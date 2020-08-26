Wolfsburg vs Lyon Women's Champions League final preview: team news, form guide

Just like in 2013, 2016 and 2018, the 2020 UEFA Women's Champions League final will match Wolfsburg with holders Lyon.

Lyon are in a ninth final in 11 years (having also broken another of their old records by reaching five consecutive finals) and aiming for a seventh title and five in a row, extending records they already hold. Wolfsburg, in their fifth final in eight attempts, beat Lyon for the first of their two titles in 2013 but for the last four years have fallen at some stage to the French giants, including in two epic finals.

Meet the teams

Wolfsburg

UEFA ranking: ﻿2

This season: P6 W6 D0 L0 F32 A1

How they got here: Mitrovica 15-0agg (R32), Twente 7-0agg (R16), Glasgow City 9-1 (QF), Barcelona 1-0 (SF)

Last five games: WWDWD

Top scorer: Pernille Harder (9)

Last season: Quarter-finals

European best: Winners (2012/13, 2013/14)

Wolfsburg are unbeaten in 40 games since a 4-2 home loss in the quarter-finals of this competition against Lyon in March 2019.

Lyon

UEFA ranking: 1

This season: P6 W6 D0 L0 F30 A1

How they got here: Ryazan 16-0agg (R32), Fortuna Hjørring 11-0agg (R16), Bayern 2-1 (QF), Paris 1-0 (SF)

Last five games: WWDWW

Top scorer: Ada Hegerberg (9)

Last season: Winners

European best: Winners (2010/11, 2011/12, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19)

Lyon's last competitive defeat was on 31 May 2018, 1-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the French Cup final .

Possible line-ups

Wolfsburg: Abt; Doorsoun-Khajeh, Hendrich, Janssen, Wedemeyer; Popp, Engen; Rolfö, Harder, Huth; Pajor

Out: none

Pernille Harder, on nine goals, is one off moving into the joint lead for the season having topped the chart last year with eight. Also in the squad are former Lyon players Pauline Bremer and Lara Dickenmann.

Lyon: Bouhaddi; Bronze, Buchanan, Renard, Bacha; Gunnarsdóttir, Kumagai; Cascarino, Marozsán, Majri; Taylor

Out: Mbock Bathy (Achilles), Parris (suspended), Silva (Achilles)

Doubtful: Hegerberg (knee), Henry (calf)

Sarah Bouhaddi and Wendie Renard could appear in ninth finals and win their seventh titles. Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir signed from Wolfsburg last month.

Previous meetings

When Wolfsburg, on debut, beat Lyon 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the 2013 final, it was the first time OL had been defeated over 90 minutes in 120 games and ended their bid for an unprecedented third straight title. Since then Lyon have dominated and, in the last four seasons have beaten Wolfsburg at some point on their way to lifting the trophy, including the epic finals of 2016 and 2018 and quarter-finals in 2017 and 2019.

27/03/19: Wolfsburg 2-4 Lyon (Harder 53 56; Marozsán 8, Renard 25p, Le Sommer 60 80)

20/03/19: Lyon 2-1 Wolfsburg (Le Sommer 11, Renard 18; Fischer 64)

24/05/18 (Kyiv): Wolfsburg 1-4aet Lyon (Harder 93; Henry 98, Le Sommer 99, Hegerberg 103, Abily 116)

29/03/17: Lyon 0-1 Wolfsburg (Graham Hansen 82p)

23/03/17: Wolfsburg 0-2 Lyon (Abily 62, Marozsán 74)

26/05/16 (Reggio Emilia): Wolfsburg 1-1, 3-4pens Lyon (Popp 88, Hegerberg 12)

23/05/13 (London): Wolfsburg 1-0 Lyon (Müller 73p)

Expert view

Verónica Boquete, 2015 winner with Frankfurt

The traditional final, the two great European teams, the strongest over the last ten years. They have contrasting playing styles, different strengths. Lyon will seek to dominate throughout with their trademark football, Wolfsburg for their part will close space and wait to pounce on the counter.

But the two teams must improve, they have to offer better versions of the ones we have seen in these semi-finals, they have the potential to deliver better performances.

Annike Krahn, 2009 winner with Duisburg

In Wolfsburg and Lyon we’ve once again got two top teams in the final. I’m expecting a really close-fought match where once again it’ll be the fine margins that make a difference. Both teams have bags of experience and lots of individual talent.

Lyon have got one day fewer to prepare, so that could be seen as an advantage for Wolfsburg. Wolfsburg themselves are going to have to up their game from the semi-final if they are to realise their dreams of winning the treble. I’m already looking forward to it!

