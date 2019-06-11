Women's Champions League entries confirmed

A record 62 teams from 50 different associations will enter the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League, with 40 of them starting the competition in the 21 June qualifying round draw.

Road to Vienna

• Holders Lyon, the top two clubs from the ten highest-ranked countries (a list which also includes Lyon) and the champions of the 11th and 12th-ranked nations (Scotland and Austria) in accordance with the association coefficient rankingsreceive byes to the round of 32, as per the access list.

• The other 40 entrants (the Scottish and Austrian runners-up, and the champions of the remaining 38 associations) must compete in the qualifying round from 7 to 13 August for 10 spots alongside those 22 sides already in the knockout phase.

• Ten clubs have also been designated as hosts:Gintra Universitetas, FC Twente, SFK 2000 Sarajevo, Kharkiv, Pomurje Beltinci, Anderlecht, Slovan Bratislava, Breznica Pljevlja, Flora Tallinn and Rīgas Futbola skola. They will be drawn first from a separate pot and placed in their group according to their seeding position.

• The ten qualifying group winners proceed to the 16 August draw for the round of 32, with the two-legged knockout phase commencing in September.

The contenders

• Debutants in round of 32: Piteå, Lugano, Chertanovo.



• Debutants in qualifying round: Braga,ŽNK Split, Beşiktaş, Flora Tallinn, FC Nike,Alashkert (the first Armenian entrants since College Yerevan in the inaugural 2001/02 edition).

• Holders Lyon became the first team to win both six titles and four in a row last season.

• Other past champions involved are Wolfsburg and, for the first time since 2012/13, Arsenal. Barcelona, Fortuna Hjørring and Paris Saint-Germain are previous finalists.

Tournament calendar

Qualifying round draw: 21 June 2019, Nyon

Qualifying round: 7, 10 & 13 August 2019

Round of 32 draw: 16 August 2019, Nyon

Round of 32: 11/12 & 25/26 September 2019

Round of 16 draw: 30 September 2019, Nyon

Round of 16: 16/17 & 30/31 October 2019

Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 8 November 2019, Nyon

Quarter-finals: 24/25 March & 1/2 April 2020

Semi-finals: 25/26 April & 2/3 May 2020

Final (Viola Park, Vienna): 24 May 2020

Bye to round of 32

1 Lyon (FRA, holders) 129.865

2 Wolfsburg (GER) 112.575

3 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 99.865

4 Barcelona (ESP) 91.160

5 Bayern München (GER) 67.575

6 Slavia Praha (CZE) 59.870

7 Manchester City (ENG) 59.655

8 Brøndby (DEN) 50.045

9 Fortuna Hjørring (DEN) 47.045

10 FC Zürich (SUI) 44.230

11 Glasgow City (SCO) 34.085

12 Atlético Madrid (ESP) 33.160

13 Sparta Praha (CZE) 32.870

14 Fiorentina (ITA) 26.890

15 St. Pölten (AUT) 20.270

16 Arsenal (ENG) 17.655

17 Piteå (SWE) 17.655

18 Göteborg (SWE) 17.655

19 Juventus (ITA) 14.890

20 Ryazan-VDV (RUS) 14.580

21 Lugano (SUI) 10.230

22 Chertanovo (RUS) 8.580

Qualifying round

Seeding position 1

1 LSK Kvinner (NOR) 42.205

2 BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ) 34.580

3 Gintra Universitetas (LTU) coefficient 27.930 – hosts

4 FC Twente (NED) 26.900 – hosts

5 Apollon LFC (CYP) 20.270

6 ŽFK Spartak (SRB) 17.955

7 FC Minsk (BLR) 16.625

8 Universitatae Olimpia Cluj (ROU) 15.960

9 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH) 15.690 – hosts

10 Hibernian (SCO) 13.085

Seeding position 2

11 Kharkiv (UKR) 11.800 – hosts

12 Sturm Graz (AUT) 11.270

13 PAOK (GRE) 10.965

14 Breidablik (ISL) 10.930

15 Pomurje Beltinci (SVN) 9.640 – hosts

16 PK-35 Vantaa (FIN) 8.635

17 Górnik Łęczna (POL) 7.940

18 Ferencváros (HUN) 7.465

19 Vllaznia (ALB) 7.315

20 NSA Sofia (BUL) 6.650

Seeding position 3

21 Wexford Youths (IRL) 6.305

22 Anderlecht (BEL) 5.465 – hosts

23 ASA Tel-Aviv University (ISR) 3.650

24 Braga (POR) 3.630

25 Cardiff Met (WAL) 3.325

26 Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 2.990 – hosts

27 ŽNK Split (CRO) 2.970

28 Beşiktaş (TUR) 2.475

29 Breznica Pljevlja (MNE) 1.995 – hosts

30 Flora Tallinn (EST) 1.485 – hosts

Seeding position 4

31 Rīgas Futbola skola (LVA) 1.330 – hosts

32 Birkirkara (MLT) 0.830

33 EBS/Skála (FRO) 0.825

34 Linfield (NIR) 0.660

35 Mitrovica (KOS) 0.330

36 Agarista - SS Anenii Noi (MDA) 0.165

37 ŽFK Dragon 2014 (MKD) 0.000

38 Bettembourg (LUX) 0.000

39 FC Nike (GEO) 0.000

40 Alashkert (ARM) 0.000