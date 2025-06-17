Under-21 EURO highlights, round-up: France, Portugal through

France and Portugal have booked their places in the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship semi-finals, while Spain edged out Italy on goals scored to take top spot in Group A.

We review Tuesday's Matchday 3 action.

Highlights: Romania 1-2 Slovakia

The host nation signed off with victory and third place in Group A courtesy of goals from Adam Obert and Tomáš Suslov. Obert met Tomáš Rigo’s free-kick with a clever finish to open the scoring in the 11th minute and Slovakia were utterly dominant by the time Suslov drilled in from distance 13 minutes after the break.

Umit Akdag struck an emphatic reply with Romania's first attempt ten minutes later, and Matei Ilie almost equalised late on but glanced wide as his side finished on three defeats.

Player of the Match: Tomáš Suslov (Slovakia)

Key stat: Slovakia have never lost all three matches in a U21 EURO finals group.

Highlights: Spain 1-1 Italy

Spain sealed top spot in Group A after holding Italy to a determined draw in Trnava. Jesus Rodríguez swept in after a well-worked move by La Rojita eight minutes into the second half, only for Niccolò Pisilli to drill an equaliser after some excellent forward play by the Roma man just before the hour.

Italy, who needed a victory to overtake their opponents in the section, went in search of a winner, with Pablo Cuñat pulling off a smart save to deny Riccardo Turicchia and goalscorer Pisilli sending a low drive narrowly wide.

Player of the Match: Raul Moro (Spain)

Key stat: Only one of Spain's last 36 U21 EURO finals matches has ended goalless.

Who is through to the last eight? Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain

Highlights: Georgia 0-4 Portugal

Portugal won Group C in Trenčín, where Lasha Odisharia was dismissed for third-placed Georgia after five minutes. Flávio Nazinho broke the deadlock with a shot from a tight angle that beat Luka Kharatishvili at his near post, and Geovany Quenda slotted in after the break following a neat one-two with Gustavo Sá.

Rodrigo Gomes’ close-range header and Henrique Araújo’s added-time penalty completed the scoring as Portugal, yet to concede in Romania, topped the group.

Player of the Match: Geovany Quenda (Portugal)

Key stat: Geovany Quenda has three goals and two assists at the 2025 finals.

Highlights: France 4-1 Poland

A scintillating France display ensured they booked their place in the quarter-finals. Nathan Zeze pounced from close range before Djaoui Cisse's impressive double made it three Les Bleuets goals in the space of 11 first-half minutes just before the half-hour mark.

Poland, whose last-eight hopes were ended on Matchday 2, cut the deficit when Ariel Mosór nodded in from a corner, but Matthis Abline restored the three-goal advantage late on with a powerful header.

Player of the Match: Djaoui Cisse (France)

Key stat: Les Bleuets maintained their record of qualifying from their group in every U21 EURO final tournament appearance.