Welcome to the 2025 Under-17 EURO!

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA President:

Welcome to Albania for the 2025 UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals.

It will be the first UEFA final tournament to be played in Albania, and I congratulate the Albanian Football Association, and its president Armand Duka on the occasion, which follows a hugely successful UEFA Conference League final in Tirana in 2022.

This will also be the first Under-17 EURO finals under the new eight-team format, featuring some of the best youth teams in the world, pursuing glory at the finals after navigating two tough rounds of qualifying.

Over the years, this tournament has launched the international careers of Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Cesc Fàbregas, Toni Kroos and Eden Hazard, to name but a few, and I am sure we will see more young stars emerge in 2025.

Good luck to all of the participating teams and may the best one win!

Armand Duka, FSHF President:

With immense pride and enthusiasm, we extend a warm welcome to all participants and guests of the 2025 UEFA U17 EURO finals in Albania.

It is a profound honour for us to host this prestigious tournament, particularly following the remarkable success of the historic UEFA Conference League final, which brought an event of such significance to our country for the first time three years ago.

Our ongoing investments in infrastructure, extensive experience in organising major football and administrative events, and Albania’s esteemed tradition of hospitality offer us a unique opportunity to demonstrate our unwavering commitment and deepening dedication to the sport.

In recent years, the Albanian Football Association has proudly hosted numerous international youth tournaments, facilitated important UEFA meetings, and implemented sustainable social and environmental initiatives – further strengthening football’s connection with the community.

We take great pride in serving as a platform for showcasing Europe’s most promising young football talents and eagerly anticipate the opportunity to share Albania’s rich heritage, vibrant culture, and breathtaking natural beauty with all participants and guests.

We extend our heartfelt best wishes to all teams and hope this tournament becomes a truly unforgettable celebration of European football!