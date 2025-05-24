UEFA Women's Champions League final records: All you need to know

Since the UEFA Women's Cup became the UEFA Women's Champions League in 2009/10, Lyon have been the dominant team, reaching 11 of the subsequent 16 finals, including the 2024 showpiece they lost to Barcelona in Bilbao.

That was the third final between the two clubs after 2019 and 2022, both won by Lyon, but the club's fortunes were reversed in 2024. Barcelona also claimed victory in 2021 and 2023, and by reaching five consecutive finals they tied Lyon's record of five in a row between 2016 and 2020.

However, their quest for a third straight title was denied by Arsenal in 2025, with the English club winning their second European title, 18 years after their first.

Finals (winners in bold)

Lyon's eight Women's Champions League titles

UEFA Women's Champions League

2024/25: Arsenal (ENG) 1-0 Barcelona (ESP)

2023/24: Barcelona (ESP) 2-0 Lyon (FRA)

2022/23: Barcelona (ESP) 3-2 Wolfsburg (GER)

2021/22: Barcelona (ESP) 1-3 Lyon (FRA)

2020/21: Chelsea (ENG) 0-4 Barcelona (ESP)

2019/20: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-3 Lyon (FRA)

2018/19: Lyon (FRA) 4-1 Barcelona (ESP)

2017/18: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-4 aet Lyon (FRA)

2016/17: Lyon (FRA) 0-0 aet, 7-6 pens Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

2015/16: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-1 aet, 3-4 pens Lyon (FRA)

2014/15: FFC Frankfurt (GER) 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

2013/14: Tyresö (SWE) 3-4 Wolfsburg (GER)

2012/13: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-0 Lyon (FRA)

2011/12: Lyon (FRA) 2-0 FFC Frankfurt (GER)

2010/11: Lyon (FRA) 2-0 Turbine Potsdam (GER)

2009/10: Lyon (FRA) 0-0 aet, 6-7 pens Turbine Potsdam (GER)

UEFA Women's Cup

2008/09: Zvezda-2005 (RUS) 1-7 agg Duisburg (GER)

2007/08: Umeå (SWE) 3-4 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)

2006/07: Umeå (SWE) 0-1 agg Arsenal (ENG)

2005/06: Turbine Potsdam (GER) 2-7 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)

2004/05: Djurgården (SWE) 1-5 agg Turbine Potsdam (GER)

2003/04: Umeå (SWE) 8-0 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)

2002/03: Umeå (SWE) 7-1 agg Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)

2001/02: Umeå (SWE) 0-2 FFC Frankfurt (GER)

2015: Frankfurt's fourth win

Most wins

By club

Lyon (FRA) 8

FFC Frankfurt (GER) 4

Barcelona (ESP) 3

Arsenal (ENG), Turbine Potsdam (GER), Umeå (SWE) 2 Wolfsburg (GER) 2

Duisburg (GER) 1

By country

Germany 9

France 8

Spain 3

England 2

Sweden 2﻿

By player

Wendie Renard (Lyon) 8

Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon) 8

Most final appearances

By club

Lyon (FRA) 11

Barcelona (ESP), FFC Frankfurt (GER), Wolfsburg (GER) 6

Umeå (SWE) 5

Turbine Potsdam (GER) 4

Arsenal (ENG), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 2

﻿Chelsea (ENG), Djurgården (SWE), Duisburg (GER), Fortuna Hjørring (DEN), Tyresö (SWE), Zvezda-2005 (RUS) 1

2019 final highlights: Hegerberg's hat-trick defeats Barcelona

By country

Germany 17

France 13

Sweden 7

Spain 6

England 3

Denmark, Russia 1

(2006 final counts as two German appearances, 2017 counts as two French appearances)

By player

By season

Wendie Renard (Lyon) 11

Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon) 9

Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon) 9

Amandine Henry (Lyon) 8



By games played (including both legs of a final)

Wendie Renard (Lyon) 11

Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon) 9

Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon) 9

Amandine Henry (Lyon) 8

Anna Paulson (Umeå) 8



Most final goals

By club

Lyon 19

Umeå 18

Frankfurt 15



By player

Conny Pohlers (Potsdam, Frankfurt) 8

Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 6

Marta (Umeå, Tyresö) 6



Most goals in a final

Player, single game

Inka Grings 3 (Zvezda-2005 vs Duisburg, 2009 first leg)

Ada Hegerberg 3 (Lyon vs Barcelona, 2019)