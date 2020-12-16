2021 UEFA Women's Champions League final ambassador: Lotta Schelin

Sweden's all-time top scorer Lotta Schelin has been announced as the ambassador for the 2021 UEFA Women's Champions League final in Gothenburg.

The final will be held on 16 May at Gamla Ullevi – the home of the Swedish women's national team, where Schelin herself scored a lot of important goals during her playing days. She also won the UEFA Women's Champions League with Lyon in 2011, 2012 and 2016.

"It feels like coming home for me," Schelin said. "The Champions League has been a central part of my football career and, in addition to that, the final will be played in my home town Gothenburg. It really feels right to be part of the final in the role of ambassador.

“A Champions League final is, for me, the biggest event to experience with your team. It's one of the most important missions in the season and something that every player dreams about: to play in a decisive game and win a final together with your team-mates, your club and your supporters.”

See Schelin’s 2013 strike for Sweden against Italy

As ambassador, Schelin will be the figurehead in promoting the first final to be played in Sweden since the decider became a one-off match in 2010. "I’m very happy to be named the ambassador for the final and I know that Gothenburg will create a good environment for a successful final," said Schelin, who retired from playing in 2018.

"I want to be part of the journey and contribute to a great experience, whether for the two teams and also for any audience depending on what the situation in society looks like in late spring.

"It’s still important in the women's game to create role models for young players, and to create opportunities where young girls have the opportunity to see the possibilities with the sport. An event like the UEFA Women's Champions League final creates pictures and feelings for young girls about what they can achieve as football players.

"In addition, some of the best players in the world will come to Gothenburg to play the final. It creates a closeness to the idols for young girls in Sweden, and a new possibility to find new idols for players who haven't yet done so. It feels important to have this perspective on the final as well.”

Lotta Schelin in brief

Clubs: Göteborg, Lyon, Rosengård



Club honours

Lyon: UEFA Women's Champions League (2011, 2012, 2016); French League (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016); French Cup (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016)

Rosengård: Swedish Cup (2016)



National team: Sweden



Caps: 185

Goals: 88 (record)

Honours: Olympic silver (2016), FIFA Women's World Cup bronze (2011), UEFA Women's EURO semi-final (2005, 2013), UEFA Women's EURO top scorer (2013)

