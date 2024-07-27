2024 Under-19 EURO final preview: Spain vs France

Group B winners France and section runners-up Spain meet once more to decide the 2024 UEFA European Under-19 Championship at 20:00 CET on Sunday 28 July at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast.

Where to watch the final

In a repeat of the 2010 final – when Alexandre Lacazette came off the bench to win the trophy for France in Caen – Spain are aiming to extend their winning record to nine, while France go for a fourth title.

What's the story?

Spain's undefeated run continued as Pol Fortuny's extra-time winner against Italy sealed their passage to the final, while "extremely proud" Valentin Atangana's header clinched France victory in a tight semi-final against Ukraine.

The showpiece will see the sides lock horns for a second time in Northern Ireland. They drew 2-2 on Matchday 3 in a topsy-turvy contest, which saw both sides enjoy spells in charge, before a late equaliser secured Bernard Diomede's charges the Group B summit. Despite letting the section top spot slip through their fingers, Spain centre-back Wassim Keddari lauded his team's attitude: "We worked as a team, we competed as a team."

Highlights: Spain 2-2 France

This will be France's fifth U19 EURO final. They have won on three previous occasions, while Spain are preparing for their tenth showpiece, having won eight times before – a tournament record.

The teams have been matched up in only one previous U19 EURO final. In 2010, a France side featuring Antoine Griezmann and winning-goalscorer Lacazette, beat Thiago Alcántara's Spain on French soil.

What happened in the semi-finals?

"We know this Spain side well [...] a rematch against a team you've already played against in the group stage is always difficult," asserted Diomede looking ahead to their final meeting.

His team – which includes ten players from France's 2022 U17 EURO-winning squad – have impressed throughout the tournament with their free-flowing transitions and attacking nous. José Lana's Spain, however, have demonstrated their organisation, unity and resilience. An intriguing tactical battle awaits in Belfast.

View from the camps

José Lana, Spain coach: "Against France in the group stage, we kept the ball more than in our other games, and we’ll try and do that again in the final. We’ve shown we’re able to adapt to different situations. In the semi-final, we were a little tired because of the [last group stage] game against France, but were able to win. Every player is important in the match, I don’t think there are any key zones [we need to focus on.]"

Bernard Diomede, France coach: "We're expecting a different Spain team [from the group stage] and a different experience. It will be a different scenario with different players at a different stage of the competition. For these players, reaching a final is an accomplishment, but winning a final is a real achievement. Every player wants to play, and our unity in the squad throughout the whole competition has been crucial. It’s important that we maintain the freshness and unity we have. The team always sticks together."

What happened in the group stage?

Gerard Hernández, Spain captain: "The final is so important to us and we are very excited. I’m very proud to be the captain of this team and I will do everything I can for the team. We appreciate all the support we are receiving here in Northern Ireland: the supporters are our 12th player."

Valentin Atangana, France captain: "Winning the trophy for our country would make us very proud. Spain are a tough team. We drew 2-2 [in the group stage] and we’re looking forward to having the opportunity to play them again. I think the key to winning this match will be in the way we move the ball and how we can attack."