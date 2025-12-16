2025/26 Under-17 EURO round 2 starts 15 March

UEFA European Under-17 Championship round 2 kicks off on 15 March, deciding Estonia's seven final tournament opponents as well as promotion and relegation between the two leagues ahead of 2027/28 Under-19 EURO qualifying.

There are seven groups in League A, running between 15 and 29 March. The group winners join hosts Estonia in the finals from 25 May to 7 June (drawn on 9 April). The group winners will also qualify to represent Europe in the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar along with the four best runners-up.

Teams in round 2 League A will compete in spring 2026 for seven places alongside hosts Estonia in the final tournament between 25 May and 7 June, as well as Europe's berths in the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar. Teams in both round 2 leagues will play for promotion and relegation between the leagues ahead of 2027/28 U19 EURO round 1.

Under-17 EURO round 2 groups

League A

• The seven League A group winners join hosts Estonia in the final tournament. They will also qualify for the 2026 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Qatar along with the four best group runners-up.

• The top three teams in each group remain in League A for round 1 of 2027/28 Under-19 EURO qualifying. The fourth-placed team in each group are relegated to League B.

Group A1 (25–31 March): Germany, France, Slovenia (hosts), North Macedonia

Group A2 (25–31 March): Iceland, Portugal (holders), Italy (hosts), Romania

Group A3 (25–31 March): Sweden, Montenegro (hosts), Greece, Norway

Group A4 (25–31 March): Czechia, Kazakhstan, Austria, Denmark (hosts)

Group A5 (25–31 March): Belgium, Cyprus, Serbia (hosts), Switzerland

Group A6 (15–21 March): Spain, Türkiye, Scotland, Northern Ireland (hosts)

Group A7 (25–31 March): Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Croatia, Poland (hosts)

• Portugal beat France in the 2025 final and also went on to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup, beating Austria who had qualified as a best runner-up. Belgium and Italy (who lost to Portugal on penalties) reached the semis in Albania and both Czechia and Germany also competed in the final tournament.

• Kazakhstan, Montenegro and North Macedonia are aiming to join hosts Estonia in making final tournament debuts. Cyprus have previously competed a U17 EURO final tournament as hosts and also qualified for the former U16 EURO.

2025 final highlights: France 0-3 Portugal

League B

• The League B group winners will be promoted to League A for round 1 of 2027/28 Under-19 EURO qualifying. The remaining teams will stay in League B.

Group B1 (25–31 March): Israel, Faroe Islands, England (hosts), Estonia

Group B2 (24–30 March): Bulgaria (hosts), Lithuania, Malta, Azerbaijan

Group B3 (11–17 April): Wales, Georgia, San Marino (hosts), Andorra

Group B4 (23–29 April): Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova (hosts), Gibraltar

Group B5 (22–28 April): Hungary, Luxembourg, Armenia (hosts), Liechtenstein

Group B6 (3–9 June): Ukraine, Latvia, Albania (hosts)

Group B7 (25–31 March): Netherlands (hosts), Belarus, Kosovo