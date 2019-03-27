#UWCL quarter-final report
Wednesday 27 March 2019
Article summary
Lyon set up a semi-final with Chelsea and Bayern will take on Barcelona after the last-eight ties ended.
Article top media content
Article body
- Holders Lyon knock out Wolfsburg for fourth year running
- Last-gasp Chelsea goal beats Paris, sets up Lyon tie
- Barcelona into second semi-final
- Bayern to meet Barcelona after seeing off Slavia
- Final: 18 May 2019, Ferencváros Stadium, Budapest
Semi-final draw: 21 & 28 April
Lyon (FRA, holders) v Chelsea (ENG)
Bayern München (GER) v Barcelona (ESP)
- Lyon are aiming for their fourth straight title, sixth overall, and eighth final
- Bayern or Barcelona will reach their first final, Chelsea also hope to do so
Quarter-final second legs
- A Dzsenifer Marozsán free-kick and Wendie Renard penalty put Lyon 2-0 up at the break, but their lead looked fragile when Pernille Harder scored twice in four minutes early in the second half. However Eugénie Le Sommer soon responded, to become only the eighth player to 40 goals in this competition, and she struck again late on to keep Lyon on course for a fourth straight title.
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Chelsea (agg: 2-3)
- Maren Mjelde turned in Chelsea captain Karen Carney's pass in added time to set up a semi-final with Lyon after Paris seemed to have turned the tie early in the second half, when Kadidiatou Diani pulled one back and Ann-Katrin Berger fumbled a home corner into her own net. The 13,220 crowd was a club record at their new Stade Jean Bouin home.
LSK Kvinner 0-1 Barcelona (agg: 0-4)
- Lieke Martens's goal in the seventh minute was enough to remove all doubt after Barcelona's comfortable first-leg win. LSK will be back next season as Norwegian champions having made their first quarter-final this time around. The 5,655 crowd was the biggest ever to watch a Norwegian side in this competition.
Bayern München 5-1 Slavia Praha (agg: 6-2)
- Mandy Islacker, the hero of the 2015 final for FFC Frankfurt, scored twice as Bayern reached the semi-finals for the first time. First-leg scorers Fridolina Rolfö and Kateřina Svitková were both on target again.
Quarter-final first legs
Chelsea 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain
- Hannah Blundell looped the ball in with 17 minutes to go and Erin Cuthbert cut in late on to give Chelsea the edge after a first leg where they had the better of the chances. Paris midfielder Formiga became the first player in her 40s to appear in a quarter-final.
Slavia Praha 1-1 Bayern München
- A brilliant Svitková finish from long range on her birthday cancelled out Rolfö's goal for Bayern scored almost immediately after her introduction on the hour. The 6,822 crowd was a record for a women's football game in the Czech Republic.
- An early Toni Duggan double was added to before half-time by a Mariona Caldentey penalty as Barcelona took control.
- A quarter-final record crowd of 17,840 at Stade de Lyon were delighted when Le Sommer and Renard put the holders 2-0 up after 18 minutes. But Wolfsburg's hopes of avenging defeats in the 2016 and 2018 finals as well as the 2017 last eight were boosted when Nilla Fischer headed in a free-kick with 26 minutes left.