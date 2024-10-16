2025 Under-21 EURO: Meet the finalists so far

The 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship final tournament runs from 11 to 28 June in Slovakia and so far 13 of the 16 contenders are decided.

The hosts have been joined by the nine qualifying group winners and the three runners-up with the best records against the sides first, third, fourth and fifth in their groups. November's play-offs will decide the last three finalists ahead of the draw in Bratislava on 3 December.

We introduce the contenders.

Qualified for finals so far Denmark, England (holders), France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia (hosts), Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine

Qualifying Group I winners: P8 W5 D2 L1 F18 A8

Qualifying top scorers: Mathias Kvistgaarden, Oliver Sørensen (3)

U21 EURO best: Semi-finals (1992, 2015)

Last U21 EURO: 2021 (quarter-finals)

Did you know?

In their fifth final tournament in six editions.

Qualifying Group F winners: P10 W8 D1 L1 F41 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Harvey Elliott (7)

U21 EURO best: Winners x 3 (1982, 1984, 2023)

Last U21 EURO: 2023 (winners)

Did you know?

Top scorers in the qualifying group stage as they secured a place at a tenth final tournament in a row, every one since the switch to odd-numbered years in 2007. Elliott was among several of the 2023 winning squad who were also part of this qualifying campaign.

Every goal on England's road to 2023 glory

Qualifying Group H runners-up, best three runners-up: P8 W5 D1 L2 F22 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Arnaud Kalimuendo (4)

U21 EURO best: Winners (1988)

Last U21 EURO: 2023 (quarter-finals)

Did you know?

Have not gone out in the group stage in their five qualifications since that round was introduced.

Qualifying Group D winners: P10 W8 D2 L0 F35 A10

Qualifying top scorer: Youssoufa Moukoko (6)

U21 EURO best: Winners x 3 (2009, 2017, 2021)

Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)

Did you know?

Equalled Italy's record in 2021 by reaching the final for the third straight tournament.

Qualifying Group A winners: P10 W6 D4 L0 F27 A4

Qualifying top scorer: Pio Esposito (6)

U21 EURO best: Winners x 5 (1992, 1994, 1996, 2000, 2004)

Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)

Did you know?

The only nation to win three titles in a row, Italy share the overall record of five with Spain.

Classic Italy U21 goals

Qualifying Group C winners: P10 W10 D0 L0 F32 A3

Qualifying top scorer: Noah Ohio (7)

U21 EURO best: Winners x 2 (2006, 2007)

Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)

Did you know?

Were the first team to qualify and the only side with a 100% record in their group.



Qualifying Group D runners-up, best three runners-up: P10 W7 D1 L2 F24 A10

Qualifying top scorers: Filip Szymczak (5)

U21 EURO best: Quarter-finals (1982, 1984, 1986, 1992, 1994)

Last U21 EURO: 2019 (group stage)

Did you know?

This is Poland's third qualification in five editions, having not made the finals between 1994 and 2017 (when they were hosts).

Qualifying Group G winners: P10 W9 D0 L1 F33 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Fábio Silva (8)

U21 EURO best: Runners-up (1994, 2015, 2021)

Last U21 EURO: 2023 (quarter-finals)

Did you know?

Fábio Silva was the top scorer in the qualifying group stage and is within one of the career record of 15 U21 EURO goals (including qualifying) jointly held by Lampros Choutos (Greece), Tomáš Pekhart (Czechia) and George Puşcaş (Romania).

U21 EURO: Classic Portugal goals

Qualifying Group E winners: P10 W7 D1 L2 F23 A10

Qualifying top scorer: Louis Munteanu (5)

U21 EURO best: Semi-finals (2019)

Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)

Did you know?

Before 2019 Romania had only once been in the final tournament (in 1998), they're now in their fourth in a row.



Qualified automatically as hosts

U21 EURO best: 2000 (fourth place)

Last U21 EURO: 2017 (group stage)

Did you know?

Their only previous finals appearances came when hosting the first edition with a group stage in 2000, where they finished fourth, and when they qualified in 2017, finishing second in the group but missing the semifinals on goal difference.

Qualifying Group H winners: P8 W5 D2 L1 F13 A7

Qualifying top scorers: Tio Cipot (6)

U21 EURO best: Group stage (2021)

Last U21 EURO: 2021 (group stage)

Did you know?

It's the first time Slovenia have got through qualifying, having played in the 2021 finals as co-hosts.

Qualifying Group B winners: P10 W9 D1 L0 F28 A5

Qualifying top scorer: Samu Omorodion (6)

U21 EURO best: Winners x 5 (1986, 1998, 2011, 2013, 2019)

Last U21 EURO: 2023 (runners-up)

Did you know?

Reached their ninth final in 2023, two more than anyone else.

Spain's road to the 2023 final

Qualifying Group F runners-up, best three runners-up: P10 W8 D0 L2 F20 A7

Qualifying top scorer: Nazar Voloshyn (4)

U21 EURO best: Runners-up (2006)

Last U21 EURO: 2023 (semi-finals)

Did you know?

Have qualified twice in a row for the first time.