Women's Champions League round of 16 latest

Manchester City won on Thursday to join Barcelona, Bayern München, Chelsea, holders Lyon, Rosengård and Wolfsburg in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals after two days of round of 16 second-leg action.

Paris Saint-Germain take a 5-0 lead to Sparta Praha on Wednesday in the delayed tie with Lyon awaiting the winners in the quarter-finals.

Bayern München (GER) vs Rosengård (SWE)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)/Sparta Praha (CZE) vs Lyon (FRA, holders)

Barcelona (ESP) vs Manchester City (ENG)

Chelsea (ENG) vs Wolfsburg (GER)

Wednesday 17 March

Sparta Praha vs Paris Saint-Germain (first leg: 0-5)

Thursday 11 March

Fiorentina 0-5 Manchester City (agg: 0-8)

City were on top from the start and in the first 30 minutes Ellen White struck twice either side of a Caroline Weir penalty. On the hour mark substitute Sam Mewis kept up her record of scoring on all three of her European appearances, and she got another with 11 minutes left.

Wednesday 10 March



Atlético 1-1 Chelsea (agg: 1-3)

Atlético had two penalties saved in the first leg and were awarded another spot kick on 75 minutes in Monza, only for Toni Duggan to hit the bar. Virtually straight away Chelsea had a penalty of their own, converted by Maren Mjelde to confirm her side's progress despite Emelyne Laurent's added-time consolation.

Maren Mjelde (centre) celebrates her decisive penalty for Chelsea Getty Images

Brøndby 1-3 Lyon (agg: 1-5)

Holders Lyon set yet another European mark as they bettered their own record unbeaten run in UEFA competition, becoming the first team (male or female) to 30 European games without defeat. Nanna Christiansen's 11th-minute goal gave Brøndby hope of a surprise comeback to keep their joint-record 18th campaign going, but by half-time first-leg scorers Nikita Parris and Melvine Malard had struck again. Wendie Renard converted a penalty early in the second half on the day she became the first player to 70 wins in this competition (16 more than even the next best club).

LSK Kvinner 0-2 Wolfsburg (agg: 0-4)

Wolfsburg kept up their record of getting to the quarter-finals on all nine of their European entries as they ended the hopes of LSK in Győr. Pia-Sophie Wolter and Ingrid Engen scored late in the first half.

Barcelona eased through Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

Fortuna Hjørring 0-5 Barcelona (agg: 0-9)

Barcelona, like Lyon, made it 12 out of 12 round of 16 wins over the last six seasons. Aitana Bonmati struck either side of half-time and Mariona Caldentey slotted a penalty before substitutes Asisat Oshoala and Marta Torrejón added further goals.

Bayern München 3-0 BIIK-Kazygurt (agg: 9-1)

Bayern knocked out the champions of Kazakhstan for the second season running at this stage, extending their aggregate advantage within two minutes as Lina Magull converted a penalty. Simone Boye Sørensen scored on 35 minutes and although Magull had a spot kick saved by Oksana Zheleznyak soon afterwards, Bayern were awarded a third penalty on the hour and Sydney Lohmann delivered.

St. Pölten 0-2 Rosengård (agg: 2-4)

Having come from two down to level in added time at home, Rosengård went ahead in Austria on 26 minutes when Emma Berglund bundled the ball in. Just before the break Katrine Veje set up Mimmi Larsson to double the lead and end the hopes of the last surviving debutants – the only team to have reached the round of 16 from qualifying.

Rosengård are still able to reach the final in their native Sweden Getty Images

Tuesday 9 March:

Paris Saint-Germain 5-0 Sparta Praha

Marie-Antoinette Katoto struck twice in the first half and after the break Ramona Bachmann, Ashley Lawrence and Luana added to the Paris tally.

Thursday 4 March:

Linda Dallmann struck twice for Bayern FC Bayern München

BIIK-Kazygurt 1-6 Bayern München

First-half goals from Lineth Beerensteyn and Lea Schüller set up a 19th successive win in 2020/21 for Bayern, who stretched their lead after half-time through Linda Dallmann (2), Hanna Glas and substitute Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir. Racheal Kundananji briefly made it 5-1.

Lyon 2-0 Brøndby

Parris headed in on the half-hour for the dominant holders (the only team to compete in this round in all 12 seasons under the current format) and deep in added time Malard scored Lyon's 400th European goal despite a stout effort from the visitors, who hit the crossbar with an early Nanna Christiansen free-kick.

Wednesday 3 March:



Barcelona 4-0 Fortuna Hjørring

Jenni Hermoso's hat-trick – her first in this competition since an August 2011 treble for Rayo Vallecano against Krka – ensured a big advantage for 2019 runners-up Barcelona against the 2003 finalists.

Manchester City 3-0 Fiorentina

Goals in the first four minutes by Lauren Hemp and Ellen White were supplemented late on by a Sam Mewis strike.

Rosengård 2-2 St. Pölten

Caroline Seger's equaliser deep in added time completed a two-goal comeback by the Swedish side against opponents aiming to become Austria's second quarter-finalist. The visitors led 2-0 thanks to two Mateja Zver goals, the second right after half-time, but Sanne Troelsgaard pulled one back to become the first player to score against St. Pölten in their five-game run so far. Seger levelled at the death.

Chelsea 2-0 Atlético

There was early drama when Chelsea's Sophie Ingle was sent off for a foul on one of Atleti's January signings, Rasheedat Ajibade, only for Ann-Katrin Berger to save Deyna Castellanos's penalty. Just before the hour Maren Mjelde converted a Chelsea spot kick, and six minutes later Fran Kirby made it two. Although Atlético won another penalty, Berger this time denied Merel van Dongen to seal victory for the ten players.

Alex Popp (left) scored both goals in Wolfsburg's 50th European win Getty Images

Wolfsburg 2-0 LSK Kvinner

Two goals by Alex Popp, on the night she moved to third outright on the all-time competition appearance list with 78, secured Wolfsburg's 50th win in this competition – something only previously achieved by Lyon and Frankfurt.

Road to Gothenburg

Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 12 March

Quarter-finals: 23/24 March & 31 March/1 April

Semi-finals: 24/25 April & 1/2 May

Final: 16 May (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)