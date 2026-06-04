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Under-17 EURO final tournament fixtures and results: Belgium and Italy set for final

Thursday, June 4, 2026

The finals in Estonia conclude with the final on Sunday 7 June.

Jelle Driessen celebrates after Belgium team-mate Jayden Onia Seke scores
Jelle Driessen celebrates after Belgium team-mate Jayden Onia Seke scores UEFA via Getty Images

The 2026 UEFA European Under-17 Championship kicked off on Monday 25 May in Estonia, staging these finals for the first time.

See when and where the final will be played and recap the semi-final and group stage results.

Download the full match schedule

When is the final?

Sunday 7 June

Belgium vs Italy (19:00, Lilleküla staadion)

All kick-off times are CET, local time is one hour ahead.

Semi-final results

Thursday 4 June

Belgium 2-1 France
Italy 1-1 Spain (Italy win 4-2 on penalties)

Is there extra time in the U17 EURO knockout phase?

As per the regulations, if there is no winner at the end of normal time in a semi-final or final of the U17 EURO, the winners are determined by a penalty shoot-out with no extra time.

Venues

Lilleküla staadion, Tallinn (Three group stage matches, semi-final, final)
Kadrioru staadion, Tallinn (Three group stage matches, semi-final)
Kalevi Keskstaadion, Tallinn (Three group stage matches)
Rakvere linnastaadion, Rakvere (Three group stage matches)

Group stage results

Matchday 1

Monday 25 May

Group A
Croatia 0-2 Belgium
Estonia 1-4 Spain 

Tuesday 26 May

Group B
Italy 1-0 France
Montenegro 1-2 Denmark

Matchday 2

Thursday 28 May

Group A
Belgium 0-1 Spain 
Estonia 1-3 Croatia

Friday 29 May

Group B
Montenegro 0-3 Italy 
France 4-0 Denmark

Matchday 3

Sunday 31 May

Group A
Spain 2-3 Croatia
Belgium 1-0 Estonia

Monday 1 June

Group B
Denmark 3-3 Italy
France 5-0 Montenegro

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, June 4, 2026

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