiums."

Strikingly designed and located in the heart of the city, Tirana's Arena Kombëtare is the jewel in the stadia crown. In 2022, it was the scene for the inaugural UEFA Conference League final, giving thousands the opportunity to experience a major European football final in their home country for the first time.

A symbol of regeneration

The new facilities have improved the matchday experience, but the landmark goes far beyond a sports ground as both a symbol of the FSHF's strategic plan to develop national football infrastructure and a catalyst for the revitalisation of the local economy.

"It's revived the area – normally, it's the best spot in Tirana," explains supporter Albi Fagu, speaking as his children enjoy watching the absorbing group stage contest between Germany and Portugal, having been thrilled to meet some of the young German prospects in the city.

"Before the area was a little bit empty because the stadium was old and was not combined with commercial activities. Now nightlife, restaurants and everything happens around this stadium. It's better for fans and it's going to reactivate the fanbase."

Tirana, Shkodër, Elbasan and Rrogozhinë are staging the 2027 U21 EURO UEFA via Getty Images

Pride and a bright footballing future

Albania's campaign came to a close at the end of the group stage, but the Arena Kombëtare will host the semi-final between holders Italy and Portugal on Thursday before staging Sunday's final.

Further ahead, the 2027 EURO Under-21 final will also be held there when the tournament takes place in Albania for the first time, jointly staged with Serbia.

"Playing in the national team's stadium – the biggest in Albania – is something that fills us with pride," says U17 coach Andrea Tedesco. "It was a great emotion for me, the players and the coaching staff because of the number of fans – very exciting for us. Their presence in the stadium made this journey even more beautiful."

Duka, who has capitalised on the momentum caused by the stadium opening to oversee the creation of initiatives including grassroots programmes, school partnerships and youth academies, also describes the finals as "a beautiful football experience".

"We're proud that the Albanian FA has delivered not just a well-organised tournament, but also a warm and welcoming environment for players, officials and fans alike," he says. "This EURO U17 has truly captured the public interest and brought a great energy to our football community."