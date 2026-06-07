2026 Under-17 EURO final tournament: All the results

The 2026 UEFA European Under-17 Championship took place between 25 May and 7 June in Estonia, which staged these finals for the first time.

Recap all the group stage and knockout phase results after Italy lifted the trophy by beating Belgium on penalties in the final.

Download the full match schedule

Final result

Sunday 7 June

Belgium 1-1 Italy (Italy win 4-3 on penalties)

Semi-final results

Thursday 4 June

Belgium 2-1 France

Italy 1-1 Spain (Italy win 4-2 on penalties)

﻿Group stage results

Matchday 1

Monday 25 May

Group A

Croatia 0-2 Belgium

Estonia 1-4 Spain

Tuesday 26 May

Group B

Italy 1-0 France

Montenegro 1-2 Denmark

Matchday 2

Thursday 28 May

Group A

Belgium 0-1 Spain

Estonia 1-3 Croatia

Friday 29 May

Group B

Montenegro 0-3 Italy

France 4-0 Denmark

Matchday 3

Sunday 31 May

Group A

Spain 2-3 Croatia

Belgium 1-0 Estonia

Monday 1 June

Group B

Denmark 3-3 Italy

France 5-0 Montenegro

Venues

Lilleküla staadion, Tallinn (Three group stage matches, semi-final, final)

Kadrioru staadion, Tallinn (Three group stage matches, semi-final)

Kalevi Keskstaadion, Tallinn (Three group stage matches)

Rakvere linnastaadion, Rakvere (Three group stage matches)