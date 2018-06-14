Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Women's Champions League Squad of the Season

Thursday 14 June 2018

UEFA's Technical Observers have selected their all-star squad from the 2017/18 UEFA Women's Champions League.

Amel Majri and Ada Hegerberg are selected again after Lyon's third straight title
Amel Majri and Ada Hegerberg are selected again after Lyon's third straight title ©Sportsfile
©UEFA.com
  • Dzsenifer Marozsán is named in the squad for the fourth season running.
  • Lyon quartet Griedge M'Bock Bathy, Wendie Renard, Saki Kumagai and Eugénie Le Sommer are all named for the third season running.
  • Pernille Harder and Lucy Bronze also appeared in the 2016/17 squad; Ada Hegerberg, Amel Majri and Sandra Paños were all in the 2015/16 squad.

Goalkeepers

Sandra Paños (Barcelona)
Almuth Schult (Wolfsburg)

Defenders

Lucy Bronze (Lyon)
Amel Majri (Lyon)
Griedge M'Bock Bathy (Lyon)
Wendie Renard (Lyon)
Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City)

Midfielders

Ji So-Yun (Chelsea)
Amandine Henry (Lyon)
Saki Kumagai (Lyon)
Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon)
Georgia Stanway (Manchester City)

Forwards

Fran Kirby (Chelsea)
Lieke Martens (Barcelona)
Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)
Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon)
Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg)
Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg)

