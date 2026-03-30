Under-17 EURO round 2 latest: Belgium, Montenegro, Spain join Estonia

UEFA European Under-17 Championship round 2 is in progress, deciding Estonia's seven final tournament opponents as well as promotion and relegation between the two leagues ahead of 2027/28 Under-19 EURO qualifying.

There are seven groups in League A. The group winners will join hosts Estonia in the finals from 25 May to 7 June (drawn on 9 April in Tallinn). So far Belgium, Montenegro and Spain have qualified, with the remaining teams decided on Tuesday. Montenegro, like Estonia, will make an U17 finals debut.

The group winners will also qualify to represent Europe at the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar, along with the four best runners-up. Teams in both round 2 leagues are also playing for promotion and relegation between the leagues ahead of 2027/28 U19 EURO round 1, with League B running until 9 June.

All the matches

Under-17 EURO round 2 groups

League A

• The seven League A group winners join hosts Estonia in the final tournament. They will also qualify for the 2026 U-17 World Cup in Qatar along with the four best group runners-up.

• The top three teams in each group will remain in League A for round 1 of 2027/28 U19 EURO qualifying. The fourth-placed teams in each group will be relegated to League B.

Group A1 (25–31 March)

Contenders: France, Germany, Slovenia (hosts), North Macedonia

Group A2 (25–31 March)

Contenders: Italy (hosts), Romania, Portugal (holders), Iceland

Group A3 (25–31 March)

Qualified for final tournament: Montenegro (hosts)

Also in group: Greece, Sweden, Norway

Group A4 (25–31 March)

Contenders: Denmark (hosts), Czechia, Austria, Kazakhstan

Group A5 (25–31 March)

Qualified for final tournament: Belgium

Also remain in League A for 2027/28 U19 EURO round 1: Serbia (hosts), Switzerland

Relegated to League B: Cyprus

Group A6 (complete)

Qualified for finals: Spain

Also remain in League A for 2027/28 U19 EURO round 1: Scotland (runners-up), Türkiye

Relegated to League B: Northern Ireland (hosts)

Group A7 (25–31 March)

Contenders: Croatia, Republic of Ireland, Poland (hosts), Slovakia

• Portugal beat France in the 2025 final and also went on to win the U-17 World Cup, beating Austria, who had qualified as a best runner-up. Belgium and Italy (who lost to Portugal on penalties) reached the semis in Albania and both Czechia and Germany also competed in the final tournament.

• Kazakhstan, Montenegro and North Macedonia began the elite round aiming to join hosts Estonia in making their final tournament debuts. Cyprus have previously competed at a U17 EURO final tournament as hosts and also qualified for the former U16 EURO.

2025 final highlights: France 0-3 Portugal

League B

• The League B group winners will be promoted to League A for round 1 of 2027/28 U19 EURO qualifying. The remaining teams will stay in League B.

Group B1 (25–31 March): Israel, Faroe Islands, England (hosts), Estonia

Group B2 (complete)

Promoted to League A for 2027/28 U19 EURO round 1: Bulgaria (hosts)

Remain in League B: Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Malta

Group B3 (11–17 April): Wales, Georgia, San Marino (hosts), Andorra

Group B4 (23–29 April): Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova (hosts), Gibraltar

Group B5 (22–28 April): Hungary, Luxembourg, Armenia (hosts), Liechtenstein

Group B6 (3–9 June): Ukraine, Latvia, Albania (hosts)

Group B7 (25–31 March): Netherlands (hosts), Belarus, Kosovo