Women's Champions League entries confirmed
Tuesday 11 June 2019
Article summary
A record 62 clubs from 50 countries have entered the 2019/20 edition: see who is aiming for Vienna.
Article top media content
Article body
A record 62 teams from 50 different associations will enter the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League, with 40 of them starting the competition in the 21 June qualifying round draw.
Road to Vienna
• Holders Lyon, the top two clubs from the ten highest-ranked countries (a list which also includes Lyon) and the champions of the 11th and 12th-ranked nations (Scotland and Austria) in accordance with the association coefficient rankingsreceive byes to the round of 32, as per the access list.
• The other 40 entrants (the Scottish and Austrian runners-up, and the champions of the remaining 38 associations) must compete in the qualifying round from 7 to 13 August for 10 spots alongside those 22 sides already in the knockout phase.
• Ten clubs have also been designated as hosts:Gintra Universitetas, FC Twente, SFK 2000 Sarajevo, Kharkiv, Pomurje Beltinci, Anderlecht, Slovan Bratislava, Breznica Pljevlja, Flora Tallinn and Rīgas Futbola skola. They will be drawn first from a separate pot and placed in their group according to their seeding position.
• The ten qualifying group winners proceed to the 16 August draw for the round of 32, with the two-legged knockout phase commencing in September.
• Debutants in round of 32: Piteå, Lugano, Chertanovo.
• Debutants in qualifying round: Braga,ŽNK Split, Beşiktaş, Flora Tallinn, FC Nike,Alashkert (the first Armenian entrants since College Yerevan in the inaugural 2001/02 edition).
• Holders Lyon became the first team to win both six titles and four in a row last season.
• Other past champions involved are Wolfsburg and, for the first time since 2012/13, Arsenal. Barcelona, Fortuna Hjørring and Paris Saint-Germain are previous finalists.
Tournament calendar
Qualifying round draw: 21 June 2019, Nyon
Qualifying round: 7, 10 & 13 August 2019
Round of 32 draw: 16 August 2019, Nyon
Round of 32: 11/12 & 25/26 September 2019
Round of 16 draw: 30 September 2019, Nyon
Round of 16: 16/17 & 30/31 October 2019
Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 8 November 2019, Nyon
Quarter-finals: 24/25 March & 1/2 April 2020
Semi-finals: 25/26 April & 2/3 May 2020
Final (Viola Park, Vienna): 24 May 2020
Full entry list with coefficients
Bye to round of 32
1 Lyon (FRA, holders) 129.865
2 Wolfsburg (GER) 112.575
3 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 99.865
4 Barcelona (ESP) 91.160
5 Bayern München (GER) 67.575
6 Slavia Praha (CZE) 59.870
7 Manchester City (ENG) 59.655
8 Brøndby (DEN) 50.045
9 Fortuna Hjørring (DEN) 47.045
10 FC Zürich (SUI) 44.230
11 Glasgow City (SCO) 34.085
12 Atlético Madrid (ESP) 33.160
13 Sparta Praha (CZE) 32.870
14 Fiorentina (ITA) 26.890
15 St. Pölten (AUT) 20.270
16 Arsenal (ENG) 17.655
17 Piteå (SWE) 17.655
18 Göteborg (SWE) 17.655
19 Juventus (ITA) 14.890
20 Ryazan-VDV (RUS) 14.580
21 Lugano (SUI) 10.230
22 Chertanovo (RUS) 8.580
Qualifying round
Seeding position 1
1 LSK Kvinner (NOR) 42.205
2 BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ) 34.580
3 Gintra Universitetas (LTU) coefficient 27.930 – hosts
4 FC Twente (NED) 26.900 – hosts
5 Apollon LFC (CYP) 20.270
6 ŽFK Spartak (SRB) 17.955
7 FC Minsk (BLR) 16.625
8 Universitatae Olimpia Cluj (ROU) 15.960
9 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH) 15.690 – hosts
10 Hibernian (SCO) 13.085
Seeding position 2
11 Kharkiv (UKR) 11.800 – hosts
12 Sturm Graz (AUT) 11.270
13 PAOK (GRE) 10.965
14 Breidablik (ISL) 10.930
15 Pomurje Beltinci (SVN) 9.640 – hosts
16 PK-35 Vantaa (FIN) 8.635
17 Górnik Łęczna (POL) 7.940
18 Ferencváros (HUN) 7.465
19 Vllaznia (ALB) 7.315
20 NSA Sofia (BUL) 6.650
Seeding position 3
21 Wexford Youths (IRL) 6.305
22 Anderlecht (BEL) 5.465 – hosts
23 ASA Tel-Aviv University (ISR) 3.650
24 Braga (POR) 3.630
25 Cardiff Met (WAL) 3.325
26 Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 2.990 – hosts
27 ŽNK Split (CRO) 2.970
28 Beşiktaş (TUR) 2.475
29 Breznica Pljevlja (MNE) 1.995 – hosts
30 Flora Tallinn (EST) 1.485 – hosts
Seeding position 4
31 Rīgas Futbola skola (LVA) 1.330 – hosts
32 Birkirkara (MLT) 0.830
33 EBS/Skála (FRO) 0.825
34 Linfield (NIR) 0.660
35 Mitrovica (KOS) 0.330
36 Agarista - SS Anenii Noi (MDA) 0.165
37 ŽFK Dragon 2014 (MKD) 0.000
38 Bettembourg (LUX) 0.000
39 FC Nike (GEO) 0.000
40 Alashkert (ARM) 0.000