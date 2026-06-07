2026 Under-17 EURO final tournament: All the results
Sunday, June 7, 2026
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The finals in Estonia concluded with Italy winning the showpiece on Sunday 7 June.
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The 2026 UEFA European Under-17 Championship took place between 25 May and 7 June in Estonia, which staged these finals for the first time.
Recap all the group stage and knockout phase results after Italy lifted the trophy by beating Belgium on penalties in the final.
Final result
Sunday 7 June
Belgium 1-1 Italy (Italy win 4-3 on penalties)
Semi-final results
Thursday 4 June
Belgium 2-1 France
Italy 1-1 Spain (Italy win 4-2 on penalties)
Group stage results
Matchday 1
Monday 25 May
Group A
Croatia 0-2 Belgium
Estonia 1-4 Spain
Tuesday 26 May
Group B
Italy 1-0 France
Montenegro 1-2 Denmark
Matchday 2
Thursday 28 May
Group A
Belgium 0-1 Spain
Estonia 1-3 Croatia
Friday 29 May
Group B
Montenegro 0-3 Italy
France 4-0 Denmark
Matchday 3
Sunday 31 May
Group A
Spain 2-3 Croatia
Belgium 1-0 Estonia
Monday 1 June
Group B
Denmark 3-3 Italy
France 5-0 Montenegro
Venues
Lilleküla staadion, Tallinn (Three group stage matches, semi-final, final)
Kadrioru staadion, Tallinn (Three group stage matches, semi-final)
Kalevi Keskstaadion, Tallinn (Three group stage matches)
Rakvere linnastaadion, Rakvere (Three group stage matches)