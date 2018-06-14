Women's Champions League Squad of the Season
Thursday 14 June 2018
UEFA's Technical Observers have selected their all-star squad from the 2017/18 UEFA Women's Champions League.
- Dzsenifer Marozsán is named in the squad for the fourth season running.
- Lyon quartet Griedge M'Bock Bathy, Wendie Renard, Saki Kumagai and Eugénie Le Sommer are all named for the third season running.
- Pernille Harder and Lucy Bronze also appeared in the 2016/17 squad; Ada Hegerberg, Amel Majri and Sandra Paños were all in the 2015/16 squad.
Goalkeepers
Sandra Paños (Barcelona)
Almuth Schult (Wolfsburg)
Defenders
Lucy Bronze (Lyon)
Amel Majri (Lyon)
Griedge M'Bock Bathy (Lyon)
Wendie Renard (Lyon)
Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City)
Midfielders
Ji So-Yun (Chelsea)
Amandine Henry (Lyon)
Saki Kumagai (Lyon)
Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon)
Georgia Stanway (Manchester City)
Forwards
Fran Kirby (Chelsea)
Lieke Martens (Barcelona)
Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)
Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon)
Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg)
Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg)