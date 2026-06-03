2026 Under-17 EURO semi-final preview: Belgium vs France, Italy vs Spain

Belgium and France meet in the semi-finals of this competition for the second year running while Italy and record-breakers Spain prepare for their first encounter at this stage.

We run though the key talking points and coach perspectives ahead of the UEFA European Under-17 Championship semi-finals in Tallinn.

Knockout phase fixtures Semi-finals: Thursday 4 June Belgium vs France (13:30, Kadrioru staadion)

Italy vs Spain (19:00, Lilleküla staadion) Final: Sunday 7 June Belgium/France vs Italy/Spain (19:00, Lilleküla staadion) All kick-off times are CET, local time is one hour ahead.

This match-up brings together the two premier defences of the group stage – Belgium and France each conceding a single goal – but that is not to say either of these teams are lacking in attacking intent or quality.

Belgium boast standout wing talents like Jayden Onia Seke and Kiyan Achahbar, and a coach in Sven Vermant who gives them the freedom to invent. "With the creativity they have, I will not limit them," said Vermant after victory against Croatia on Matchday 1.

France were simply irresistible in their final two Group B games, scoring nine unanswered goals in roaring wins against Denmark and Montenegro. Left-winger Arone Gadou has now scored six goals across qualifying and the finals, a total only bettered by three players.

Key stat This is the third Under-17 EURO semi-final meeting between Belgium and France, with previous encounters coming in 2025 and 2015. France progressed to the final on both occasions.

Coach views

Sven Vermant, Belgium coach: "From the beginning, I’ve said, we’ll respect every opponent we have. That’s something I communicate to the players. In the 90 minutes, there are different things that can happen and that’s what we try to prepare for. We’ve seen France’s games, but those are all against different opponents. We are Belgium, we have our own playing style and we have different types of solutions we can use. That’s what we’ll try to do tomorrow.”

José Alcocer, France coach: "They're a very good team with some excellent players, and we're facing them at the same stage of the competition as last year. There's a lot of respect and a healthy rivalry between us, so it should be another great match."

Where to watch/TV streams

Italy and Spain both left their Matchday 3 encounters feeling that correction was needed ahead of the semi-finals, the defensive fortitude shown in their two previous triumphs slipping as each allowed three goals.

"We didn't control the game or win the ball back as we usually do," coach Daniele Franceschini said after Italy's 3-3 draw against Denmark. The exacting standards of counterpart Sergio García were clear after Spain kept a clean sheet against Belgium on Matchday 2 – "I don't like to concede goals" – so the 3-2 defeat against Croatia that followed was hardly pleasing.

This is the third meeting of these sides in 2026 after Spain hosted a pair of friendlies in January. García's charges were victorious in both, but the Spain coach does not view that as significant, explaining that a semi-final is a "totally different match."

Key stat Spain are now the outright record holders for Under-17 EURO semi-final appearances with 12. Italy are making their eighth.

Coach views

Daniele Franceschini, Italy coach: "We know them, because we already faced them in friendlies a few months ago. In my opinion, they're one of the strongest teams in Europe, with very talented players. We have to approach them knowing it's a semi-final, but with an open mind, trying to play the football we know and having fun."

Sergio García, Spain coach: "The two friendlies in January didn’t have the same competitive level as this semi-final will. It’s a totally different match, a semi-final. If we want to progress we have to give 100% to beat Italy because they are a very good team."