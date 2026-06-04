Under-17 EURO final tournament fixtures and results: Belgium and Italy set for final
Thursday, June 4, 2026
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The finals in Estonia conclude with the final on Sunday 7 June.
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The 2026 UEFA European Under-17 Championship kicked off on Monday 25 May in Estonia, staging these finals for the first time.
See when and where the final will be played and recap the semi-final and group stage results.
When is the final?
Sunday 7 June
Belgium vs Italy (19:00, Lilleküla staadion)
All kick-off times are CET, local time is one hour ahead.
Semi-final results
Thursday 4 June
Belgium 2-1 France
Italy 1-1 Spain (Italy win 4-2 on penalties)
Is there extra time in the U17 EURO knockout phase?
As per the regulations, if there is no winner at the end of normal time in a semi-final or final of the U17 EURO, the winners are determined by a penalty shoot-out with no extra time.
Venues
Lilleküla staadion, Tallinn (Three group stage matches, semi-final, final)
Kadrioru staadion, Tallinn (Three group stage matches, semi-final)
Kalevi Keskstaadion, Tallinn (Three group stage matches)
Rakvere linnastaadion, Rakvere (Three group stage matches)
Group stage results
Matchday 1
Monday 25 May
Group A
Croatia 0-2 Belgium
Estonia 1-4 Spain
Tuesday 26 May
Group B
Italy 1-0 France
Montenegro 1-2 Denmark
Matchday 2
Thursday 28 May
Group A
Belgium 0-1 Spain
Estonia 1-3 Croatia
Friday 29 May
Group B
Montenegro 0-3 Italy
France 4-0 Denmark
Matchday 3
Sunday 31 May
Group A
Spain 2-3 Croatia
Belgium 1-0 Estonia
Monday 1 June