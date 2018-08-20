Women's Player of the Year shortlist: Harder, Hegerberg, Henry

Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg & Denmark), Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) and Amandine Henry (Portland Thorns/Lyon & France) are the three nominees for the 2017/18 UEFA Women's Player of the Year award.

The award will be presented to the winner during the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony, which will take place on Thursday 30 August in Monaco.

For the women's award, the three-player shortlist was selected by the coaches of the eight clubs that reached the quarter-finals of the 2017/18 UEFA Women's Champions League as well as the coaches of the 12 highest-ranked teams in the latest UEFA women's national team rankings. Twenty journalists specialising in women's football and decided by the ESM group were also part of the jury.

The UEFA Women's Player of the Year prize recognises the best players, irrespective of nationality, who played for a club within the territory of a UEFA member association during the past season. Players are judged on their performances in all club and national team competitions.

Coaches and journalists were requested to select a shortlist of three players by allocating respectively five points, three points and one point to each of them. The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the coaches and the journalists. The coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own team.

Previous winners were Nadine Angerer (2013), Nadine Kessler (2014), Célia Šašić (2015), Ada Hegerberg (2016) and Lieke Martens (2017).

The rest of the top ten

4 Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon & Germany) – 32 points

5 Lucy Bronze (Lyon & England) – 20 points

6 Lieke Martens (Barcelona & Netherlands) – 17 points

7 Wendie Renard (Lyon & France) – 16 points

8 Fran Kirby (Chelsea & England) – 15 points

9 Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon & France) – 13 points

10 Shanice van de Sanden (Lyon & Netherlands) – 7 points