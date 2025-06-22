2025 Under-19 EURO semi-final preview: Spain vs Germany, Netherlands vs Romania

The UEFA European Under-19 Championship semi-finals take place on Monday 23 June in Bucharest, with holders Spain taking on Germany before hosts Romania tackle the Netherlands.

U19 EURO knockout schedule Semi-finals: Monday 23 June

Spain vs Germany (Stadionul Arcul de Triumf, Bucharest, 17:00)

Netherlands vs Romania (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, 20:00) Final: Thursday 26 June

Spain / Germany vs Netherlands / Romania (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, 20:00) All times CET, local time is one hour ahead

Only four starters from Spain's victory against Romania held their place on Matchday 3, but the 5-0 defeat of Montenegro that followed highlighted the all-round quality of Paco Gallardo's squad, who won all three of their Group A games while conceding just once.

Spain can draw upon the experience of captain Raúl Jiménez, a starter in their 2024 final triumph, and Dani Díaz, another member of that squad, as they seek a third successful title defence, but full focus will be on this semi-final first.

Their last-four opponents were not yet confirmed at full time against Montenegro, but Gallardo was sure of two things regardless: "All the teams would be so difficult, so the most important thing will be to prepare very well."

The Spain head coach faces some welcome selection dilemmas after that roaring victory, with hat-trick hero Quim Junyent making a particularly compelling case, so it will be intriguing to see how they line up.

While Spain took a smooth path to the final four, Germany arrived via a winding road, their semi-final dreams seemingly doomed before a remarkable late turnaround against Norway on Matchday 3. "We need to carry the emotions of the final 30 minutes forwards," urged coach Hanno Balitsch after Said El Mala's late winner clinched second place in Group B.

The Germany tactician will sit out Monday's semi-final due to suspension, as will midfielder Kjell Wätjen, a starter in all three of their Group B games. Captain and Barcelona Atlètic forward Noah Darvich is missing through injury, meanwhile.

There are obstacles to overcome, but Germany will trust their tournament nous as they bid for a fourth Under-19 final. Balitsch's squad includes several of Germany's U17 world and European champions from 2023, not least Paris Brunner, Player of the Tournament and joint-top scorer at that U17 EURO.

"The belief was always there; I believe in my team and what we can do," the stand-in captain said of the Norway comeback, before eyeing up the trophy. "That's our goal and our reason to keep fighting."

Key stats

Spain are eyeing their tenth U19 title and their third successful title defence (previously achieved in 2007 and 2012).

Paco Gallardo's side were the joint-top scorers in the group stage with nine goals, and conceded less than any other team (one).

Germany last reached the semi-finals in 2014, going on to earn their second U19 crown.

Said El Mala (three goals) is tied with two other players in the race for top scorer at the finals.

Playing in their first finals since 2017, the Netherlands have made a strong impression on their return, fusing outstanding individual attacking quality with an overriding team ethic to win all three of their Group B games.

First, the individual quality. The Netherlands scored nine goals in the group stage, tied for first with England and Spain. Sparta Rotterdam winger Ayoub Oufkir stole the show with two outstanding finishes on Matchday 1, but it is AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit who leads the way with three goals after scoring in each of their group stage games. Zepiqueno Redmond, who struck two after moving into the starting 11 against England, shows that the attacking talent runs deep.

Equally as impressive is the way Peter van der Veen's team have stuck together in defence, only conceding their first goals on Matchday 3. That may have as much to do with basketball as football, the Netherlands coach revealing how his team take inspiration from 2008 NBA champions the Boston Celtics ahead of the tournament.

"We live by the culture of Ubuntu, which is in The Playbook [documentary]," he explained. "We help each other when we have a setback and we cheer for each other when we succeed."

As for hosts Romania, they headed into Matchday 3 knowing that nothing other than a win would send them to their first U19 semi-final, but they more than delivered with an impressive 3-0 triumph against Denmark.

That high-pressure victory has instilled belief as they prepare for the Netherlands. "The most important thing is that they believe in their own force," said coach Marin Ion. "Tonight, they showed they are a very powerful and united group with a spirit of sacrifice and great teamwork."

A visit to the dressing room from Romania men's senior coach Mircea Lucescu has added further inspiration, while the desire to treat the home fans to a final is immense. "We've already done something to make the semi-finals – we've made history, so to reach the final would be something amazing," said captain Darius Fălcușan.

Forward David Barbu, meanwhile, is hoping to add to his team-leading tally of two goals, the No20 striking the winner against Montenegro and his team's second effort against Denmark. "This one is the most important goal [of my career] now," Barbu said of his finish against Denmark. "If I score in the semi-finals, then that will become the most important."

Key stats

The Netherlands are playing in their first finals since 2017, when they achieved their best-ever finish by reaching the last four.

Kees Smit scored in all three of the Netherlands' Group B games. Ayoub Oufkir is the overall U19 EURO top scorer for this season with seven goals.

Romania are making their U19 EURO semi-final debut. They are the first host nation to reach this stage since Greece in 2015.

Only Spain and the Netherlands conceded fewer goals than Romania's four in the group stage.