Women's Champions League Squad of the Season 2018/19

Monday 20 May 2019

UEFA's technical observers have selected their all-star squad from the 2018/19 UEFA Women's Champions League.

Dzsenifer Marozsán makes the squad for the fifth year running
Dzsenifer Marozsán makes the squad for the fifth year running ©Getty Images
  • Dzsenifer Marozsán is named in the squad for the fifth season running
  • A further Lyon trio Griedge M'Bock Bathy, Wendie Renard and Eugénie Le Sommer feature for a fourth straight season
  • Pernille Harder and Lucy Bronze are selected for the third season in succession
  • Ada Hegerberg, Amel Majri and Sandra Paños were all in the 2015/16 and 2017/18 squads
  • Sarah Bouhaddi previously figured in the 2015/16 and 2016/17 squads.
  • Amandine Henry is chosen for the second year in a row

Goalkeepers

Sandra Paños (Barcelona)
Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon)

Hegerberg on the spot
Defenders

Millie Bright (Chelsea)
Amel Majri (Lyon)
Wendie Renard (Lyon)
Irene Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain)
Lucy Bronze (Lyon)
Griedge M'Bock Bathy (Lyon)

Midfielders

Vicky Losada (Barcelona)
Melanie Leupolz (Bayern München)
Amandine Henry (Lyon)
Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon)
Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Forwards

Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea)
Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)
Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon)
Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg)
Karen Carney (Chelsea)

2019 final highlights: Lyon 4-1 Barcelona
Statistics

By club ...
Lyon 9
Barcelona 3
Chelsea 3
Bayern München 1
Paris Saint-Germain 1
Wolfsburg 1

By nationality ...
France 6
Spain 4
England 3
Germany 2
Denmark 1
Norway 1
Scotland 1

UEFA technical observers
Brent Hills (England), Jarmo Matikainen (Finland), Carolina Morace (Italy), Hope Powell (England), Anna Signeul (Sweden), Monika Staab (Germany)

